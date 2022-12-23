1

FedEx, UPS holiday storm delays won't be 'that impactful' to their quarters, analyst says

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) still have time to deliver decent holiday quarters to investors despite arctic weather ripping across the country in the lead-up to Christmas.

"This is the first month of their quarter, so I am not sure it is that impactful for them these couple of days," Helane Becker, longtime airline analyst at Cowen, said about FedEx on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They will do their best, as will UPS, and I'm sure Amazon is in that category too."

A massive winter storm that has delayed more than 20,000 flights from Wednesday through Friday has weighed on delivery times at both FedEx and UPS.

"FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States," FedEx said in an update on its website today. "Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24. FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 8: A FedEx truck is seen as snow blanked South Lake Tahoe in California, United States on November 8, 2022. Winter Storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe and Nevada mountains. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A FedEx truck is seen as snow blankets South Lake Tahoe in California, United States on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

UPS echoed the sentiment of its rival in an update of its own: "Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected."

Investors appear to be shrugging off the potential for increased storm-related costs to ruin each company's quarter.

FedEx and UPS stocks were up slightly in early afternoon trading on Friday. Amazon — another major logistics player — also saw its stock advance modestly.

"If you have bought things [for the holidays], I think they will all try to get them there as much as possible by tomorrow night, and if not, by Christmas morning to the extent the weather allows," Becker added. "They don't want to play the Grinch, for sure."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Why the Fed, and Jerome Powell, should hit the pause button on rate hikes

    Opinion: Why the Fed is moving too quickly on the interest rate front - and why it should press the pause button now.

  • Oil prices: Predictions for 2023

    Crude oil prices were on a roller coaster ride in 2022, going north of $130 in March amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing

    Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s […]

  • Apple Hubs In India, Vietnam Next Year; China Exodus By 2025. Are Beaten Down Tech Stocks A Buy Now?

    Tech stocks are trading below their 50-day moving average. Watch these support and resistance levels on your tech watchlist.

  • Media mogul Bloomberg eyes Dow Jones or Washington Post acquisition, no talks yet

    Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world's 12th-richest man's strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals - the main source of its revenue. According to the Axios report, Bloomberg sees News Corp-owned Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron's and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos was interested in selling.

  • Putin forced to slash oil output by half a million barrels a day

    Russia is preparing to cut its oil output by tens of millions of barrels per month in response to a Western price cap that threatens the Kremlin’s revenues.

  • Meta delays acquisition of VR startup Within

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to discuss reports that Meta has delayed the acquisition of VR startup Within.&nbsp;

  • New retirement bill means big changes for retirement and 529 plans

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Santa brings Christmas cheer to Chad refugee camp

    STORY: Displaced by conflicts across central Africa, many of the children living in the Dembo Refugee Camp have never the chance to celebrate the holiday, or even received a Christmas gift. But thanks to a "Christmas Tree" ceremony organized by the World Bank, many got to celebrate for the very first time.Henriette Batnan, who was forced to flee her home in the Central African Republic in 2017, was overjoyed to bring her son Edouard to the ceremony. Dressing him in ceremonial robes, she told him he would receive his first Christmas gift in nearly six years that day."I am very pleased today to see my child having fun with others at this Christmas ceremony. It makes me happy to see him laughing, having fun, and most of all getting Christmas presents" she said.This week's celebration in Dembo was organized by the World Bank's Refugees and Host Families Support Project, which provides basic needs to refugees and works to expand education and health services in camps.

  • These Machinery Stocks Are Poised For Big Gains

    The industry group made up of machinery stocks has vaulted to the eighth spot among IBD's 197 industry groups.

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infe

  • Dow Jones Falls On Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Hits New Low Amid Elon Musk Comments

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock hit a new low amid Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.

  • Big Tech Like Google, Meta And Others Ditch Office Space In London And Europe

    Big Tech groups dumped offices that were part of their European headquarters as macro headwinds halted the sector’s years of rapid expansion. Office values tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic due to rising interest rates, bleak macro outlook, and increased remote-based work, Financial Times reported. Meanwhile, staff demands for remote work during the pandemic turned some tech companies into accidental landlords forced to sublet surplus space in a challenging property market. Alphabet Inc (NAS

  • A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor

    “Payment must be made in cash or legal tender,” noted the Labor Department after penalizing the offending Chick-fil-A.

  • US Inflation Continues to Ease, But Wages Will Keep Fed on Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation continued to ease into the end of 2022 and expectations of future increases dropped, reinforcing hopes that the worst bout of price pressures in a generation has finally passed.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Le

  • Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse

    The e-commerce giant is having one of its worst years in the stock market since the bursting of the internet bubble in 2000.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns agree to new four-year, $60 million extension

    The Browns agreed to terms with right tackle Jack Conklin on a four-year, $60-million contract extension on Friday.

  • 'My heart aches': Twitch's wife, Allison Holker, marks week after his death

    Allison Holker, the wife of Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, paid tribute to her late husband about a week after she first announced his death.