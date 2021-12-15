Fed expects three interest rate hikes in 2022
The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it's pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. (Dec. 15)
Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 12/14/2021
Will Republicans coalesce behind “Congressman Cawthorn’s plan for North Carolina?”
Queen Elizabeth is expected to be surrounded with her family during Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk.
Cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after investors bought the dip triggered by nervousness around a potentially hawkish Fed meeting.
Trump's would-be influencers went on Fox. How do you get to Biden?
Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.
The landlord is accused of asking one tenant “how bad do you want your apartment?” before demanding oral sex, according to the Justice Department.
"Who only has a bowl of limes? Apparently, me."View Entire Post ›
Holly Madison calls her first date with Hugh Hefner a "traumatic experience" in new podcast interview.
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b
YouTubeA Connecticut school board member was slugged in the face by an angry parent Tuesday night during a debate on the future of Glastonbury High School’s Native American-inspired mascot.The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians. The school’s team logos were also switched fro
Would Domantas Sabonis be a good fit on the Phoenix Suns? The team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers star in NBA trade speculation.
The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards
Photos show the cougar creeping up from behind.
Hoda Kotb cohosts the 'Today' show's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. Fans were asking "Where is Hoda?" after she wasn't on for a week.
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.
Two shots of J&J's vaccine yields fewer side effects than three shots of Pfizer or Moderna, new CDC data shows.
Ben Affleck is getting a ton of backlash for seemingly blaming his drinking issues on his marriage to Jennifer Garner—get details here.
Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is celebrating her latest accomplishments, like her new children's book 'Bella the Brave' and being named one of BBC's 100 Women of 2021.