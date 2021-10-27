Fed faces showdown as supply, demand and 'patience' collide

The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington
Howard Schneider
·6 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials face a ticking clock in their ability to ignore high inflation and are now navigating between their own senses of patience and risk, and a U.S. economy stymied by tangled supply chains, slow hiring and strong consumer demand.

The combination of supply bottlenecks and a surge in household incomes fueled by pandemic-related government aid pushed the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, to a 30-year high on a year-on-year basis in August.

Policymakers still largely expect the pace of price increases to ease without the Fed nudging the process by raising interest rates sooner and higher than expected.

Yet that judgment now hinges on a race, in effect. Will disruptions, such as the 100-ship backup at the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex in California, disappear before households run out of an estimated $2 trillion in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic? And will that happen before recent price hikes show up in public expectations about future inflation?

The latter may already be starting. A Fed index of inflation expectations tracked by top officials at the U.S. central bank has risen for an unprecedented five straight quarters. At 2.06%, it is above the Fed's 2% target, and likely rising. Consumer expectations have jumped, too. The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that its 1-year consumer inflation expectations survey for October hit 7.0%, the highest since July 2008.

Bond markets, also anticipating more inflation, are pricing an earlier start and faster pace to Fed interest rate hikes.

(GRAPHIC: Inflation expectations ratchet higher - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/gdvzywakwpw/chart.png)

"Early on, patience was easy," Fed Governor Randal Quarles said last week https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/quarles20211020a.htm. "The fundamental dilemma that we face ... is this: Demand, augmented by unprecedented fiscal stimulus, has been outstripping a temporarily disrupted supply." Yet the economy's "fundamental capacity" remains intact, and Fed officials want to keep interest rates low as long as possible to let employment rise.

"Constraining demand now, to bring it into line with a transiently interrupted supply, would be premature," Quarles said, but "my focus is beginning to turn more fully ... to whether inflation begins its descent."

'TENSION' IN THE AIR

The Fed holds a policy meeting next week and is expected to announce plans to phase out its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases by the middle of 2022. Between now and next summer the path of inflation, inflation expectations, and job growth will determine whether the central bank hastens the date for lifting its target interest rate from the current near-zero level.

A year ago, before the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and at the start of a devastating wave of infections, the prospect of higher borrowing costs seemed years off. Only four Fed policymakers projected the need to raise rates before 2024.

Now, half of the 18 policymakers project a hike in 2022, a move that would come as Democratic President Joe Biden's administration is financing new spending and likely before employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels. That could complicate Democrats' efforts to keep control of Congress in the Nov. 8, 2022 elections.

(GRAPHIC: Unemployed to job openings - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/egvbkmeoepq/chart.png)

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has noted the emerging "tension" between the central bank's employment and inflation goals. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, asked in April when he would worry that the Fed's expectation of "transitory" inflation might be wrong, cited "the end of the year." Fed Governor Chris Waller last week set the same timeline.

"We seem at an inflection point and the question is whether some of the old problems are coming back to haunt us," said Peter Ireland, an economics professor at Boston College.

It's a choice Fed officials hoped to skirt with a new policy framework built to capture job gains they feel were missed in past business cycles when interest rates were raised too soon.

That framework depends on inflation, job markets, and other parts of the economy behaving as they had before. For now at least, the pandemic has put some doubt around that premise.

It's not just things like a global computer chip shortage, capacity constraints in warehouse construction, or other supply issues that have stretched the Fed's "transitory" inflation narrative. The behavior of households and elected officials' actions also cloud the horizon.

(GRAPHIC: Inflation makes a comeback - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/zgvomrlnnvd/chart.png)

FEELING 'BURNED'

The Biden administration's upcoming spending is unlikely to approach the bulge of 2020 and early 2021, when federal payments increased household incomes despite widespread joblessness. Its projected decline may cool demand.

But some pandemic programs remain, and debate continues over whether to make them permanent or add other social spending and infrastructure projects. Recent research from San Francisco Fed staff https://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2021/october/is-american-rescue-plan-taking-us-back-to-1960s argued that between the spending already in train and the fact that job vacancies have surged beyond the number of unemployed looking for work, "the economy may already be in a heated state" with inflation heading higher, even if only temporarily.

Other data and surveys point to the same conclusion: that the surge of workers and job growth Fed officials have banked on to boost production and ease price pressures may not materialize, at least not soon.

Statistics compiled by the Atlanta Fed https://www.atlantafed.org/chcs/labor-market-distributions and the Kansas City Fed https://www.kansascityfed.org/data-and-trends/labor-market-conditions-indicators show job markets generally tighter than reflected in the current 4.8% headline unemployment rate or the roughly 5 million jobs still missing from the February 2020 workforce.

(GRAPHIC: Kansas City Fed labor index - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/mopanjoqmva/chart.png)

Job site Indeed found that among those not "urgently" searching for work, the top reasons were the availability of cash buffers or being in a household with a working spouse - possibly implying a slower return to normal if preferences have shifted toward working less. According to a St. Louis Fed study, 2020 saw perhaps 3 million "excess" retirements, which would account for most of those still missing from the labor force.

Fed officials, as a result, seem increasingly open to the uncomfortable possibility that the inflation they thought they had vanquished will prove to have returned more quickly than the jobs and workers their policies were intended to entice back.

"It goes without saying that the Fed feels burned by the last business cycle," Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America, wrote recently. Interest rates were raised, but inflation never reached the Fed's 2% target and potential job gains were left on the table.

But between possible shifts in household preferences, restructuring because of the pandemic, and some signs inflation expectations may be rising, Harris wrote, "the Fed's narrative faces challenges along a number of fronts.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Finance Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we reviewed billionaire Leon Cooperman’s portfolio management strategy and how billionaire Leon Cooperman is making profits by investing in the finance sector in the current situation. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and jump directly to 5 Best Finance Stocks to Buy According […]

  • China Agrees Plan to Cap Key Coal Price to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to limit the price miners sell thermal coal for as it seeks to ease a power crunch that’s prompted electricity rationing and even caused a blackout in a major city last month. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disrupt

  • Polish watchdog investigating Uber Eats and Glovo

    Polish consumer watchdog UOKiK said it was investigating complaints against Glovo and Uber Eats after customers said they had problems with getting money back for cancelled orders or had been made to pay more than they had been initially told. Uber Eats and privately-owned Glovo did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment. Uber Eats and Glovo are mobile applications used to order food or shopping from stores with delivery to a given address, whose popularity has risen significantly in recent months.

  • Saudi Arabia licenses 44 companies to open regional headquarters in Riyadh

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had licensed 44 international companies to set up regional headquarters in the capital Riyadh under the kingdom's push to become a regional commercial hub and vie for foreign capital and talent. The world's top oil exporter and largest Arab economy in February said it would give foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on government contracts. The new headquarter establishments would add 67 billion riyals ($18 billion) to the economy and provide around 30,000 job opportunities by 2030, the President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Fahd al-Rasheed, said in a statement.

  • How the Energy Crisis Helps a Rich Nation to Become Even Richer

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis and a spike in natural gas prices are proving to be a boon for Norway, delivering a flood of revenue for the country that’s already one of the world’s richest.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reap

  • Futures Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fluctuated and stocks in Europe retreated from a near-record on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about economic growth. Bonds gained.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Elect

  • Border agents seen in controversial photos on horseback not yet questioned: Source

    The U.S. Border Patrol agents at the center of a controversy stemming from their use of horses to block Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. have not yet been questioned more than a month after the incident took place, according to a law enforcement official. Images of mounted patrol agents using their horses to push back migrants, mostly Haitian, stirred national controversy as an unprecedented number attempted to cross the Rio Grande into the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, in September. The Department of Homeland Security launched an internal investigation into the matter shortly after the images came out.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

    After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Substantial increases in corporate taxes, capital gains taxes and income taxes also may fall by the wayside.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • Democrats Are Considering Dozens of Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill that seeks to fund existing and new measures to elevate child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. In less than a couple of weeks, things that were a shoo-in—raising corporate taxes and individual tax rates—were taken off the table. After certain tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals that were proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee in mid-September were met with resistance by Democratic centrist Sens.

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Democrats retreat on spending after failing to get votes for huge tax hikes

    President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.