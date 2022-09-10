Fed: Interest rates will climb 'until the job is done'

The S&P 500 broke a three-week losing streak this past week as the latest commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.

On Thursday, Powell said the Fed remains "strongly committed" to fighting inflation, and reassured Americans the central bank will continue to raise interest rates "until the job is done." The bond market is currently pricing in an 86% chance the Fed will issue its third consecutive 0.75% interest rate hike later this month.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, during a hearing on the Monetary Policy Report.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 models and other device updates on Wednesday as part of its annual product launch event. In addition to the hardware upgrades, Apple announced a new free Emergency SOS via Satellite feature provided by Globalstar that can connect iPhones to emergency services even if the user is out of cellular or Wi-Fi range.

On Wednesday, a judge denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk's request to delay his trial involving Twitter, which is suing to force Musk to follow through with his $44-billion buyout offer for the social media platform. Musk has attempted to back out of the acquisition, arguing that Twitter breached the terms of the buyout agreement by failing to provide accurate information about the percentage of its monetizable users that are actually spam accounts.

On Friday, popular stock trading app Robinhood launched the Robinhood Investor Index, which reflects only the most high-conviction stock holdings of its user base. Robinhood users gained a reputation for aggressive and at times reckless speculation during the meme stock trading frenzy that sent shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop soaring in 2021.

On cloud nine

Shares of cloud security software vendor Zscaler traded higher by 20% on Friday after the company exceeded analyst expectations with its fiscal fourth-quarter billings growth and fiscal 2023 guidance.

In the week ahead, investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Oracle and Matrix Service on Monday, Core & Main on Tuesday and Adobe on Thursday.

Wall Street analysts lowered their third-quarter S&P 500 earnings estimates by an average of 5.4% in July and August, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

In the week ahead, investors will get key economic updates on Tuesday when the U.S. Labor Department reports its August consumer price index inflation reading and on Thursday when the Census Bureau releases its August U.S. retail sales report.

