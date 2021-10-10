Fed’s Daly Says Covid Pushing Prices Up but Impact Should Fade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alister Bull
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market will see “ups and downs” as the pandemic lingers but it’s premature to judge that the recovery is in peril, said San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“It’s too soon to say it’s stalling, but certainly we’re seeing the pain of Covid, and the pain of the delta variant,” Daly told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Covid is not behind us, so I don’t expect the job market to just be continuous. It is going to have these ups and downs.”

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 194,000 last month, data on Friday showed, the smallest advance this year and well below expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, partly reflecting a decline in the size of the labor force.

Daly, one of the U.S. central bank’s more dovish policy makers, is a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee and must decide if underlying labor market improvement is sufficient to warrant beginning to scale back the Fed’s emergency pandemic support.

The FOMC left interest rates near zero at its September meeting and said that starting to scale back the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly asset purchases “may soon be warranted” if the economy continued to progress.

Chair Jerome Powell told reporters the process could start as soon as the Fed’s Nov. 2-3 meeting -- its second last for 2021 -- and the FOMC’s “substantial further progress” taper test for employment “is all but met.”

Daly sounded cautious on the economic outlook but not alarmed.

“Delta has taken a toll. But it hasn’t yet derailed us,” she said. “I don’t have a different view than I had on it when we first started. It’s going to be hard and as goes Covid, so goes the economy.”

She also acknowledged that Americans are feeling the strain of higher prices for “energy, food, basic services,” but said these pressures should fade over time.

“This is really hard. And it’s also really directly related to Covid. It’s related to the supply bottlenecks, to the disruptions,” she said. “But I don’t see this as a long-term phenomena.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • BOE’s Saunders Says Markets Right to Price in Quicker Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtA Bank of England policy maker said markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hike than previously expected a

  • San Francisco Fed's Daly: Too soon to say job market 'stalling'

    "So I think it's too soon to say it's stalling, but certainly we're seeing the pain of COVID and the pain of the Delta variant impact the labor market," she said. Daly's comments came after the Labor Department on Friday reported that just 194,000 new jobs were created last month, fewer than half the number expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

    Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power. The two-day election to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic’s parliament took place shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported details of Babis’ overseas financial dealings in a project dubbed the “Pandora Papers.” Babis, 67, has denied wrongdoing. With all the the votes counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.1%.

  • A Guide to All of Wells Fargo's Consent Orders

    Investors should pay close attention to the progress the bank is making or not making on its 10 active consent orders.

  • Iran Plans to Sell Oil in Exchange for Investment and Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to offer oil and gas condensate to “any investor” in exchange for either goods or capital investment in the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-hit energy sector, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • China’s Coal Hub Broadens Output Freeze Amid Heavy Rain, Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- China broadened a production halt at mines and chemical factories in its top coal-producing province, after a week of torrential rain that ravaged the area.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • What the US unemployment rate doesn’t tell you

    The true measure of unemployment depends on who you ask A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted in front of an ice-cream shop in Los Angeles, California in May 2021. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Just how healthy is the US jobs market? On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report, showing that the US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs last month while announcing that the official unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest it’s been since its frightening c

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After

  • Housing prices are booming in the area surrounding Tesla's planned Gigafactory in Austin, Texas

    Since the electric car maker made the factory announcement this summer, housing costs in the Austin area are up almost 54% this year compared to last.

  • Petition for 4th Stimulus of $2,000 Monthly Payments Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

    A petition for monthly stimulus checks now has nearly 3 million supporters, with pressure mounting on Congress to further economic aid programs as the Delta variant delays full economic liftoff....

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Stephanie Grisham said she was 'part of something unusually evil' in the Trump White House

    "I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Georgia election official takes the fight to Trump

    Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.