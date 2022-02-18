Fed’s Evans Seeks Substantial Policy Shift; Williams Backs March

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said surging inflation calls for a major shift in monetary policy and his New York colleague John Williams backed interest-rate liftoff next month.

“The current stance of monetary policy is wrong-footed and needs substantial adjustment,” Evans, who’s been a leader among the more dovish officials at the U.S. central bank, said Friday during a New York conference hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Williams told a separate event in New Jersey that he expects “it will be appropriate to raise the target range at our upcoming meeting in March” amid a strong U.S. economy and to counter inflation that is “well above,” the U.S. central bank’s 2% goal.

During their January meeting, Fed officials concluded that they would soon start raising rates from near zero and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify a faster pace of tightening, according to minutes of the Jan. 25-26 meeting released Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting that officials were leaning toward moving in March. Investors see the Fed tightening policy by around 150 basis points during this year.

Evans, who was taking part in a panel discussion alongside Fed Governor Christopher Waller, voiced support for the Federal Open Market Committee’s plans to raise interest rates soon, while expressing doubts about the need to reposition rates longer term to a much higher setting.

“With regard to the policy situation today, I still see current inflation as largely being driven by unusual supply-side developments related to the Covid-19 shock,” Evans said. “But inflation pressures clearly have widened in the broader economy to a degree that requires a substantial repositioning of monetary policy.”

Evans said he continues to believe that underlying long-term inflation will remain low in the U.S. and developed world, held down by structural factors, and he would hold off on moving policy to a restrictive setting. Fed policy mwilliakers estimate a long-term target rate is about 2.5%. Long-term inflation expectations remain contained, Evans added.

“I see our current policy situation as likely requiring less ultimate financial restrictiveness compared with past episodes and posing a smaller risk to the employment mandate than many times in the past,” he said.

While inflation caused by Covid-19 and supply disruptions should eventually correct, Evans said that will require careful monitoring of data.

“How this plays out will be key for my monetary policy decision-making over the year,” he said.

