Fed’s Hawkish Roadmap Sets the Path for Peers in Recovering Asia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Enda Curran
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will pressure economies in Asia to accelerate their own policy tightening, even amid broadly contained inflation and mixed pandemic recovery outlooks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Throughout the region, efforts to prime economic rebounds while balancing currency and price gains will be challenged by volatility from the world’s top central bank tightening credit. Asian markets saw a a broad selloff Thursday, with equities, currencies and bonds sliding.

Indonesia has already adopted a more hawkish tone, saying just a day ahead of the Fed meet Wednesday that it’s ready to strike early to temper swings in the rupiah and bond yields. Singapore shocked markets Tuesday with a surprise tightening, with more expected in April. Hong Kong, which pegs the local dollar to the greenback, said Thursday it’s monitoring market developments and will maintain stability.

Looking ahead, according to analysts at Oxford Economics, the Reserve Bank of India will need to tighten and it’s likely that Malaysia and the Philippines will bring forward plans to raise rates. At least seven central banks in Asia have policy decisions coming up next month.

Most vulnerable will be emerging economies, where policy makers may need to stem investor outflows and protect their currencies, without choking their recovery.

“The Fed is the ‘global central bank’ and a more hawkish stance will pressure emerging market central banks to speed up their own normalization,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore.

In South Korea, whose central bank has hiked three times since last summer, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said Thursday that it will closely monitor how financial markets react to the Fed and the government will take steps to stabilize the market preemptively.

The big standout is China, where the central bank is easing in order to support a slowing economy as inflation remains low.

Read more: China Rushes to Deliver Stimulus as Fed Pulls Back in New Era

The Bank of Japan is also sticking with a dovish approach as low inflation allows policy makers to focus on supporting growth.

Inflation pressures are still seen as moderate in Asia-Pacific compared to the rest of the world, according to forecasts from economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. last week. Prices in the region are seen rising this year by 2.9%, compared with 5.3% in the U.S. and 3.9% in the euro zone.

Even with relatively benign inflation in much of Asia, central bank policy will need to respond to the Fed. Those economies that rely on foreign investor capital and are nursing current account deficits will need to tighten more.

Currency stability will be a key concern, said Priyanka Kishore of Oxford Economics. “Given the external inflation pressures already in pipeline, central banks would be mindful to not add on to such pressures via a weakening currency, even if they do not explicitly target foreign exchange stability,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-The Fed is planning to cut its balance sheet. Here's what we know

    The Federal Reserve is beginning to lay out the specifics of how it plans to cull the bond holdings amassed to bolster the U.S. economy during the pandemic, setting expectations that it will move sooner and faster than it has previously to help tame persistently high inflation. In new principles released on Wednesday following the central bank's two-day policy meeting, Fed officials said they would mainly use a passive approach when shrinking their balance sheet, but did not rule out more aggressive tactics. "If the situation turns out to be different than we had thought, we're not going to stick with something that isn't working," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting.

  • Japan $87 Billion Innovation Fund Ramps Up Alternative Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) innovation fund designed to support cutting edge research is boosting its focus on alternative investments as it nears its launch.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • U.S. small cap stocks may be signalling market bottom

    As the small cap Russell 2000 hovers near bear market territory, some strategists are optimistic the index and U.S. stock market may be close to a bottom for the recent sell-off. The Russell index of small capitalization stocks, often the most volatile of the major U.S. stock indexes, has led the way down in the recent market selloff. The index has been in an almost steady decline since hitting a record closing high on Nov. 8, while the S&P 500 last hit a record high close on Jan. 3.

  • Gold steady as higher yields, dollar counter Ukraine uncertainty

    Gold held steady on Thursday following a sharp drop in the last session, as safe-haven demand driven by concerns over Ukraine countered gains in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve signalled interest rate hikes starting in March. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone on Wednesday, flagging a rate increase in March and saying there was room for further policy tightening without hurting employment. The United States said on Wednesday it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held talks with Western countries and intensified its military build-up near Ukraine with new drills.

  • US responds to Russia's demands and doesn't yield on Ukraine and NATO: What to know

    Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia might take 'retaliatory measures' against the West if it continues its 'aggressive course.'

  • Payments Firm SumUp Seeks New Funds at $22 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- SumUp is considering raising new money in a funding round that could value the U.K. payments company at about 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Be

  • Fed says bond maturity runoff will be main tool for shrinking balance sheet

    The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will rely primarily on letting bond holdings run off the balance sheet as they mature as it grapples with persistent inflation, rather than selling bonds outright, which analysts say reduces the chances of near-term asset sales. "The Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA)," the Fed said in principles released at the end of the central bank's two-day policy-setting meeting. Fed officials also said they expect they will begin reducing the central bank's balance sheet after they start raising interest rates.

  • Fed Suggests Balance Sheet to Shrink Via Roll Off, Not Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve signaled that any reduction in its balance sheet -- when and if that takes place -- will mainly stem from simply not reinvesting maturing bonds rather than selling its holdings outright.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwaySc

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Cap Could Surpass Gold: Report

    American investment firm ARK Invest has shared an optimistic price prediction for Bitcoin and Ethereum’s decade-end trajectory.

  • Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

    In a statement given to Reuters, the company said that it will close its DRAM Engineering Group from its Shanghai Design Center over the next year, with completion expected by December 2022. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Taiwan-based chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, alleging the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from Micron.

  • Asian markets tumble after Fed says rates will rise ‘soon’

    Asian stock markets tumbled by unusually wide margins Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to start raising interest rates soon to cool inflation.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 265,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.