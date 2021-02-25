Fed Outage Raises Questions on Wall Street as Services Restored

Fed Outage Raises Questions on Wall Street as Services Restored
Matthew Boesler and Jenny Surane
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For about four hours Wednesday, Federal Reserve systems that execute millions of financial transactions a day -- everything from payroll to tax refunds to interbank transfers -- were disrupted by what appeared to be some sort of internal glitch.

Systems were restored by the end of the day, but the outages once again raise questions about the resilience of critical infrastructure that Americans rely on to process payments. The episode follows two significant disruptions to the Fed’s payment services that occurred in 2019.

“It does raise awareness about what their business continuity measures are and what’s going on over a single point of failure that doesn’t have a lot of redundancies. It’s pretty concerning,” said David Hart, president of consulting firm NETBankAudit who was previously a senior bank examiner and IT auditor at the Richmond Fed.

All services were restored by 7:27 p.m. New York time, according to a website operated by the central bank. The outages affected the automated clearinghouse system known as FedACH and the Fedwire Funds interbank transfer service as well as several other systems comprising the U.S. payment infrastructure.

‘Operational Error’

“A Federal Reserve operational error resulted in disruption of service in several business lines,” Jim Strader, a spokesman for the Richmond Fed, said in an e-mailed statement. “We are restoring services and are communicating with all Federal Reserve Financial Services customers about the status of operations.”

The Fed system’s national IT operations are run out of the Richmond reserve bank. The central bank’s payment services website noted the disruptions were discovered around 11:15 a.m. and Strader declined to comment on whether they were a result of system updates or human error, but confirmed that the system maintains operations in other locations.

Inside financial firms, traders were generally calm, still handling transactions. A mood of initial confusion subsided as many realized they weren’t affected, one said.

ACH is a national system that processes batches of electronic funds transfers such as payroll, social security benefits, tax refunds, corporate payments to vendors and utility payments, according to the Fed’s website. The commercial service handled 62.1 million transactions a day on average in 2019 with an average value of $1,802, the latest year for which data are available.

In a posting on its website at 2:46 p.m. the Fed said it was taking steps to ensure the resilience of its services but urged customers to double check that any messages they had sent or received had been reconciled.

FedNow

The disruptions come as the central bank is preparing to take on even more responsibility. It’s separately developing its own same-day settlement payment system called FedNow. It is expected to operate in direct competition with an industry-run payments system started in 2017 by an organization of Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

The Fed’s system has suffered problems before. In 2019, the FedWire interbank funds transfer service went down for about three hours. The Fed blamed the outage on “an internal technical issue,” but declined to provide more details.

Bloomberg News sought additional information about that incident under the Freedom of Information Act, but the request and a subsequent appeal were denied by the Board of Governors.

(Updates with additional details in fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alarm over chip shortage prompts White House action

    Alarmed over a semiconductor crunch that forced US carmakers to cut production, President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to bring an end to shortages of critical items.

  • Long-End Yields Surge in Biggest Treasury Selloff Since January

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Treasuries sent the yield on the 30-year bond surging on Wednesday, putting the long-end benchmark on track for its biggest one-day advance since early January.Rates climbed across notes and bonds, with the long-end increasing most and the curve steepening. The 30-year yield jumped by around 11 basis points at one stage, hitting a one-year high of 2.29%, while the 10-year rate rose as much as 9 basis points to 1.43%.Global bond markets are suffering this year amid the prospects for U.S. stmulus and a surging reflationary narrative, with volatility gauges climbing to multi-month highs. That’s prompted fears over a potential tantrum in havens, such as Treasuries and German bonds. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, the move raises pressure on central banks to keep financing conditions easy.“The market is nervous about additional stimulus, worried about the risks of higher inflation, and concerned about QE tapering,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “The selloff is likely being exacerbated by convexity hedging and positioning stop-outs.”(Updates priceing, adds chart and comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Outage at the Fed Delays Bank Wire Transfers, Affecting Crypto Exchanges

    Cryptocurrency exchanges Gemini and Kraken reported delays in automated clearing house and FedWire transactions due to the outage.

  • S&P 500 to gain 6% in rest of 2021: Reuters poll

    A surprisingly sharp rebound in the economy and earnings will drive further gains in U.S. stocks this year, though the S&P 500 is likely to end 2021 less than 6% up from its current level, according to a Reuters poll of strategists. The benchmark S&P 500 ended pandemic-hit 2020 with gains of 16.3%, lifted late in the year by optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37, according to the median forecast of 50 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Dow Hits High As Tesla Rebounds, GameStop Skyrockets; Nvidia, Teladoc Lead Five Earnings Movers

    The Dow hit a record high as the Nasdaq and Tesla rebounded. GME stock doubled. Nvidia led key earnings movers near buy points.

  • FedWire Is Back Online After Outage That Affected Crypto Exchanges, Others

    The outage only lasted a few hours and affected wire transfers that were in the process of being settled or were in the queue.

  • Fed suffers 3-hour outage on bank-to-bank transfer services

    The Federal Reserve experienced a three-hour national outage on several of its payments systems, which disrupted the ability of financial institutions to send and receive funds with one another.

  • JPMorgan's blockchain payments test is literally out of this world

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has recently tested blockchain payments between satellites orbiting the earth, executives at the bank told Reuters, showing that digital devices could use the technology behind virtual currencies for transactions. The so-called Internet of Things (IoT), where devices connect to one another, is most associated with consumer electronics, including smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home, and banks want to be ready to process payments when these smart devices start doing transactions autonomously.Umar Farooq, the CEO of JPMorgan's blockchain business Onyx, thought space was a cool place to try it out. "The idea was to explore IoT payments in a fully decentralised way," Farooq said.

  • U.S. Stock Trades to Clear in a Day Under Clearinghouse Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- The clearinghouse that played a role in last month’s Reddit-fueled market frenzy is proposing that settlement times for U.S. stock trades be cut in half -- from two days to one -- by 2023.Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. offered a blueprint for speeding up the process in a white paper published Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes system underlying any trade -- where buyers and sellers exchange cash for securities -- was thrust into the spotlight after retail investors coordinated on Reddit to bid up GameStop Corp. and other stocks.The massive rally prompted Robinhood Markets to curb purchases of those securities, angering some customers, after the DTCC demanded an unusually high amount of collateral from the firm during the volatility.“The hardest thing to do when trying to make a change like this in the industry is to get consensus and get the whole industry to coalesce around the date,” said Murray Pozmanter, head of clearing agency services at DTCC. “So 2023 at this point seems to be the date that we can get the industry to agree to move forward.”Settling transactions in a single day, or T+1 in industry parlance, could reduce the volatility-based portion of members’ margin requirements by 41%, the clearinghouse said in its white paper.The DTCC identified several major hurdles to enacting real-time settlement, an approach advocated by Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev.Read more: Robinhood Says Stock Settlement Times Are a Wall Street Risk Real-time settlement would make margin trading more complicated for investors, the DTCC said. It would also increase the amount of money and securities changing hands in a given day because it would restrict the clearinghouse’s ability to net out buy and sell orders at individual firms, as it does now.DTCC’s role in the GameStop saga, and that of a subsidiary, the National Securities Clearing Corp., became more evident after Robinhood restricted certain stock purchases. That move came on a day when the clearinghouse demanded a deposit of about $3 billion from the online brokerage.Read more: Robinhood’s Collateral-Crunch Explanation Puzzles Wall StreetIn the days that followed, Robinhood raised $3.4 billion from its venture backers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks To Invest In (February 2021)

    In this article we take a look at 10 cheap stocks to invest in (February 2021). You can skip our detailed discussion of our criteria of choosing these stocks and go directly to 5 cheap stocks to invest in. Perhaps one of the most difficult things for an investor in a bull market is to […]

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • 15 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies

    In this article, we are going to list the 15 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies. If you want to skip our discussion of the growth of the cloud computing industry and recent trends in the sector, go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies. When venture capitalist Marc Andreessen wrote his prescient essay […]

  • IonQ in Talks to Go Public Through Merger with DMY SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with blank-check company DMY Technology Group Inc. III, according to people with knowledge of the matter, creating one of the first public quantum-computing firms.The combined company is slated to be worth about $2 billion and a deal is set to be announced in coming weeks, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Silver Lake, MSD Partners, Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co. are in talks to participate in a so-called strategic private investment in public equity, or PIPE.Shares of the SPAC surged 15% at 10:24 a.m. in New York.DMY Technology is discussing raising additional equity from institutional investors, and new equity from strategic and institutional investors is set to total around $300 million, one of the people said. Existing IonQ investors are expected to roll their equity into the transaction, according to one of the people.As with any deal that hasn’t been finalized, it’s possible terms change or talks fall apart. Representatives for IonQ and DMY declined to comment, as did spokesmen for Silver Lake and MSD Partners. Representatives of Hyundai and Breakthrough Energy Ventures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The SPAC, led by Chairman Harry You and Chief Executive Officer Niccolo De Masi, raised $300 million in November and said at the time it would pursue a target in consumer technology.College Park, Maryland-based IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim and is led by CEO Peter Chapman. Its investors include Amazon Web Services, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), NEA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH. IonQ in October unveiled what it describes as the world’s most powerful quantum computer.Quantum has long been touted as the next frontier in technology. Such computers would be capable of simulating and understanding phenomena in the natural world instantly and providing the basis for systems that are unhackable. Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp., among other companies, are also working to advance quantum computing. The technology also has potential implications for producing new materials or creating new drugs.(Updates share price in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The flurry of activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%. “It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled the frenzy last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York. (Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Best Bank Stocks for 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best bank stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the banking industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for bank stocks and go directly to 5 Best Bank Stocks for 2021. Bank stocks took a beating in […]

  • Apple Partner Foxconn to Form EV Partnership With Fisker

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will develop an electric vehicle with Fisker Inc., part of the manufacturer’s efforts to boost its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its main customer, Apple Inc., are looking to expand in vehicles.The car will be built by Foxconn, targeted at multiple markets including North America, Europe, China and India, and sold under the Fisker brand, according to a joint statement from the companies Wednesday. Production is set to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fisker is looking to break new ground with its second planned model. The startup plans to make a vehicle that doesn’t fit into an existing segment, like a sedan or SUV. Its partnership with Foxconn, a Taiwanese smartphone maker which is new to the auto business, is pinned on hopes that the collaboration will bring innovative manufacturing.“The auto industry is very stale,” company founder Henrik Fisker said in an interview. “We still talk about adopting the Toyota manufacturing system,” referring to a production and logistics concept that was developed decades ago.Fisker plans to design and market the vehicle while Foxconn will supply the skateboard chassis and manage supply chain and assembly. That’s asking a lot of a company that has never built cars in large volume before.“I have full confidence that they can do this and maybe have ideas that are outside the box,” Fisker said.Shares of Fisker rose 39% to a record of $22.58 at the close in New York. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main listed arm of Foxconn, advanced as much as 5% in Taipei.Foxconn in October introduced its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster. This month, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Foxconn is also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.The Taiwanese company is expected to build more than 250,000 vehicles annually for the Fisker partnership, according to the statement. Foxconn may choose to make some of those cars in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Following Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding, the two sides said they will enter a formal agreement in the second quarter of 2021.Fisker is the second battery-powered car venture founded by its namesake founder, a longtime auto designer. Its debut model, the Ocean electric SUV, is scheduled to start production in late 2022. Henrik Fisker’s first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013.The model built by Foxconn will be an all-new type of vehicle, Fisker said. He wouldn’t classify it as a sedan or an SUV. Its design will defy segmentation the way the Volkswagen AG did with the Beetle and BMW AG did with the all-new Mini that came out in 2001, he said.Fisker got the idea of the planned vehicle when he was reading about Apple’s plans for a car. He said he began sketching what he thought a tech company would build if one went into the car business.“It will be like nothing you’ve seen before,” Fisker said.Foxconn is the second major manufacturer Fisker has announced a partnership with since reaching a deal to go public last year. In October, the EV startup said Magna International Inc. would help it build the Ocean SUV.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. with the aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. announced they were joining forces to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.Amid reports of Apple’s car project gaining momentum, Foxconn has bulked up its automotive capabilities that could make it a major contender to make cars for its largest customer.With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.(Updates with Hon Hai shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US central bank payment system down for 'hours'

    The crash came as the bank faces pressure to keep pace with changes fuelled by Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

  • HSBC, Barclays challenged over bond linked to Vietnamese coal project

    HSBC and Barclays, which have pledged to stop financing new coal projects, have been challenged by a legal group over a Japanese bond it says will contribute to the financing of coal-fired power in Vietnam. Both banks have come under pressure from investors keen to see them do more to help the world shift to a low-carbon economy and HSBC faces a shareholder vote over its fossil fuel financing at its annual meeting in April. While both have policies to refrain from financing new coal plants, the complaint focuses on their alleged role in helping to fund others who go on to finance such projects.

  • How Tesla and Elon Musk can fight the new EV rivals

    Tesla has a slew of rivals coming for its crown, but it can hold on to its enormous market lead if it can focus on its vehicles and continue its global expansion.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.