Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

Benzinga
·2 min read
In this article:
The S&P 500 recovered nearly all of its early week losses on Thursday and Friday as investors digested more troubling inflation data and the first batch of second-quarter earnings reports.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar at Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar at Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index increased by 9.1% in June, the largest inflation reading since November 1981. The bond market is now pricing in a more than 40% chance the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 1% at its July meeting.

On Tuesday, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to force Musk to complete his $44-billion takeover agreement for the social media platform. Musk offered to buy Twitter at a price of $54.20 back in April but backed out of the deal on July 8, claiming Twitter failed to provide accurate information related to its number of spam accounts.

On Monday, the euro reached price parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in 20 years. The value of the euro has fallen in 2022 on concerns an energy crisis could trigger a eurozone recession.

More: The 'best deal' for many is to buy your car when the lease ends

More: Experts see signs of recession: What it could mean for Michigan

Shares of image-sharing social media platform Pinterest climbed 13% on Friday following a report by the Wall Street Journal that activist investor Elliott Management has built a more than 9% stake in the company. Prior to Friday's gain, Pinterest shares were down 75% in the last year as the company has struggled with declining monthly active users.

Don't bank on it

JPMorgan Chase shares traded higher on Friday despite the bank reporting a 28% drop in earnings in the second quarter and suspending its buyback program.

Investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Bank of America on Monday, Netflix on Tuesday, Tesla on Wednesday, AT&T on Thursday and Verizon on Friday.

Analysts are expecting 10.1% revenue growth from S&P 500 companies in the second quarter, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

In the week ahead, investors will get key economic updates on Tuesday when the U.S. Census Bureau releases its June Housing Starts report and on Wednesday when the European Central Bank releases its latest interest rate decision and accompanying commentary.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

