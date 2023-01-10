2

Fed Governor Bowman reiterates 'more work to do' on bringing down inflation

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday while there are encouraging signs inflation is declining, there's still more work to do and that the Fed will continue raising interest rates to bring inflation down to its 2% goal.

“I am committed to taking further actions to bring inflation back down to our goal,” Bowman said at the Florida Bankers Association Leadership Luncheon in Miami, Florida.

“In recent months, we’ve seen a decline in some measures of inflation but we have a lot more work to do, so I expect the FOMC will continue raising interest rates to tighten monetary policy.”

Bowman said the size of future rate increases, and how high the Fed ultimately raises its policy rate, will hinge on incoming data and its implications for the outlook for inflation and the economy.

“I will be looking for compelling signs that inflation has peaked and for more consistent indications that inflation is on a downward path, in determining both the appropriate size of future rate increases and the level at which the federal funds rate is sufficiently restrictive,” Bowman said.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, U.S., February 11 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, U.S., February 11 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

The Fed raised rates by half a percentage point in December, slowing down from its torrid pace 0.75% increases in each of its four policy meetings. The Fed's next policy meeting will take place at the end of this month, with the central bank's next policy announcement due on Feb. 1. Investors are pricing in a 75% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by another 0.25% following this decision, according to data from the CME.

Bowman said she expects once the policy rate is “sufficiently restrictive,” or restraining economic growth and demand, rates will need to remain at that level for “some time” to ensure inflation stays down.

The Fed governor argued that maintaining stable inflation is essential to support a strong job market. And given that the job market has remained resilient in the face of the Fed’s tightening campaign, Bowman is hopeful the Fed can lower inflation without causing a recession.

“I take this as a hopeful sign that we can succeed in lowering inflation without a significant economic downturn,” Bowman said. “[Though] it is likely that as a part of this process, labor markets will soften somewhat before we bring inflation back.”

Bowman cautioned that if there are unforeseen shocks to the economy, economic growth could slow further. She underscored that inflation is partly a global issue, pointing to disruptions in supply chains and the war in Ukraine, neither of which monetary policy can do much to improve.

Separately, on cryptocurrencies, Bowman said the Fed will continue to monitor banks’ exposure to crypto given its risks. She acknowledged that while the traditional financial system has limited exposure to cryptocurrencies, she expects some banks will continue to explore how to integrate crypto into their operations and that the Fed does “not want to hinder innovation.”

Bowman also said the Fed continues to study a central bank digital currency, but noted that its FedNow program may accomplish the goal of a CBDC. “Although much of what supporters hope to achieve with a central bank digital currency may be provided through FedNow and existing private payment services,” Bowman said.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Powell’s in Sweden. Rates Will Likely Go Higher Still Despite Companies’ Pain.

    Goldman Sachs prepares job cuts, retailers update on holiday sales, Virgin Orbit stock plunges as satellite launch fails, and other news to start your day.

  • World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter. The development lender said it expected global GDP growth of 1.7% in 2023, the slowest pace outside the 2009 and 2020 recessions since 1993. In its previous Global Economic Prospects report in June 2022, the bank had forecast 2023 global growth at 3.0%.

  • World Bank won't abandon top credit rating to boost climate lending -Malpass

    World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the lender is not considering giving up its top-tier credit rating as a means to expand lending as it revamps its business model to address climate change and other global crises. "The triple-A rating is very important to the financial stability of the bank, and also is a huge benefit to the clients, because we pass on the benefits of that good credit rating to them through our low borrowing costs," Malpass told a briefing on the World Bank's latest economic forecasts. Some non-profit groups have urged the bank to accept a lower credit rating, arguing that this would unlock significant amounts of funding to help developing countries invest in clean energy and climate adaptation - and address other pressing global needs such as pandemic preparedness and food security.

  • Amazon to widely launch 'Buy with Prime', says offering improved merchant sales

    'Buy With Prime', which was launched as an invite-only offering in April, will be widely available to U.S.-based merchants by Jan. 31, the company said. Prime members, who pay $139 per year and drive most of Amazon's sales volume, can buy products from these merchants by clicking the 'Buy With Prime' button on their storefront. Several Amazon merchants, mostly small and medium-sized, started selling products directly to customers via their websites during the pandemic, citing high shipping costs and limited warehouse capacity.

  • U.S. small-business sentiment skids to half-year low

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index fell 2.1 points to 89.8 last month - the lowest since June - amid a decline in the share of owners who expected better business conditions over the next six months. The net share of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months fell to -51% last month from -43% in November. Thirty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem, unchanged from November and 5 points lower than July's reading, which was the highest since the fourth quarter of 1979.

  • Apple Chip Risk to Broadcom Isn’t Material, Says Analyst

    Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon estimates that even if Apple dropped Broadcom's connectivity-chip business, it would only minimally hurt earnings.

  • This Is How The Ultra-Wealthy Save on Taxes

    Earning a higher income can mean paying more in taxes at both the federal and state levels. You might assume that you're stuck with a bigger tax bill because you earn more but that's not always the case. There are … Continue reading → The post Tax Saving Strategies for High Income Earners appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley bumps up China growth, stocks and yuan forecasts

    Morgan Stanley has bumped up its China growth, stock market and yuan forecasts again, becoming the latest Wall Street heavyweight to do so as the country rapidly dismantles two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions. The bank's moves included raising its Chinese economic growth forecast 0.3 percentage points to 5.7%, lifting its yuan target to 6.65 to the dollar and predicting another 16% jump in MSCI's fast-rebounding Chinese equity index. "We believe the market is under-appreciating the far-reaching ramifications of reopening, and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery can occur despite lingering structural headwinds," Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote in a note published late on Monday.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Reduces Its BYD Position: What Investors Should Know

    China-based BYD Company 1221 manufactures automobiles, buses, electric bicycles, trucks, forklifts, solar panels and rechargeable batteries in China and elsewhere. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , a long-time investor in the company, reduced their stake in BYD's total issued H-shares to 13.

  • Here's Why Riskified Stock Soared Today

    Shares e-commerce technology company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) jumped on Monday morning after one prominent analyst shared some more upbeat commentary on the current state of the business. As of 11 a.m. ET, Riskified stock was up 8%, but it had been up 11% earlier in the session. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance is sounding more upbeat about Riskified's prospects in 2023.

  • Cowboys close out regular season with a dud, falling to Washington 26-6

    As it turned out the Cowboys’ result Sunday didn’t matter. They wouldn’t have won the NFC East even with a win as the Eagles beat the Giants 22-16. The Cowboys played from start to finish as if it didn’t matter. They saved their worst for last, getting blown out 26-6 by a Commanders team playing [more]

  • Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

    The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals.

  • Here are three tax tasks for newly married couples

    Remember: if you marry by December 31, you're considered married for the whole year for tax purposes.

  • Consumers Roll Over Debt Without Knowing Their Interest Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- More US consumers are relying on their credit cards each month — and many are doing so without knowing the interest rates they’re paying.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapAround 46% of cardhol

  • 7 whopping stats from Bed Bath & Beyond's brutal holiday quarter

    The outlook is bleak for Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • House Democrat planning legislation to allow C-SPAN cameras free range in chamber

    A House Democrat is planning to introduce legislation that would allow cameras in the lower chamber to actively capture proceedings after coverage of the Speaker’s race last week made possible through rare unfettered access to the room gained widespread attention. Praising C-SPAN’s coverage of the days-long Speaker debate as “worthy of an Oscar,” in a…

  • Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGPT Could Mean Trouble for Google

    Google has been the unassailable leader among search engines for around 20 years. “Based on our conversations, we believe investors are increasingly questioning whether this collaboration [between Microsoft and OpenAI] could turn into a competitive headwind for Google,” KeyBanc analysts wrote in a research note on Monday. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) invested $1 billion in OpenAI—the developer of social-media sensation ChatGPT, a chatbot that can interact with humans in a conversational way—in 2019 and is in talks to make a further investment, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Microsoft acquires Fungible, a maker of data processing units, to bolster Azure

    In December, reports suggested that Microsoft had acquired Fungible, a startup fabricating a type of data center hardware known as a data processing unit (DPU), for around $190 million. Today, Microsoft confirmed the acquisition but not the purchase price, saying that it plans to use Fungible's tech and team to deliver "multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements." "Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security," Girish Bablani, the CVP of Microsoft's Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post.

  • Powell defends Fed taking 'measures that are not popular' to rein in inflation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke Tuesday in Sweden, defending the central bank's independence but declining to explicitly comment on the policy outlook.