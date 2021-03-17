The Fed will keep doing its part to hold mortgage rates down

Mortgage rates have been flying high in recent weeks, partly because of fears that inflation will start heating up as the economy recovers. But the Federal Reserve isn't worried and will continue to maintain the low-rate environment that contributed to last year's super-cheap mortgages.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (pictured) and his fellow central bank policymakers announced on Wednesday that they decided to leave a key interest rate near zero — an all-time low. And, forecasts released at the end of a two-day Fed meeting indicate the rate isn't likely to rise before 2024.

That should mean no additional upward pressure on mortgage rates, which remain historically low despite recent increases. Homebuyers shopping for houses and homeowners considering a refinance will still have opportunities to lock in favorable rates.

Fed: Economy still needs help

Fed officials say they're in no rush to hike interest rates because they want to see more strength in the economy.

"Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak," the central bank's policy panel said in a statement. "Inflation continues to run below 2%."

At a news conference following the meeting, Powell said the central bank remains wary of COVID-19 as new strains pop up.

"We’re clearly on a good path with cases coming down, but we're not done and I'd hate to see us take our eye off the ball before we actually finish the job," Powell said.

He told reporters that the Fed expects the economy to make faster progress toward the central bank's employment and inflation goals — "but we’ll have to see it first."

What does this mean for mortgage rates?

In addition to keeping its benchmark federal funds rate immobilized for the time being, the Fed announced it would continue buying at least $80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month.

Those purchases should help to hold down the interest rates on Treasuries, but those yields have been skyrocketing as investors have grown more optimistic about the economy — and more wary of inflation.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached its highest level since January of last year, but then eased following the Fed's announcement. That's helpful for home borrowers, because mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield.

Mortgage rates started the year with a record low, as the average for 30-year fixed-rate loans dropped to 2.65% the first week of January, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. But rates have climbed steadily and sharply ever since.

Last week's average was 3.05% in Freddie Mac's survey, and Mortgage News Daily reported on Wednesday that its survey of lenders put the average for a 30-year fixed at a stiffer 3.40%. Keep in mind, those are averages — rates below 3% are still out there, if you look for them.

Mortgage rates may keep climbing, despite the Fed's moves

Though the Fed is making all the right moves to help keep mortgage rates low, other factors are pushing them higher. With average rates rising rapidly, borrowers should grab an attractive rate when they see one.

"It’s just possible that rates will fall again. But that currently looks unlikely," writes Peter Warden, editor of The Mortgage Reports. He's recommending that his readers lock a rate now, whether they're looking to close on their loan in seven days or 60 days.

If you're in the market for a mortgage, to buy or refinance a home, gather and compare at least five loan offers to find the best rate available in your area and for a person with your credit score. A few months or even weeks from now, rates may look much less enticing.

