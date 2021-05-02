Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

1 / 3

Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

Jill Ward and John Ainger
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.

Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.

“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.

It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.

Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.

Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.

In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.

Euro Rebound

Commerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.

Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets

“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”

Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.

One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.

There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.

Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.

Potential Taper

Some analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.

The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.

Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With Powell

Meanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.

Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.

“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”

Week Ahead

Germany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.

There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.

The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.

Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on Thursday

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Record Metals Prices Catapult Mining Profits Beyond Big Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil producers, for decades the natural resource industry’s top earners, are being eclipsed by once-smaller mining peers who are churning out record profits thanks to red-hot metals markets.The mining windfall is the latest sign of a boom in iron ore, copper and other metals that’s sending an inflationary wave through the global economy, increasing the cost of everything from electrical wires to construction beams.In the corporate world, the top five iron ore mining companies are on track to deliver bottom-line profits of $65 billion combined this year, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That’s about 13% more than the five biggest international oil producers, flipping a decades-old hierarchy.“It’s wild,” said Mark Hansen, chief executive officer of London-based trading house Concord Resources Ltd. “The value right now has shifted from energy to metals.”The eye-watering mining profits are mainly a product of iron ore, the world’s biggest commodity after oil. The crucial steelmaking ingredient has been trading just a whisker below $200 a ton and on par with record prices from a decade ago, when voracious Chinese demand triggered what became known as the commodities supercycle. The largest Australian mining companies can pull a ton of iron ore from the ground for less than $20 a ton.Copper prices have also jumped near to all-time highs, crossing the $10,000-a-ton barrier for the first time in a decade. A basket of base metals including aluminum, nickel, copper, tin, lead and zinc is trading at levels only reached twice in modern history: in 2007-08 and 2011.For the big five iron ore miners -- BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, Vale SA, Anglo American Plc and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. -- this fiscal year will be just the second time this century that they’ll out-earn their oil peers, estimates show. It would be only the first time if their oil rivals hadn’t been weighed down by huge writedowns in 2020.During the previous commodity boom, which peaked between 2008 and 2011, Big Oil easily made larger profits than Big Mining. A decade ago, for example, the five energy majors -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SE and BP Plc -- delivered adjusted earnings that were double those of the big five iron ore miners.Now, the surge in mining profits is another headache for the large oil companies as they struggle to attract shareholders amid mounting concern over climate change. While the miners are already returning more cash to investors, the oil producers are only just starting to do so, after some cut dividends last year.The miners also have a better story to tell: while oil contributes to a warming world, some metals -- particularly copper -- are key to building a greener future based on electric cars.Inflation ConcernsThe mining windfall matters beyond the natural resources industry. It’s an indication that companies across multiple sectors will face rising costs, which at some point could translate into broader inflation, potentially hitting bond and foreign exchange markets.“After a year of strong commodity-price increases, inflation pressures are now building downstream in supply chains,” said John Mothersole, pricing and purchasing research director at consultant IHS Markit Ltd.So far, central banks -- notably the U.S. Federal Reserve -- have largely disregarded those pressures, saying they’re one-time price surges that are unlikely to start an inflationary problem. The Fed said April 28 that while inflation has risen, the increase largely reflects “transitory factors.”Iron ore is in a dream scenario: demand, especially from China, is rampant, while supply is constrained. China, which accounts for about half of global steel production, is making a record amount of the metal, while industrial output is surging across the rest of the world as huge stimulus packages fuel a recovery from the pandemic. At the same time, producers are struggling to keep mines running at full capacity.Returning CashYet underpinning the tightness in metals is a strategic decision made by the big miners half a decade ago. After spending years pumping ever-expanding supply onto the global market, they ripped up growth plans and focused instead on shareholder returns. The result was that supply largely stopped rising and prices started to pick up.The good news for investors is that during this wave of high prices they’re likely to see more of the profits. Unlike in the last commodity supercycle, the miners -- still bruised from a series of disastrous deals and projects -- are reluctant to pour their extra earnings into acquisitions or new mines, instead choosing to distribute record dividends.That point was made clear by Vale’s CEO last week, after the Brazilian mining giant posted its best quarterly result since the high-point of the supercycle a decade ago.“You shouldn’t expect extreme” spending, Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo said on Tuesday. “There is nothing on our radar like that. And secondly -- the question that a lot of people make so I’ll take the opportunity to make it clear -- there is no transformation and M&A on our radar as well.”Big Oil is now doing the same, with companies from Exxon to BP abandoning oil output growth plans in an effort to regain shareholder trust: they have slashed spending on new projects, and after paying down debt, are promising to reward investors rather than develop new fields and refineries as they did during the previous cycle. That’s likely to result in lower oil supply later this decade, which in turn could support prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    NIO posted better than expected first-quarter results. But the global microchip shortage is hurting production.

  • Berkshire shareholders reject climate change, diversity proposals that Buffett opposed

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday easily rejected proposals requiring the company run since 1965 by Warren Buffett to disclose more about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce. The rejections were not a surprise, given that Buffett controls nearly one-third of Berkshire's voting power and opposed both proposals. But the climate change proposal won support from just over 25% of votes cast and the diversity proposal from 24%, suggesting greater discontent than Berkshire shareholders historically demonstrate.

  • These money and investing tips can help you decide whether to ‘sell in May and go away’

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: Stock market peak? ‘Easy money’ has been made but room for more gains One sure prediction about the stock market’s future is that it won’t be anything like the past Hiking the capital-gains tax rate won’t sink the stock market — and here’s why Former Vanguard CEO: 5 hurdles facing investors now and how to overcome them Low rates, rising yields & your money Sell in May and go away? Not so fast.

  • Ontario Says Private Lending Firm Misappropriated Investor Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top capital markets regulator is investigating officers and shareholders of Bridging Finance Inc., one of the country’s largest providers of private credit to small companies, on allegations that investor funds were misappropriated.An Ontario court appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage the affairs of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, pending the outcome of the investigation. The move was made public Saturday.Bridging, based in Toronto, was run by a husband-and-wife team, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe. In court documents, the OSC alleges that under their direction, the firm misappropriated about C$35 million ($28.5 million) “to complete an acquisition for its own benefit” -- a deal with Ninepoint Partners LP for an interest in an income fund.The regulator also alleged that officials at Bridging mismanaged the funds by failing to disclose conflicts of interest, breached “numerous securities laws and regulators” -- including by misleading investigators -- and failed to act in the best interest of stakeholders.Among the alleged conflicts, the OSC alleges that David Sharpe received C$19.5 million in undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Sean McCoshen, during the same period that Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies.“The gravity of these regulatory breaches raises serious concerns about the ability of senior management to operate in Ontario’s capital markets in compliance with securities law,” the OSC said in court documents. Bridging’s investors “can no longer rely on BFI or its senior management to protect their best interests.”“Investors deserve a full investigation into the business activities of BFI and the Sharpes and to know that their investment funds are in the hands of honest, competent and responsible custodians,” the regulator added.The OSC also issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds and suspended the David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.David Sharpe didn’t respond to a request for comment Saturday.Bridging Finance, which has about C$1.8 billion in assets under management, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Biden Tax Hikes Have A Math Problem; The S&P 500 Might Too

    The Biden tax hikes target less than 1% of Americans. Popular, but the budget math is tough. Tax hikes could hit the S&P 500 and overall stock market.

  • If you think inflation poses a long-term threat, you might want to make these portfolio moves now

    Shift bond exposure, add gold and other commodities, and look for dividend increases in the stock market.

  • Olympia Dukakis: Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias star dies aged 89

    Dukakis was a celebrated stage actress before winning fame on screen in 80s hits like Moonstruck.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Pandemic and economic crisis dampen May Day in Cuba

    For a second consecutive year Communist-run Cuba canceled its emblematic May Day march though Havana's Plaza de la Revolution Square on Saturday as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and a scarcity of basic goods. Across the island, small groups of dignitaries gathered at abandoned squares that would usually be filled by crowds of banner-waving citizens marking International Workers Day, the country's most important holiday after Jan. 1, victory day of former leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Cuba's economy shrunk 11% last year under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, harsh U.S. sanctions and its Soviet-style system.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Afghanistan car bomb kills 30 at guesthouse in Logar province

    High school students are among those killed in eastern Afghanistan, and dozens more people are hurt.

  • Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies

    Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less-attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions, but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. Elsewhere in the region, police in the Philippine capital of Manila prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a May Day rally at a public plaza, said protest leader Renato Reyes.

  • 2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

    A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack. Brown County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at. “He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said.

  • Hernández homers in return, Blue Jays beat Braves 13-5

    Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night. Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0. “I'm glad I'm back, and happy to be with my teammates and my team," Hernández said before the game.

  • Warren Buffett faces showdown with ordinary savers over refusal to act on climate crisis

    Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, refuses to publish information on his company’s climate impact and the risks it faces as temperatures rise; now shareholders are taking a stand. By Ben Chapman

  • 2 hospitalized following a gunfight inside a Charlotte-area mall, authorities say

    Police call the shooting at Carolina Place ‘an isolated incident’ between 2 people.

  • Dr. Jill Biden has 'a podium if she cares to use it'

    Joe Biden clearly realizes how much of a political asset he has in his own First Lady.

  • Family home of Darla Moore, USC mega-donor, catches fire Saturday

    Six generations of the Moore family have lived on the property where the home was built.

  • Let’s help Sam win: The theme to the Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft was all about Darnold

    Carolina drafted six offensive players in the 2021 NFL draft as they surrounded QB Sam Darnold with talent