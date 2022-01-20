Fed Hikes to Test Indonesia’s Resolve to Maintain Dovish Stance

Marcus Wong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia says its monetary policy doesn’t have to move in lockstep with the Federal Reserve’s. Metrics from currency carry to bond spread buffers paint a different picture.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Indonesia will face the most pressure to follow the Fed as U.S. policy makers hike to cool inflation in the coming months, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of six emerging Asian economies. That’s likely to further damp demand for rupiah sovereign debt, which suffered the biggest outflow in over a year last quarter.

Rupiah securities are at risk of reversing the 4% gain they recorded in 2021 as faster price pressures and volatility in global bonds cloud the outlook. Waning appetite for the notes may complicate the government’s efforts to finance a budget deficit that’s already coming under pressure from soaring energy prices.

Bank Indonesia’s policy stance will be affected by the Fed’s normalization pace, as “securing real yield differentials is imperative to sustaining currency and rates stability,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. He now expects the central bank to hike rates in the second quarter versus third previously.

The spread on five-year rupiah bond yields over similar-maturity U.S. Treasuries has shrunk to around 350 basis points this week, bolstering the case for Bank Indonesia to deliver its first rate increase since 2018. The gap is 1.6 standard deviations below the five-year mean of 485 basis points.

The central bank will maintain its key rate at a record-low 3.5% until it sees definite signs of rising inflation, which are likely to emerge around the third quarter, Governor Perry Warjiyo said in December. January headline inflation data will be released on Feb. 2. Policy makers are expected to stand pat at a review on Thursday, according to all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Rupiah Stability

Another factor in favor of a rate hike is the need to preserve the stability of the rupiah, which the central bank says is the most important factor for the local economy. The three-month implied carry of Indonesia’s currency over the London interbank offered rate has averaged around 3% over the past four weeks, close to one standard deviation below the five-year mean, and is the lowest among its peers.

In this regard, it may be worth noting that Bank Indonesia is unlikely to hike in the absence of a sharp drop in the rupiah. The currency has lost 2% versus the dollar in the past three months as higher U.S. yields boost the greenback’s appeal.

Policy Gap

History also suggests Bank Indonesia will increase borrowing costs. The Indonesia-U.S. policy gap narrowed to 250 basis points in March 2018 after the Fed started hiking in 2016 while Bank Indonesia was in the midst of an easing cycle. The Southeast Asian economy responded by raising benchmark rates by a total of 175 basis points in 2018.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Bank Indonesia to lift rates by 25 basis points this year. As Fed fund futures are pricing in one percentage point of increases, the policy gap will shrink to 250 basis points, which is close to 2 standard deviations below the average since 2016. This represents the narrowest projected policy gap among emerging Asian economies.

(Updates upcoming headline inflation release in paragraph six)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets rise after China cuts rates, Japan exports gain again

    Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.

  • Small-Cap Investors Staring at Death Cross After Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- An ominous-sounding technical formation is staring down the Russell 2000.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThe small-cap gauge fell as much as 1.1% Wednesday, with its average price over the las

  • Iron Ore Hovers Above $130 as China Pledges More Aid For Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures held above $130 a ton as China’s pledge to spur the economy bolstered demand prospects for the raw material, while near-term risks loomed as Beijing targets blue skies for the Winter Olympics.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid B

  • China Stocks Rally With Tech, Property in Lead Amid Easing Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied across the board as investors bet policy makers will ramp up easing in support of sectors hammered during months of regulatory crackdown and deleveraging. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would Tha

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming En

  • Credit Suisse Vice-Chair Schwan undecided whether to stay on board -paper

    Credit Suisse Vice-Chair Severin Schwan is undecided whether he will stand for re-election at the bank's shareholder meeting in April, he told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. "I have not yet decided whether or not I will stand again at the next Annual General Meeting," Schwan, also chief executive of drugmaker Roche, was quoted as telling the paper in an article published on Thursday. "In any case, the task now is to stabilise the bank, and I am happy to support the new chairman in this," he added.

  • What Does a Gas Country Do Without Gas? The Dutch Can Answer

    (Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is throwing a hydrogen life preserver to pipelines that are on the brink of becoming stranded assets.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?The nation will end most natural-gas production this y

  • Biden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he thinks Vladimir Putin doesn’t want a full-blown war but will “move in” on Ukraine after amassing 100,000 troops on its border, part of an extraordinarily blunt assessment of Russian intentions and the West’s likely response.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move I

  • Singapore lists first SPAC as Asia investors warm up to blank check firms

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A small blank-check firm backed by state investor Temasek made its Singapore debut on Thursday, marking the first such local listing as Singapore steps up a drive to emerge as a key venue for listings of this type. This came four months after Singapore Exchange allowed special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) or shell firms to list, easing proposed rules in response to market feedback. The listing of Vertex Venture's SPAC also marks the first major debut of such vehicles in Asia since the frenzy seen in the United States in early 2021 prior to regulatory changes there.

  • U.K. Vertiport Startup Sells Stake to Hyundai’s Flying-Taxi Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Urban-Air Port, a U.K. startup designing hubs for flying taxis, agreed to sell a minority stake to South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?The purchase will be made by Hyu

  • Australia jobless number dives to lowest since 2008 as case builds for rate rise

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian employment raced ahead in December as the jobless rate fell to its lowest point since 2008, showing strength that should help the economy weather the current surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed employment jumped 64,800 in December, topping market forecasts of a 43,300 rise and adding to November's record jump of 366,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, from 4.6% in November, the lowest reading since August 2008, when the jobless rate bottomed out at 4%.

  • U.S. Leveraged-Loan Price Index Soars to the Highest Since 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. leveraged loans continue to hold sway over investors looking for protection against inflation and rising rates, with average prices on the debt reaching the highest level since July 2007. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • NFTs are a 'fantastic gateway' for women to break into crypto: Zuckerberg Media CEO

    The price of bitcoin, the grand-daddy of digital currency, is off to its worst yearly start since the dawn of crypto, down roughly 40% from its all time high, and analysts are bracing for more volatility ahead.

  • Oil Demand to Exceed Pre-Covid Levels in 2022, IEA Says

    Global oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels this year thanks to growing Covid-19 immunization rates, the International Energy Agency said.

  • SEC Under Pressure to Implement Agenda in 2022, While Democrats Control Congress

    After talking up an ambitious agenda last year, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is expected to begin implementing policy changes ahead of the midterm elections.

  • Chesapeake Nears $2.4 Billion Deal for Chief Oil, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion including debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid

  • Netflix had 'tough 2021' but here's why analysts expect 2022 to 'get better'

    As Netflix gears up to report fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday, analysts are reiterating the strength of the company heading into 2022 — despite last year's hurdles.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Wa

  • BetMGM raises 2022 revenue outlook as U.S. sports-betting takes off

    (Reuters) -BetMGM raised its 2022 revenue forecast to more than $1.3 billion from $1 billion on Wednesday and said it expects a core profit in 2023 as the U.S. sports-betting joint venture between MGM Resorts and Britain's Entain expands. The online sportsbook for betting on NFL American football and NBA basketball was in the spotlight last year when both MGM and DraftKings tried and failed to take over Entain. Gambling companies have been looking to capitalise on the growing U.S. sports-betting market, while online gaming has also taken off since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.