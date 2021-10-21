Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022. The discussion was revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting, released Wednesday., Oct. 13. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is imposing a broad new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced two top Fed officials to resign.

The Fed announced Thursday that its policymakers and senior staff would be barred from investing in individual stocks and bonds. They would also have to provide 45 days' advance notice of any trade and receive prior approval from ethics officials. And they would have to hold the investments for at least a year.

The new rules, which have yet to be formally implemented, would limit Fed officials to owning diversified investments, such as mutual funds, rather than individual securities.

“These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve,” Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

Thursday's announcement follows a period of unusual public scrutiny of the Fed's financial ethics rules. It followed revelations last month that two presidents of regional Fed banks, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, traded stocks and funds in 2020 at the same time that the Fed was taking expansive steps to calm markets during the pandemic recession. Kaplan and Rosengren announced their resignations soon afterward.

The stricter new ethics rules also coincide with a forthcoming decision by President Joe Biden about whether to nominate Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chair. Powell's term expires in February, but most observers expect the White House to announce a decision this fall.

Some progressive critics, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, have argued that the Fed's current rules around investing are too lax and allow for investments that raise potential conflicts of interest for the policymakers.

Kaplan, who led the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, made trades of $1 million or more in 22 different stocks last year, including Apple, Facebook, and Chevron.

Rosengren, who was head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, invested in funds that held mortgage-backed securities of the same type that the Fed was buying as part of its efforts to hold down longer-term interest rates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed bans stock trading, restricts other investing activities by top officials

    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. The new rules will limit the types of financial securities the Fed's top officials can own, including an outright ban on purchases of individual stocks or holding individual bonds. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said a statement.

  • US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. Unemployment claims are increasingly returning to normal, but many other aspects of the job market haven't yet done so.

  • White House unveils landmark reports on climate change’s threat to national security

    The Biden administration on Thursday released a sweeping set of assessments on climate change's threat to national security and its role in fueling migration.Why it matters: One of the key products, a formal National Intelligence Estimate on climate change, marks the first time all 18 elements of the U.S. intelligence community have released a consensus report on the topic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSeparately, an analysis

  • Biden admin. 'officially recognizing' link between climate change, migration

    The Biden administration on Thursday is "officially recognizing and reporting" on the "linkage" between climate change and migration.

  • Trump’s Truth Social Media Platform Plans to Go Public via SPAC

    The former president says Trump Media & Technology Group will create Truth Social to combat large social-media platforms.

  • Toronto says police not vaccinated by Nov 30 will be put on unpaid leave

    Members of Toronto's police, the largest municipal force in Canada, will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not provide proof of complete inoculation against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, officials said on Thursday. The move is the latest announcement in a crackdown by professional bodies across Canada.

  • Army begins hiring additional criminal investigators to improve case load

    The U.S. Army has begun hiring more investigators and support staff in an effort to correct widespread failures in the investigatory process that came to light last year following a rash of crimes, including murder, that took place at Fort Hood, Texas.

  • S&P: Falling water levels could lead to higher utility bills in western states

    A rating agency is warning water shortages in western states reliant on the Colorado River could lead to rate hikes that would be unaffordable for some.

  • Fed puts 'tough' investment limits on top officials in aim to staunch scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. The new rules will limit the types of financial securities the Fed's top officials can own, including a ban on purchasing individual stocks or holding individual bonds. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a statement.

  • AT&T Tops Q3 Earnings Forecasts as WarnerMedia Recovers From Pandemic

    Just in time to merge with Discovery

  • Struggling with power crunch, India considers strategic reserves for gas, imported coal

    India is considering maintaining strategic reserves of natural gas and imported coal to address future supply shocks, a senior power ministry official said on Thursday, as the energy hungry nation battles a crippling coal shortage. A surge in power demand combined with a fall in imports due to high global coal prices have led to supply disruptions and power cuts lasting up to 14 hours a day despite record supplies from state-run Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner.

  • Fed bans individual securities holdings by senior officials

    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced banning trading in individual stocks and bonds for its top officials. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung weighs in.&nbsp;

  • Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. The men appear to be fresh recruits for one of Haiti's most notorious street gangs, and the footage records their induction into the criminal underworld that increasingly rules the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The video is emblazoned with the name “400 Mawozo” and “400 good for nothings,” both references to the gang police say is responsible for multiple killings and kidnappings, including the recent abduction of 17 people from a U.S.-based religious group.

  • Shares Of SPAC Tied To Donald Trump Social Media Venture Nearly Quadruple In Heavy Trading

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. — the special purpose acquisition company that last night announced plans to merge with a planned Donald Trump social media network — surged Thursday in heavy volume as retail traders piled on. The stock, traded on the Nasdaq GM is changing hands at over $50, nearly quadruple its Wed. […]

  • 3 Real Estate Funds With Target Annual Returns of Over 18%

    Private real estate funds have traditionally been an investment vehicle reserved almost exclusively for institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. However, individual investors are now accessing the opportunity to get a piece of the high potential returns and passive income that owning equity in commercial real estate can provide. Here are 3 real estate offerings currently available that have target returns between 18% and 22%. New Era Medical Investment Fund IV: Sponsored by New Era Compani

  • When Do I Stop Paying Social Security Tax?

    Most Americans have to pay Social Security tax for their entire working lives, but there are a few exceptions to that rule, as described here.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.