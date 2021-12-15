Fed expects three interest rate hikes in 2022

Motley Fool

Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.