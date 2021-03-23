Fed Forming Committee to Prepare for Climate Change Dangers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Hamilton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve plans to make climate change a major part of its Wall Street oversight by creating a new committee that will identify and respond to dangers a warming planet poses to the financial system.

The Financial Stability Climate Committee will be “charged with developing and implementing a program to assess and address climate-related risks to financial stability,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech. The central bank is investing in research and modeling to get a handle on how climate events can threaten firms and the broader economy, something she conceded might be challenging.

The committee will coordinate with the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is responsible for heading off emerging risks that could start another financial crisis. “Climate change can be seen as similar to other financial stability shocks emanating from outside the financial system, such as COVID-19, which are difficult to predict with precision,” Brainard said in remarks delivered online at a conference hosted by Ceres.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also addressed global warming during a Tuesday hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

“It clearly can have long-term implications for our economy, for our financial system and for the people who we all serve,” Powell told lawmakers. “Our obligation is to try and understand that,” he said, adding that the biggest banks are already “very active in trying to understand how climate change would affect their business over the long sweep of time.”

Brainard said it’s particularly challenging to prepare for climate “tipping points,” that can disrupt weather patterns, water supplies and the habitability of large regions. That means “even well-informed investors could underestimate the likelihood of large shocks related to climate change, resulting in systematic mispricing of risk,” she said.

The new committee will join another recently established panel at the central bank, the Supervision Climate Committee, which focuses more directly on climate matters affecting the individual institutions the Fed oversees. The agency also recently joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System.

The Fed isn’t alone in its response. Since the start of the Biden administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also established new units to focus on climate change. The heads of both financial regulators are members of FSOC.

”It’s time to act, and we really have to start acting collectively,” CFTC Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam said at the Ceres event.

(Updates with comments from Fed Chairman Powell in fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold prices settle lower as investors mull congressional testimony from Powell, Yellen

    Gold futures settled with a loss Tuesday, at their lowest in over a week, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar. Investors showed little reaction as they listened to congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the outlook for economic policy. The Fed "appears comfortable with the recent rise in 10-year yields as a tool to temper inflationary pressures over the long term. This has kept a lid on gold," said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. However, "given the amount of stimulus, gold should strengthen," he said. Higher spending can pressure the dollar, providing support for dollar-denominated prices of gold. The Biden administration is mulling a $3 trillion package of spending on infrastructure, education and fighting climate change. For now, Wright said gold is currently "range bound" at $1,600 to $1,800, but "with a bias towards downside in short term." On Tuesday, April gold fell $13, or nearly 0.8%, to settle at $1,725.10 an ounce.

  • U.S. senators want Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to make a full diplomatic push to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure on the issue from members of his party. Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, sent a letter asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions allowed under existing laws. "We do... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

  • Banks need to make financial information easily accessible to help close racial wealth gap: Goldman

    A new report out of Goldman Sachs shows the gap in pay and asset ownership among black women versus other racial classifications.

  • Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

    A senior Mumbai police officer filed a complaint in the Supreme Court on Monday accusing a state government minister of corruption, the latest development in a bizarre case that has transfixed the media for weeks. Param Bir Singh, the former head of police in Mumbai, filed a petition seeking an "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation" into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, interior minister of Maharashtra state that is home to the city. Deshmukh has denied impropriety.

  • IMF Considers Creating $650 Billion in Reserves after Yellen Nod

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is considering a plan to create as much as $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic, with an eye on finalizing a decision next month, according to two people familiar with the plan.The institution’s executive board is discussing the staff proposal informally on Tuesday, and one of the priorities will be to consider how much to issue in the units known as special drawing rights, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private. Attention is now focused on a $650 billion issuance, according to the people, after previous talk of $500 billion.The IMF press office declined to comment. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva is expected to release a statement after the meeting, one of the people said.Momentum has been building for the injection of funds after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaned toward supporting the action, reversing opposition last year under President Donald Trump. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, blocked the move in 2020, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the Group of 20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.The IMF is aiming to make a formal announcement of the reserves creation around its spring meetings April 5-11, according to the people. G-20 finance ministers and central bankers last month called on the fund to formulate a proposal, and Group of Seven countries last week said that they back a sizeable allocation of IMF resources to boost members’ reserves and provide liquidity to vulnerable countries.More than 200 groups including the Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit organization that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, had called on the G-20 to support the creation of $3 trillion in SDRs. They say the funds are needed to provide debt relief in developing nations and help free up resources for health care and social spending. Some Democrats in Congress had pledged support for a similar-sized move.But an SDR issuance of roughly $650 billion would be about the maximum that the U.S. can support without getting approval from Congress, depending on the exchange rate. Representative French Hill, an Arkansas Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, has urged opposition to an issuance, calling it a “giveaway to wealthy countries and rogue regimes” such as China, Russia and Iran.Georgieva, who first advocated for a reserves issuance a year ago, has called for strong action to avoid a scenario where a few emerging markets recover faster but most developing countries are left to languish for years to come. The IMF last issued SDRs during the 2009 global financial crisis, and repeating the move could serve the world well again now, Georgieva said in a blog post last month.(Updates with G-7 in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Diamondback Energy, Ovintiv and EOG Resources

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Diamondback Energy, Ovintiv and EOG Resources

  • Biden, Harris condemn U.S. racism, sexism in blunt language

    President Joe Biden took aim on Sunday at the "ugly poisons" of "systemic racism and white supremacy" that he said had long plagued the United States, and vowed to change the laws that enabled continued discrimination. Biden's statement followed similar sentiments from Vice President Kamala Harris, who detailed in Atlanta on Friday the U.S history of discrimination against Asian Americans. "Racism is real in America and it has always been," said Harris, the country's first Asian-American, first Black and first female vice president.

  • Sales Double, Profits Up 22 Times, at America's Biggest Rare-Earth Metals Company

    Five years ago, heavy spending, a heavier debt load, and plummeting prices for rare-earth metals spelled doomsday for rare-earth miner Molycorp. Today, however, Molycorp is back with a vengeance -- and new name: MP Materials (NYSE: MP). In its Q4 and full-year earnings report, MP Materials declared that its sales are up 100% over the past year, and its profits rose 22 times.

  • Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years, says CEO

    Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday. The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Vaccine makers should license technology to overcome 'grotesque' inequity: WHO

    More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as "grotesque". AstraZeneca's shot, which new U.S. data on Monday showed was safe and effective despite some countries suspending inoculations over health concerns, is being produced in various locations including South Korea's SKBioScience and the Serum Institute of India. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for more manufacturers to adopt this model to boost supplies, including for the COVAX vaccine sharing programme seeking to speed more shots to developing countries.

  • TREASURIES-Yields near one-year highs, auctions in view

    Yields rose after the Fed last Wednesday said that the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation. At the same time, Fed officials have refrained from expressing any concern about the recent pickup in yields, saying the move reflects optimism about the economy. “The market is still coming to terms with the fact that this Fed is going to be focused on maximizing employment and is going to let inflation run,” said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

  • How Martian Manhunter Ended Up in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

    (This article contains some spoilers for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” but only for the two scenes with Martian Manhunter) For regular folks who sit down and watch “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” — as in, not die-hard fans of DC Comics — there’s one brand-new character in the Snyder Cut that will no doubt cause some confusion: That weird shapeshifting green guy who disguised himself as Martha Kent for a scene with Lois Lane, and then had a weird chat with Batman at the end. His name is J’onn J’onzz, but he’s better known as the Martian Manhunter. While almost all of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was built from footage that Snyder shot when the film was originally in production in 2016 and 2017, there were two major additions: Another vision of an apocalyptic future for Batman, and Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter. These bits were shot specifically for this HBO Max release. Snyder has been teasing Martian Manhunter since 2019, when he shared on the obscure social network Vero what he said were his old storyboards for one of Martian Manhunter’s two Snyder Cut scenes — the one in which Martha Kent and Lois Lane have a heartfelt conversation, but then it turns out that Martha was actually J’onn J’onzz in disguise. The part with Martha and Lois is definitely footage from before, but Martian Manhunter’s part was filmed last year. Also Read: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': We Need to Talk About That Awful Joker Scene After he dropped his storyboards on Vero, Snyder said that he left the production in 2017 before he was able to shoot Lennix’s part in that scene, but that Martian Manhunter was always part of the plan. Speaking with TheWrap, multiple individuals with knowledge of the original production disagree with that claim. They say that Martian Manhunter was never part of the plan for “Justice League,” in the script phase or otherwise. They also said Lennix was never booked to film any scenes on the movie, and that Snyder came up with this idea to have Lennix as at some point after Joss Whedon took over the film in May of 2017. Snyder actually first touched the subject of Martian Manhunter appearing in “Justice League” in 2018 — again on Vero — in response to a fan theory about Swanwick secretly being J’onn J’onzz. But if he had those storyboards at that point, he held onto them. In response to the theory, he said simply, “We love that idea.” One of TheWrap’s insiders believes that Snyder adopted the fan theory and ran with it to encourage the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which if true would mean that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” features a fan theory brought to life. Also Read: Why 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen Representatives for WarnerMedia and Snyder didn’t respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. But according to the film’s press notes, Snyder only shot one new scene — Batman’s new vision of the future, with Jared Leto’s Joker. That doesn’t mean that literally nothing else in the Snyder cut was newly produced in 2020. It just means that they’re saying the new Knightmare sequence is the only completely new scene that they shot. In a new feature published in Vanity Fair on Friday, Snyder says they did shoot a different version of the ending scene — but with John Stewart, the Green Lantern. However, the scene at the end of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in which J’onn J’onzz visits Bruce Wayne appears to be, if not entirely new, at least mostly new. Affleck is noticeably slimmer in that scene, missing the extra muscle he had previously put on for the role. So it’s tough to imagine we’re looking at Affleck in 2016-2017, or that any existing footage was used there. Plus, again, Snyder did not shoot any scenes with Lennix prior to leaving the film the first time around. So it’s not clear what part of this scene had already been shot. It could be that they originally had a completely different scene planned for Affleck at his lake house to end “Justice League” that was similar enough that they’re considering this as more of a replacement scene than something totally new. You see stuff like that fairly often if you compare “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” to the theatrical cut. For example, both movies have a scene where our heroes stand around a table in the Batcave and talk about trying to use the Mother Box to resurrect Superman. But while the two versions of the scene serve the exact same function in the plot, they are, in fact, completely different and share none of the same dialogue. Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' There are possibilities for how Martian Manhunter came to be in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” that don’t involve Snyder moving on a fan theory. For one, it could be that Snyder had Martian Manhunter in mind as something he’d want to tackle down the line but had not yet made any push to have the character brought into the DC movieverse. It makes sense that Snyder would have been at least considering Martian Manhunter, because “Justice League” elevated the DC shared universe to a cosmic level with space alien bad guys Steppenwolf and Darkseid. Alien heroes were sure to follow, and J’onn J’onzz is one of many possibilities that could fit that bill since his comic book story had him living on Earth. Plus, if it was something he really had long wanted to do, then it follows that Snyder would think he might as well just go for it. As the name implies, the Martian Manhunter is originally from Mars. He’s an ancient character, old enough to have been alive when Mars was a habitable planet — but he’s been living on Earth, in secret, for a million years. This character had, partially, been featured in both “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman.” We say “partially” because in those films Lennix was playing General Swanwick, the military guy who keeps having to deal with super-powered alien threats. There was never any hint whatsoever that Swanwick was secretly J’onn J’onzz the whole time. That lack of foreshadowing includes “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” itself. Aside from those two scenes, Martian Manhunter is a total afterthought. He does not participate in the plot at all, and his screen time is so brief that we certainly don’t get to know him on any level. It’s awkward to have him pop up at the end and tell Batman he’s ready to fight for Earth because, well, who even is this guy? But that’s the very last scene in the movie. For better or worse, Martian Manhunter is going to be the thing people are thinking about once the movie ends. Read original story How Martian Manhunter Ended Up in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ At TheWrap

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Upcoming UFO report will be 'difficult to explain,' former national intelligence official says

    "There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen," said former intelligence chief John Ratcliffe.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • ‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

    How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression, and the spread of disinformation? Congressman John Sarbanes says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of the bill he authored: the For the People Act, which is H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress.