Fed’s Evans Says ‘Open’ to Half-Point Interest-Rate Hike

Emma Kinery
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he’s “comfortable” with raising interest rates by quarter percentage-point increments, while being “open” to a bigger 50 basis-point move if needed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We want to be careful, we want to be humble and nimble, and get to neutral before too long -- maybe 50 helps, I’m open to that,” Evans said in answering a question after a Thursday speech to the Detroit Regional Chamber. “I would be comfortable with each meeting increasing by a quarter point.”

He suggested that opting for a bigger hike at one meeting could then create a messaging challenge for the following one. “How you deal with the communications of if you do 50, what does that mean for the next one,” he said in answering reporter questions.

“Once you start talking about different paces, I think it just opens up the question of where are you headed if you’re going so fast,” Evans said. “Those are conversations that will just have to be had throughout the year.”

Evans is not a voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Recession Risk

The Chicago Fed chief also said that while he cannot see how rate rises from near zero on their own trigger a U.S. recession, he’s “nervous” and mindful that other things could derail the “soft landing” scenario for bringing down high inflation.

Investors have boosted bets on a half-point move at the FOMC’s May 3-4 meeting, after Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank was prepared to take such a step if necessary to control the hottest price pressures in four decades.

In his speech, Evans said, “My own viewpoint is in line with the median assessment” of Fed officials’ projections released earlier this month. He noted that the median call was for seven quarter-point moves for all of 2022, with the policy rate moving up to 2.75% to 3% by the end of next year.

“Monetary policy is not on a preset course,” Evans said.

Balance Sheet

As for beginning to shrink the Fed’s near-$9 trillion balance sheet, Evans said that he was “fine” with a steeper pace, and that the contraction will be faster than was done in 2017. He declined to offer any numbers he favors for the monthly runoff in the Fed’s bond portfolio. Powell has said the FOMC could announce its plan at the May meeting.

Evans also said he would be open to tilting reinvestments from maturing bond holdings toward Treasury bills -- something some market participants have speculated about as a way of allowing the Fed to shrink its balance sheet faster. The Chicago Fed chief noted that the mortgage-backed securities on the balance sheet are long duration -- meaning it will take years for them to mature -- so “clean-up” operations such as via reinvestments may be needed.

Speaking separately Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank “at a later date, certainly not anytime soon” may consider sales of MBS.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, meantime, said Thursday that 10-year Treasury yields -- which have surged this quarter -- remain historically low.

Not 1980s

“That is telling me that the interest rate environment that we’re in” is “quite low relative to history and it’s telling us that inflation expectations -- people’s confidence about inflation in the future -- is also close to where it should be,” Kashkari said.

Fed officials raised rates by a quarter point last week for the first increase since 2018, bringing the benchmark to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

Evans drew a distinction between the high inflation of the 1980s and that of today. While “overly accommodative monetary policy” in the 1960s and 1970s contributed to a buildup of long-term inflation expectations, the current surge in prices “largely reflects real supply shocks and weakened supply chains and logistics in the face of strong, outsized demand for goods and diminished labor force participation.”

“A shift in demand back toward services, an increase in supply in response to higher relative prices and wages, and adjustments in business models to adapt to the evolving environment will eventually alleviate many of the supply-side pressures we face today,” the Chicago Fed chief said.

Even so, the Fed needs to act, Evans said: “If monetary policy did not respond to these broader pressures, we would see higher inflation become embedded in inflation expectations, and we would have even harder work to do to rein it in.”

(Updates with comment on communication challenge in third paragraph and other Thursday Fed speakers in third paragraph after ‘Balance Sheet’ subheadline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Evans backs 'timely' rate hikes, but says careful touch needed

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023 to curb high inflation before it is embedded in U.S. psychology and becomes even harder to get rid of, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday. But Evans also said the U.S. central bank should tread carefully as it tightens monetary policy in the face of price pressures that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high. "I just think that we want to be careful" not to raise interest rates too abruptly, and instead take the time to assess whether supply chains are improving and how the war in Ukraine is affecting the economy, he told the Detroit Regional Chamber.

  • Banxico Hiked Rates by Half-Point, AMLO Says, Pre-Empting News

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country’s central bank decided to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, an unprecedented move that pre-empts the formal announcement by the bank’s board this afternoon. The peso rose.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambli

  • South Africa make World Cup semis after match washed out

    South Africa reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday when rain washed out their crunch match against the West Indies in Wellington.

  • Dhoni steps down as captain of IPL champions on eve of season

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League holders Chennai Super Kings two days before the new season and handed the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja, the club said Thursday.

  • Europe Gas Declines as Kremlin Works Out Putin Ruble Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell as the Kremlin said it will clarify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments for the fuel from “unfriendly” nations.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of So

  • The Trust Act is not the way to fix Social Security

    Last month, I was invited to a forum on “Trust Fund Solutions,” which means Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is still pushing his TRUST Act. One of the bill’s co-sponsors — Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) — also appeared on the program. While the Trust Act sounds like a benign piece of bipartisan legislation, its unifying theme — namely, programs with trust funds — doesn’t make much sense, and the proposal could well lead to major cuts to Social Security.

  • Russian forces fail to make major ground advancements as Ukrainians fight back

    Russian forces are struggling to make significant advancements in Ukraine. This comes as the military faces casualties and equipment losses, CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports. Then, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBS News from Lviv, Ukraine with more on the conflict.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden to Meet EU Allies a Month Into Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet allies in Brussels to discuss ways to pressure Vladimir Putin to withdraw forces from Ukraine, discussions that come a month after the Russian leader ordered troops to invade. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

    Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) had risen more than 4% as of 2:15 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although I am guessing the move has something to do with the fact that the bank is a big beneficiary of rising interest rates. At its meeting earlier this month, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, for the first time since 2008. As expected, the Fed increased the benchmark rate to a range of 0.25% and 0.5%.

  • ‘No Doubt’ Trump Guilty Of ‘Numerous Felonies,’ Prosecutor Said In Resignation Letter

    David Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney's office last month after spending years investigating Trump's business dealings.

  • Chinese Builder CIFI Plunges on Earnings: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged 8.8% as 2021 profit dropped and the builder’s gross margin missed analysts’ estimates. Other developers including China Evergrande Group have already warned they will probably miss deadlines this month for reporting audited results. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Str

  • Russia’s War Spurs South Africa to Raise Rate, Turn Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashSouth Africa’s central bank lifted its benchmark i

  • A top prosecutor who abruptly left the Manhattan DA's office said in his resignation letter there's 'no doubt' that Trump committed 'numerous' felonies

    Mark Pomerantz, one of two Manhattan DA prosecutors who resigned last month, said in his resignation letter that not holding Trump accountable is a "grave failure of justice."

  • Britain Calls Out Russia’s Top Diplomat for Secret Family

    GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu

  • Marie Yovanovitch Recalls The ‘Demeaning’ Thing She Refused To Do For Donald Trump

    The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she couldn’t do it “if I wanted to keep my integrity intact.”

  • Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

    President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

    Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport, officials said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night but directed further questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A lawyer who has represented Manafort did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.