Fed’s Kashkari Wants ‘Few More’ Strong Job Reports Before Taper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Boesler
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- A few more strong jobs reports over the coming months would mark enough progress in the recovery from the pandemic to allow the U.S. central bank to begin winding down its bond-buying program, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said.

“If we see a few more jobs reports like the one we just got, then I would feel comfortable saying yeah, we are -- maybe haven’t completely filled the hole that we’ve been in -- but we’ve made a lot of progress, and now, then will be the time to start tapering our asset purchases,” Kashkari said in an interview with Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway on Bloomberg’s “Odd Lots” podcast, recorded on August 9.

The Fed is currently holding its benchmark interest rate near zero and purchasing $120 billion of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as part of a program launched last year -- at the onset of the pandemic -- to support the economy by anchoring longer-term borrowing costs.

Fed officials led by Chair Jerome Powell have said they will continue the purchases at the current pace until the economy has made “substantial further progress” toward their goals for employment and inflation, which many believe will be met in the coming months.

Those expectations were bolstered Aug. 6 by a strong Labor Department report on jobs for the month of July, which showed a second straight month of job creation in excess of 900,000 -- bringing the total shortfall in headcount relative to pre-pandemic levels to around six million.

Kashkari, since joining the Fed in 2016, has consistently been one of the central bank’s most dovish policy makers. In June, the last time Fed officials published projections for interest rates, he was one of five on the 18-strong Federal Open Market Committee who expected it would not be appropriate to begin raising rates before the end of 2023.

‘Really Humble’

While the FOMC is only looking for “substantial further progress” toward full employment before it begins winding down its bond-buying program, it has said it won’t begin raising rates before full employment is achieved. According to Kashkari, that may mean even higher levels of employment as a share of the population than prevailed immediately prior to the onset of the pandemic.

The employment-to-population ratio for “prime working-age” Americans -- those between the ages of 25 and 54 -- reached a 19-year high of 80.5% in January 2020. But data on wages and productivity in 2019 and early 2020 were “not suggesting high inflation was around the corner,” Kashkari said.

“I’m not convinced we were actually at maximum employment before the Covid shock hit us. So, that’s exactly why I want us to be really humble about declaring, ‘This is as good as it can get’,” he said.

Getting labor force participation and employment rates “at least back to where they were before, but not necessarily even declaring victory when we do that -- I think that’s a reasonable thing for us to try to achieve.”

Last summer, the Fed unveiled changes to its framework for monetary policy making following an internal review of its practices that spanned a year and a half. One change Fed officials made was redefining their interpretation of the mandate given to them by Congress -- to target maximum employment in the U.S. economy -- as a “broad-based and inclusive goal.”

Still, the Fed will ultimately be limited by inflationin the employment outcomes it can hope to achieve, Kashkari said. The Minneapolis Fed chief said he shares the view of many of his colleagues that the current bout of price pressures is transitory and will dissipate as the economy moves past the pandemic, though inflation rates could rise down the road at higher levels of labor utilization.

“We do not have the ability of targeting, for example, the Black unemployment rate -- and saying, ‘We need to get the Black unemployment rate to X, and we’re not going to be at full employment until we get it to X,’ because we have to pay attention to what that means for, on the inflation side of our dual mandate.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB's Lagarde not attending Jackson Hole conference of central bankers

    The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey would also not be attending. The newspaper cited a BoE spokesperson as saying that organisers were "focusing on a domestic invite list due to limited capacity". Speculation is mounting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could signal it is ready to start easing monetary support in a speech to be delivered at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers.

  • Chinese port closure raises fears of supply chain disruptions

    China has partially closed the world’s third-busiest port after a worker contracted COVID-19, fueling fears of more supply-chain snarls as the delta variant spreads across the globe.

  • UK employers have strongest hiring plans in over 8 years, survey shows

    British employers plan to increase staff numbers by the most in more than eight years over the coming months and few intend to make staff redundant when government furlough support ends next month, a survey showed on Monday. The CIPD said the net employment intentions balance - the difference in percentage points between employers who are hiring and those cutting staff - rose to +32 from +27 three months earlier, its highest since the survey began in early 2013. "Employers are very optimistic, indicating strong recruitment intentions, and redundancy expectations appear much lower than originally predicted during the pandemic," Jonathan Boys, labour market economist at CIPD, said.

  • Oil Opens the Week With a Decline on Sustained Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for a third straight day as the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand just as drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity.West Texas Intermediate fell 1.4% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, cases were at or near records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that the country was prepared to distribute a third shot of vaccine should tha

  • Watch Warriors’ Kuminga, Moody combine for 40 in Summer League

    The Warriors' stars are showing up to watch these guys play.

  • Canada's main opposition under fire from own members over 'tasteless' Trudeau ad

    Canada's main opposition Conservative Party was criticized by some of its own members on Saturday for a "tasteless" ad put out targeting Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day before he is expected to call an election in the hope of securing a majority in Parliament. "The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority," reads the tagline of the 37-second ad released on Friday. The video shows Trudeau's head pasted on top of Veruca Salt, a character from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", in which she throws a fit for not getting what she wants.

  • Afghanistan Falls to the Taliban as the U.S. Pulls Out, Capping 20-Year Failure

    The collapse of the Afghan government came with staggering swiftness after two decades of war and failed nation building

  • 10 things: Scottie Barnes takes over and shows why Raptors drafted him 4th overall

    Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 81-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League play.

  • 3 Reasons I'm Investing in Cryptocurrency

    There are few investments as divisive as cryptocurrency. Others, though, like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, have long criticized it. It's true that cryptocurrency is volatile -- as the past year of ups and downs has proven.

  • Mexico hastens migrant expulsions with flights

    Under pressure from the U.S. government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has been quietly flying thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to expedite their departure.That's according to migrants and Mexican officials, two of whom said that Mexico has now sent roughly 13,000 people from northern cities to its southern border on about 100 flights, and that some 1,200 people were flown south in the past week alone - figures that have not been previously reported. Reuters video showed a flight carrying dozens of migrants, including children, landing in the southern city of Tapachula last week. Reuters witnesses said Mexican authorities then loaded the migrants onto buses, drove them about half an hour to a remote border crossing, and instructed them to walk across the pedestrian bridge into Guatemala.Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement it supported a humane migratory system that respected national and international law, and was working with the U.S. to tackle the causes of migration. The migrant flights come as the Biden administration faces increasing criticism over its management of the issue. Apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the U.S. southern border with Mexico have surged this year, piling pressure on President Joe Biden, and with it, the Mexican government to stem the flow of people trying to cross the border.

  • 'Concern' over lack of second jab uptake ahead of winter, says JCVI member

    'Concern' over lack of second jab uptake ahead of winter, says JCVI member

  • U.S. kids hospitalized with COVID-19 hits record

    The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.The variant, which is rapidly spreading among the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to over 1,900 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kids under 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine, leaving them more vulnerable to infection from the new, highly transmissible variant than they were earlier in the pandemic.The U.S. now has an average of about 129,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a rate that has doubled in a little over two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at a six-month high,The spike in overall cases has ramped up tension between conservative state leaders and local districts over whether children should be required to wear masks in school as they head back to the classroom this month.School districts in Florida, Texas and Arizona have mandated that masks be worn in schools, defying orders from their Republican state governors that ban districts from imposing such rules. The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold funding from districts that impose mask requirements, and the Dallas Morning News reported on Friday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is appealing to the state Supreme Court to overturn Dallas County's mask mandate,.

  • Homeland Security may use companies to find extremism on social media

    Homeland Security is considering using private companies to help it find extremist threats on social media.

  • ‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

    Boris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated.

  • Weekly Biden Report Card: A no good, rotten week

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden spending another weekend out of Washington, where his domestic and foreign policies have been weathering political storms.

  • Bill Horne, Clearwater city manager for 20 years, dies at 72, three weeks before retirement

    CLEARWATER — In 2001, Tampa Bay’s third-largest city was in desperate need of a steady leader. City commissioners at the time were implementing a grand vision to turn sleepy Clearwater Beach into a tourist destination. Neighborhoods needed libraries and recreation centers. Basic infrastructure was due for replacement, from stormwater pipes to fire stations. Voters had just rejected a $300 ...

  • Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan, $3.5 trln budget resolution

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers Sunday that she had asked a House committee to advance both a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and a $3.5 trillion spending package together, an apparent effort to patch up divisions that had threatened to stall President Joe Biden's legislative priorities. The U.S. Senate approved both the infrastructure legislation and the outline of a separate plan loaded with investments in new domestic programs. Nine moderate Democrats said last week that they would not support the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until the infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate with bipartisan support, becomes law.

  • 10 US Cities Spending Big Money on New Housing Construction

    Nationwide, the housing market remains in something of a frenzy. A waning in new construction in the wake of the Great Recession combined with increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic has left...

  • ‘I don’t want to risk my life for a paycheck’: immunosuppressed people grapple with returning to work

    Research does show that those who are immunosuppressed are at higher risk of becoming severely ill from covid, passing the virus to others in their household and getting infected even if vaccinated.

  • Michigan football assistant makes 247Sports list of potential future head coaches

    If this happens, that means something for #Michigan went horribly, horribly right!