Fed Can Downshift From 75 Basis-Point Rate Hikes, Mester Says

1
Catarina Saraiva and Jonnelle Marte
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations the central bank will slow their pace of interest-rate increases next month, even as they stressed the need to keep tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester said during separate remarks Monday that inflation remains too high and policymakers have a way to go before completing their tightening campaign. But they both characterized the need for officials to be judicious as they calibrate policy.

“I think we can slow down from the 75 at the next meeting, I don’t have a problem with that,” Mester said during an interview with CNBC television, adding that policy was entering a new “cadence” now that rates have just entered restrictive territory, where they weigh on the economy.

The US central bank lifted interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time this month, bringing the target on its benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Several Fed officials have signaled they may consider a 50 basis-point increase at their next meeting in mid-December, with the final decision depending on what happens with the economy.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates by a half-point at the Dec. 13-14 meeting and for the benchmark rate to peak at about 5% next year, according to pricing of contracts in futures markets. Mester said she doesn’t think market expectations are “really off,” adding that more interest-rate increases are needed to bring rates deeper into restrictive territory.

Consumer prices cooled by more than expected in October, a shift that could give Fed officials more room to slow their interest rate hikes. But policymakers say there is noise in the monthly data and they want to see more evidence that inflation is heading down before making a more lasting change to policy.

“I don’t think we’re anywhere near to stopping,” Mester said. “We’re still going to have more work to do because we need to see inflation really on a sustainable downward path back to 2%.”

Speaking earlier in the day, Daly said that officials will need to be mindful of the lags with which monetary policy works, while repeating that she sees interest rates rising to at least 5%.

“As we work to bring policy to a sufficiently restrictive stance -- the level required to bring inflation down and restore price stability -- we will need to be mindful,” she told the Orange County Business Council in Irvine, California. “Adjusting too little will leave inflation too high. Adjusting too much could lead to an unnecessarily painful downturn.”

“I tend to be on the more hawkish side of the distribution, if you will, as I think about what needs to be done here and where the risks lie,” she told reporters on a telephone conference call after the speech. “5% to me is a good starting point,” she said, adding that it could go high if needed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the Fed’s Nov. 1-2 meeting that officials could end up taking rates higher than previously expected to calm inflation, a sentiment since echoed by several other Fed officials. Officials in September projected rates around 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% in 2023, according to their median forecast. They update the quarterly estimates next month.

In her speech, Daly said the Fed’s ongoing reduction of its balance sheet and the forward guidance officials are providing about the future path of policy also work as tightening mechanisms, which is being reflected in financial conditions.

“While the funds rate is between 3.75 and 4%, financial markets are acting like it is around 6%,” she said.

--With assistance from Vince Golle.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Mester says she supports smaller rate hike in December

    The Fed earlier this month raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive meeting, but since then a steady drumbeat of policymakers have signaled that they expect to shift to smaller increases in borrowing costs from now on to allow time for the economy to absorb the swiftest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years. The central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate currently sits in a target range of 3.75%-4.00%.

  • Fed Should Be Mindful of Lags as It Tightens Rates Further, Daly Says

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that officials will need to be mindful of the lags with which monetary policy works, while repeating that she sees interest rates rising to at least 5%.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight Elect

  • Hedge Funds Stay Bearish Even After Big Short Squeeze in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional speculators are sticking to their long-held cautious stance even after the latest equity rally forced them to unwind short trades at one of the fastest paces in years. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Point

  • Bill Gates-Led Fund Backs Pulsed-Power Technology to Clean Up Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- A climate fund founded by Bill Gates is investing in technology that uses surges of electricity to shatter rocks and mineral ores in a bid to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions at mines. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight Electio

  • Anti-Woke Bank GloriFi to Shut Down

    GloriFi has laid off most of its employees and told them that it is closing up shop, according to people familiar with the matter and emails to employees reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The company’s fate became clear on Friday, when funding that it hoped would carry it through the first quarter fell through, Cathy Landtroop, the company’s chief marketing and communications officer, said in an email to employees. The company missed launch dates, blaming faulty technology and failures by vendors, and laid off dozens of employees.

  • Europe Reasserts Middle Path on China, Pushing Back on Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping started his week overseas mending ties with the US, and ended it with European leaders making the case for resisting the Biden administration’s sweeping chip curbs on China. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest U

  • UPDATE 1-Fed's Mester says she supports smaller rate hike in December

    The Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy actions to help bring down high inflation while keeping the economy humming, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday. The Fed earlier this month raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive meeting, but since then a steady drumbeat of policymakers have signaled that they expect to shift to smaller increases in borrowing costs from now on to allow time for the economy to absorb the swiftest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

  • Thanksgiving week earnings, economic reports, market recap and more: Monday's 5 things to know

    For a second-straight week, retailers will be reporting their third-quarter results. Among the companies expected to report are Urban Outfitters, Dell, J. M. Smucker and Baidu.

  • Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says

    Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.

  • The market is still a long way from seeing stocks hit a bottom and interest rates come down, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says

    "We don't think we've hit yet the sort of conditions that we would typically see in a genuine trough in the bear market."

  • Amundi Is Downgrading ‘Almost All’ Funds With EU’s Top ESG Tag

    (Bloomberg) -- Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, is removing the bloc’s highest ESG designation from virtually all funds that once carried it, as it tries to interpret guideline changes from EU regulators.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Tight E

  • Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hikes Are a Game Changer

    As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cool the economy and slow inflation, it is contending with the imprecise and inconsistent effect of monetary policy on the economy. Since it can take years before the full effects of tightening become apparent, the Fed tends to move incrementally, adjusting policy gradually while scrutinizing economic data for signs of its effects. In the current state of the economy, the Fed has decided it doesn’t have the luxury to act slowly.

  • Wynn, Las Vegas Sands, JD.com stocks fall on China’s rising COVID cases

    An uptick in COVID cases in China is pushing down shares of Wynn, Las Vegas Sands, and JD.com.

  • Defender Hajsafi says Iran's World Cup players 'voice' of the people

    Experienced defender Ehsan Hajsafi said on Sunday that Iran's players at the Qatar World Cup want to be the "voice" of people back home, where there has been a deadly crackdown on women-led protests.

  • Fed is ‘very focused on the transmission rate’ of its monetary policy: Strategist

    Moneta CIO Aoifinn Devitt and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy, where interest rate hikes are having the biggest effects, and how consumers are grappling with inflation.

  • Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Holdings Were Plunging Today

    The ongoing crypto bust stoked current fears over contagion in the crypto space, while Fed officials kept a potential recession on the table.

  • 'Bad Actors' in Crypto Market Should Be 'Flushed Out': Ballet Global CEO

    Bobby&nbsp;Lee, chief executive officer and founder of crypto storage provider&nbsp;Ballet Global Inc., discusses the downfall of&nbsp;Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, the outlook for the market and the need for more regulations. Lee tweeted over the weekend that "the #FTX failure is just the tip of the iceberg in this bear market. The dominos will keep falling, and this is only the beginning of the crypto winter." He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Fed's Daly says 'premature' to rule out another 0.75% rate hike

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Monday it’s premature to take a 75-basis point rate hike off the table for the central bank’s December policy meeting.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

    Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 20-day simple moving average?

  • Biden pardons national Thanksgiving turkeys

    President Biden pardoned the national Thanksgiving turkey, Chocolate, and its alternate, Chip, on Monday, in the 75th anniversary of the White House ceremony.