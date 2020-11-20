Fed fights White House move to end some Covid support measures

·3 min read
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell

America's central bank has hit back after the Trump administration said it was ending some emergency lending programmes established to provide economic support during the pandemic.

The decision affects schemes aimed at helping corporations, mid-sized businesses and local governments, among others.

The Federal Reserve said it thought the programmes were still needed.

But they have been controversial in Washington.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin authorised the programmes in spring this year, using money from a major stimulus package approved by Congress.

They marked a large expansion of the Fed's powers, allowing the bank to buy corporate debt and lend to mid-sized businesses, among other authorities.

But the schemes have been lightly used, drawing criticism from some who have questioned their necessity, and from others who were worried their design was too limited to reach those in need.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has defended the programmes, saying they were helping to stabilise financial markets by giving the private sector confidence to continue lending.

In a statement, the central bank said it disagreed with the White House decision to allow them to expire on 31 December.

"The Federal Reserve would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy", it said.

'Limited' use

In his letter to the bank, Mr Mnuchin said the schemes had "clearly achieved their objective". He asked the Fed to return unused funds to the Treasury Department, allowing Congress to put some $455bn to other uses.

"While portions of the economy are still severely impacted and in need of additional fiscal support, financial conditions have responded and the use of these facilities has been limited," he wrote in a letter to the bank.

It was "Congressional intent... to have the authority to originate new loans or purchase new assets... expire" on 31 December, he added.

The stand-off comes as Washington remains embroiled in debate over the need for further stimulus. Economists have said the recovery remains fragile and cautioned against withdrawing support prematurely.

742,000 people in the US filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week
Unemployment in the US remains high, with 742,000 people filing new claims for jobless benefits last week

Democrats have backed more than $3tn in new aid programmes, but Republicans maintain a smaller package would be sufficient.

The US economy has recouped about half of the jobs lost in March and April. But many of the funds for unemployed workers and struggling businesses have been exhausted, while rising virus cases have led to renewed restrictions in many places.

Without action by Congress, some 12 million Americans could lose access to unemployment benefits in coming weeks.

The US Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby, criticised the decision to end the programmes just as president-elect Joe Biden is about to enter the White House.

"A surprise termination... prematurely and unnecessarily ties the hands of the incoming administration, and closes the door on important liquidity options for businesses at a time when they need them most," said the group's chief policy officer, Neil Bradley.

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says

    President Trump's remaining lawyers and their improvised strategy of claiming fraud and spinning software conspiracies to overturn Trump's sizable loss to President-elect Joe Biden have been laughed out of court. Trump is losing recounts, and his increasingly strenuous efforts to stop certification of Biden's victory in Michigan and other states are running into hard deadlines, unshakable math, and resistance from the Republican leaders of state legislatures to overturn the will of their voters.Trump's remaining strategy, led by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is to try and cast enough doubt about the vote-counting in big, heavily Democratic cities to force Republican lawmakers, badgered by Trump-loving constituents, to intercede on Trump's behalf, a senior campaign official told Reuters. The theoretically constitutional plan is to get GOP state legislators in at least three states Biden carried to declare the election "failed," allowing them to name their own slate of pro-Trump electors, then hope the Republican U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled House to deadlock on rival slates, throwing the election to a GOP-dominated special House session."Trump's chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation," David Sanger writes at The New York Times. But the fact that "Trump is even trying has set off widespread alarms." Historians and legal experts describe Trump's scheme as "the words and actions of an attempted coup," The Washington Post reports."We have never seen anything like this before," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told the Post. "This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders."The claims being made by "Trump's zombie reelection campaign" are "superficial and almost universally ridiculous," Philip Bump writes at the Post. "But just because all of this is an anti-democratic effort to wrench the election away from the candidate selected by American voters, and just because it's ludicrous and clumsy, doesn't mean it can't work." Mike Godwin, the lawyer most famous for Godwin's Law, agreed.> This is what coups look like at the outset. Ridiculous plots that are wholly unlikely to succeed. Until they start succeeding.> > — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) November 19, 2020> pic.twitter.com/ZWzOu9rZgG> > — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 19, 2020> "I don't want to be alarmist," Beschloss said, but "this is what many of the founders dreaded."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, WHO says

    Gilead's remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday. "The ... panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients," the guideline said. "Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir ... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," it added.

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump

    Americans at some point in the future will have to make sure to get their yearly "Trump," if Geraldo Rivera has his way.Amid promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from Pfizer that could potentially start being distributed next month if all goes well, Rivera on Friday's Fox & Friends had a humble suggestion: the vaccines should be named after President Trump."With the world so divided, and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up, and time to leave, and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him."Rivera evidently wasn't just talking about naming one particular coronavirus vaccine after Trump, but making the word Trump a "generic name" for the idea of a vaccine against the coronavirus, something that probably wouldn't go over as well in a "divided" world like Rivera seemed to suggest. Clearly, though Trump would be thrilled, having evidently been fuming over the idea of not being able to take credit for vaccine distribution. After announcing positive vaccine data earlier this month, though, Pfizer tried to distance itself from Trump's Operation Warp Speed. While the company in July reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for doses of its vaccine, the company's head of vaccine research and development was quick to say that, at least when it comes to this research and development, "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone." > To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6> > -- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • Litman: Why doesn't Biden sue to get the transition going? Wouldn't be prudent

    A lawsuit might result in a loss that would only legitimate Trump's appalling hijack of the government.

  • Ben Carson says he took an unproven coronavirus treatment touted by MyPillow's CEO after testing positive for the disease

    Mike Lindell lacks a background in science but has a financial stake in the company that makes oleander extract. He touts it as a COVID-19 cure.

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.