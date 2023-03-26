Fed’s Kashkari Says Bank Strains Bring Risk of Recession Closer
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said recent bank turmoil has increased the risk of a US recession but that it was too soon to judge what it means for the economy and monetary policy.
Asked on Sunday during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if the strains could tip the country into a recession, he said, “It definitely brings us closer.”
“What’s unclear for us is how much of these banking stresses are leading to a widespread credit crunch. Would that slow down the economy? This is something that we’re monitoring very, very closely,” said Kashkari, a voter on monetary policy this year. “It’s too soon to make any forecast about the next interest rate meeting.”
The next meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is May 2-3.
His remarks were more guarded than a trio of Fed officials speaking Friday, who said inflation remained the top priority and could warrant further policy tightening. That could reflect a shift from the Minneapolis Fed chief, who in recent months has been an outspoken hawk favoring rate hikes to cool prices.
Policymakers lifted their benchmark rate by a quarter point on March 22, continuing their battle against high inflation despite uncertainty over how much the economy will be upended following the second-biggest bank failure in US history.
The move comes after the US government stepped in to guarantee deposits at two failed firms and after the Fed introduced a new emergency lending program meant to backstop other banks. The Fed also worked to boost international access to dollars by enhancing swap lines with its key central bank counterparts.
