Fed Headed for 4.5%-4.75% Interest Rate by Early 2023, Evans Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate will probably be at 4.5% to 4.75% by next spring as central bank officials worry about high core inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.
Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions
Stocks Hit Session Lows on Fedspeak, Jobs Jitters: Markets Wrap
“We have to look at the momentum in sort of that central component of inflation, and that’s really the part that I believe has most of my colleagues and myself nervous,” Evans said Thursday at a meeting of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “We look to me, according to our reports, headed for 4.5% to 4.75% by sometime next year -- which, given how fast we’ve been raising interest rates, is likely to be the springtime.”
A pickup in so-called core inflation in August, which excludes food and energy prices, has become a cause for concern among Fed officials after the figure was trending down in recent months.
The Fed raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point at its last policy meeting in September for a third time in a row, bringing it to 3% to 3.25%, and officials signaled they would probably increase it by another 1.25 percentage points over the final two meetings of the year.
The next gathering is Nov. 1-2. A Labor Department report on September employment and wages due out Friday, as well as a data on last month’s consumer prices to be published Oct. 13, will be critical inputs to the November rate decision.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Even After $100 Billion, Self-Driving Cars Are Going Nowhere
Millions in Cryptocurrency Vanished as Agents Watched Helplessly
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.