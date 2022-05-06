Fed hawks Waller, Bullard push back on 'behind the curve' view

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president
  • Christopher Waller
    Economist (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

(Reuters) - Two of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank has missed the boat on the fight against high inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March.

"How far behind the curve could we have possibly been if, using forward guidance, one views rate hikes effectively beginning in September 2021?" Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, noting the rise in yields on the two-year Treasury note that began last fall.

"What may appear as a policy error to some was viewed as appropriate policy by others based on their views regarding the health of the labor market," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference at Stanford University titled "How monetary policy got behind the curve."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, also in remarks prepared for delivery at the conference, took note of the rise in the yield on the two-year Treasury note, seen as a good measure of near-term expectations for the Fed's policy interest rate. The Fed raised the latter to a range of 0.75% to 1% earlier this week, a level that critics say is far too low to fight inflation running at three times the Fed's 2% target.

Given that the two-year Treasury yield this week was around 2.7%, "the Fed is not as far 'behind the curve'" as such critics suggest, Bullard said, "although (the Fed) would still have to raise the policy rate to ratify the forward guidance."

Waller and Bullard were among the first Fed policy makers last year to call for a rapid removal of easy monetary policy and a quicker start to raising interest rates.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Waller and Bullard Defend Policies, Say Guidance Working

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers defended the central bank on Friday against charges that it had fallen well behind the curve in fighting inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for

  • Who’s to blame for Thursday’s selloff? The Fed, and you, says this analyst

    'The market’s mistake to rally hard without sufficient new information to warrant this in conditions in which such a rally could not possibly be sustained.'

  • Russia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May -traders

    State-owned Rosneft allocated seven 100,000-tonne cargoes loading between May 15 and 31 to IOC, according to the traders. Flows of Urals crude to India have risen since Moscow's actions in Ukraine in February, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as Western sanctions push Russian exports toward Asia. The European Union's executive proposed a Russian oil embargo on Wednesday as part of its sixth and harshest round of sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

  • Running on hope, China markets want action, not more policy pledges

    Promises of policy support and a possible meeting between tech giants and China's leaders this week have helped stem a rout in the country's stock markets for now, but investors expect it is unlikely to attract new inflows until the economy stabilises. Mainland and Hong Kong equities have dramatically underperformed global peers in the last few years as trade tensions, regulatory crackdowns, the pandemic and now fresh COVID-19 lockdowns have hurt confidence and company earnings. "There is a lot of potential upside here," said Mohammed Apabhai, Citibank's Asia-Pacific trading strategist in Hong Kong, who said investors now seem inclined to buy dips as they wait for supportive rhetoric to turn in to action.

  • Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

    U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty. Although many investors tended to brush off elevated valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities. While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks' appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine continue roiling markets.

  • This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Sidus Space Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

    Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) signed a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space Private Limited to further the commercialization of space technologies and services. Sidus Space and Dhruva Space will explore collaborations to support the missions of the space programs in India and the U.S. through strategic alignment and value-add agreements. The agreement also includes sales and marketing of manufacture, integration, and deployment of satellites to rapidly raise the Technology Readiness

  • Markets Are Weaker Than U.S. Economy, Bridgewater’s Prince Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets have underperformed the U.S. economy as fear of inflation hammers the prices of stocks and bonds, said Bob Prince, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund management firm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi

  • Hard Money Loans: Definition and Pros & Cons

    Hard money loans are a type of short-term mortgage loan that's secured by a property. They can also be referred to as bridge loans. You might consider a hard money loan if you're interested in financing an investment property. Before … Continue reading → The post Hard Money Loans: Definition and Pros & Cons appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Are Bullish on These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks gaining on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Investors Are Bullish on These 5 Stocks Today. The US stock market continued its losses from yesterday despite the Labor Department’s April 2022 job report emphasizing […]

  • Yes, GM Needs to Do More to Challenge Tesla. But the Stock Is a Buy.

    A slow EV launch pace has hurt the stock. This year, and especially 2023, may show whether the auto maker can stay relevant in the Tesla era.

  • Musk aims to quintuple Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028 -NYT

    Advertising will fall to 45% of total revenue under Musk, down from about 90% in 2020, generating $12 billion in revenue in 2028, while subscriptions are expected to pull in another $10 billion, according to the report. The head of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc also aims to increase Twitter's cash flow to $3.2 billion in 2025 and $9.4 billion in 2028, the newspaper reported, citing the presentation. Musk clinched a deal last month to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, in a move that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the Tesla Inc chief.

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to nearly triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

    Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company's ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.

  • U.S. Labor Board Accuses Starbucks of Retaliatory Firings

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal law by firing, threatening, and carrying out surveillance on union activists in New York, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter

  • Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

    The Tesla billionaire laid out more details of his vision for the social media company.

  • What Comes Next For Amazon Stock After Its Sudden Setback?

    Amazon long seemed invincible. A large and unexpected first-quarter loss proved otherwise. Here's what happened — and what may lie ahead.

  • Germany to send seven howitzers to Ukraine in further policy reversal

    Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday, in a further reversal of a longtime policy not to send heavy weapons to war zones due to the country's Nazi past. The howitzer delivery, on top of five such artillery systems the Netherlands had already pledged, was another sign of Berlin heeding pressure at home and abroad for it to help Ukraine fend off a Russian invasion. The heavy weapons will come out of Bundeswehr inventories and be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance over the next weeks, Lambrecht and her chief of defence, general Eberhard Zorn, told reporters in the Slovak town of Sliac.

  • 2022 NFL draft winners, losers: Contenders emerge, but bad news for several stars

    The Ravens and Eagles gave themselves a serious boost with their NFL draft hauls, but some other teams didn't fare nearly as well.

  • Tiger Cubs Among Equity Hedge Funds Crushed by 2022 Tech Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest stock hedge funds are delivering some of the worst returns in years with the collapse of technology shares -- a sector that created riches over the past decade.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for