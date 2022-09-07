Fed regulatory chief Barr highlights stablecoin, crypto risks in first major speech

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

The Federal Reserve’s new vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr, said Wednesday regulating stablecoins is a priority for the central bank.

Barr added the Fed will work to police banks’ crypto activities to protect users and the financial system in his first policy address since being sworn in back in July.

“I plan to make sure that the crypto activity of banks that we supervise is subject to the necessary safeguards that protect the safety of the banking system as well as bank customers,” said Barr in the Fed’s first tangible comments from a policy maker on policing crypto to date.

“Banks engaged in crypto-related activities need to have appropriate measures in place to manage novel risks associated with those activities and to ensure compliance with all relevant laws, including those related to money laundering,” Barr added.

Barr said crypto activity inside and outside banks requires oversight so that people are fully aware of the risks they face, noting that it’s important innovative products like crypto do not get ahead of risk controls.

“As we have seen with the growth of crypto assets, in a rapidly rising and volatile market, participants may come to believe that they understand new products only to learn that they don’t, and then suffer significant losses,” said Barr.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 07: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr speaks during an event at the Brookings Institution on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Barr spoke on
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr speaks during an event at the Brookings Institution on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Barr spoke on "how to make the financial system safer and fairer." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Barr says the Fed will work with other regulatory agencies to ensure that engaging in crypto transactions are well regulated, regardless of the technology used.

When it comes to stablecoins, Barr said the tokens need to be regulated because private money historically has been subject to destabilizing runs. While Barr said regulating stablecoins is a priority for him, he stopped short of offering any recommendations, urging Congress to work quickly to pass legislation to regulate stablecoins.

When it comes to a digital dollar, Barr said there’s no rush for a central bank digital currency and that regulators should be cautious and make sure the White House and Congress are on board. He does not view China’s adoption of a digital yuan as a threat to the U.S. dollar.

“I don’t think the world will rush to the RMB just because you can use it on your cell phone,” said Barr.

When it comes to assessing the risk of climate change on the banking system, the Fed plans to launch a pilot program to look at how banks assess climate change risk using scenario analyses, targeting the largest banks.

Barr underscored the Fed is in the very beginning stages of understanding how climate risks impact banks and that no consequences like capital requirements will come out of their preliminary assessment.

And as far as capital requirements, Barr said the Fed will look this fall at capital requirements and whether capital is strong enough, implying that the Fed could impose higher capital levels on banks. Barr said the Fed could propose changes one piece at a time rather than in one package. Barr noted there is no requirement that rule changes be capital neutral.

Barr is also looking at the annual stress tests, which were created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis to protect bank failures from infecting the financial system during a financial crisis. “Stress testing is important for assessing the strength of banks. I think stress tests should continue to evolve,” said Barr. “We want to make sure the stress tests stay stressful.”

