Fed likely to raise rates by 25 bps, with eyes on banks -PIMCO's CIO

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
Davide Barbuscia
·2 min read

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise rates by 25 basis points at its next rate-setting meeting next week, although further signs of financial sector instability could lead to a "hawkish" pause, said Daniel Ivascyn, chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO).

Expectations on how aggressive the Fed will be in its inflation-fighting campaign have changed dramatically in recent days after troubles at U.S. regional banks and at Credit Suisse stoked contagion fears among investors.

But as the European Central Bank hiked rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, the U.S. central bank was expected to press on with a quarter-point interest-rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.

"They're going to be watching signs of more instability across the financial sector very carefully," Ivascyn told Reuters. "There certainly are scenarios where they pause, it'll likely be a hawkish pause if it's a pause, but our current thinking is they go 25."

Ivascyn said he expected market volatility around banks to continue over the next few months with some "isolated areas of weakness," but said the global banking sector was well capitalized compared with the 2008 global financial crisis.

Credit Suisse on Thursday sought to shore up its liquidity and restore investor confidence by borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank, but the move offered only limited respite to global banking stocks.

Meanwhile on Thursday U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country's banking system remained sound thanks to "decisive and forceful" actions following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

"There are going to be weak links within the financial sector and within the credit sector more broadly," said Ivascyn.

"When you have a shock like this one, in an environment of significant macro uncertainty, there are going to be adjustments," he said, referring to such moves as acquisitions or capital raising exercises in the banking sector.

U.S. bond giant PIMCO, which manages over $1.7 trillion in assets, has previously said it expected a recession this year as a swift increase in borrowing costs weighs on the economy.

The prospect of banks becoming more cautious due to tighter financial conditions is expected to contribute to a possible recession or at least a meaningful reduction in economic growth, Ivascyn said.

"We think investors just need to be very, very careful in terms of the credit risk that they're taking at this point in the cycle," he said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Brevan Howard Grounds a Few Traders After Losses in Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management has grounded some of its traders to stem losses after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered wild moves in the bond market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe macro hedge fu

  • Nigeria tops list of countries withholding airline funds, IATA says

    Nigeria is withholding $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country, the highest amount owed by any nation, a spokesperson for the global airlines industry association said on Thursday. Nigeria faces severe shortages of foreign currency, leading to restrictions on imports and meaning investors cannot convert local currency to repatriate their profits. International Air Transport Association (IATA) spokesperson Katherine Kaczynska said governments around the world owed $2.2 billion to airlines.

  • San Francisco Bay area to phase out natural gas heating appliances

    It is the latest move by local officials in the United States to eliminate natural gas, a fossil fuel, from heating homes and buildings. California has been at the forefront of the effort, and the California Air Resources Board said last year it will require that all new space and water heaters have zero emissions by 2030. Eliminating natural gas appliances would mean transitioning to electric equipment such as heat pumps.

  • Fed seen delivering quarter-point rate hike next week

    (Reuters) -With the bulk of relevant economic data now in hand ahead of their policy meeting next week, U.S. central bankers are seen pressing on with their inflation-fighting campaign with a quarter-point interest-rate hike that just days ago looked possibly derailed by turmoil in the banking sector. The move, which would bring the Fed's benchmark rate to a 4.75%-5% range, would follow the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to stick with its own aggressive rate hike, as concern over high inflation outstripped fears of a global banking crisis. After the ECB's 50-basis point hike, traders of U.S. rate futures firmed up their bets that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week, and slashing the probability of a pause to about one chance in five.

  • Fed faces tough decision at upcoming FOMC meeting amid banking sector turmoil

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the expectations for the Fed at Wednesday’s FOMC meeting with the current challenges in the U.S. banking sector.

  • Wall Street down as Credit Suisse sparks fresh bank selloff

    U.S. stocks pared losses late on Wednesday but the Dow and S&P 500 still closed lower, as problems at Credit Suisse revived fears of a banking crisis, eclipsing bets on a smaller U.S. rate hike this month. Still, Credit Suisse troubles piled more pressure on the banking sector after U.S. authorities relieved investors with emergency measures to prevent contagion after the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank. Some investors believe aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve caused cracks in the financial system.

  • It's time to party! How to get tickets to 10+ Kentucky Derby parties you can actually attend

    This list includes just some of the Kentucky Derby season parties you can purchase a ticket to in Louisville while supporting a variety of charities.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain PENN Entertainment (PENN) Stock

    PENN Entertainment (PENN) focuses on integrating the Barstool Sportsbook to theScore player account trading platform to drive growth. However, a rise in labor costs is a concern.

  • Bill to Increase Tax Credits for Education Clears House in Montana

    With support from the Gianforte Administration, a bill that bumps up the ceiling for a couple of dollar-for-dollar education tax credit programs to an initial $5 million passed third reading in the House on Tuesday. With a clause that allows that ceiling to bump up over the years, Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, calculated in committee […]

  • Biden backs Senate efforts to repeal old military authorizations for Iraq and Gulf wars

    Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia spent years championing legislation to repeal decades-old military authorizations from the Iraq and Gulf Wars.

  • Stocks Rally Extends as Banks Rebound; Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks extended gains into the afternoon session on reports that major banks are in talks to bolster First Republic Bank sparking a rebound in shares of embattled regional lenders. Treasuries fell after the European Central Bank delivered a rate hike that added to bets the US central bank will also raise next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. Wha

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Cheniere Energy, and Enbridge Are Plunging Today

    Shares of oil and gas companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) were plunging today, down 5.9%, 5%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The culprit for today's fall was easy to spot: Overall oil and natural gas prices plunged today, as another prominent bank appears to be in severe trouble. Following three recent U.S. bank failures last week, today it was Europe's Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) that was the catalyst for economic jitters.

  • Jim Cramer Calls Cathie Wood's Latest Take 'Outlandish'

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood isn't backing off her sky-high predictions about crypto. In Ark Invest's Big Ideas 2023, Wood suggested bitcoin's long-term opportunity was strengthening. "The price of one Bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade," the Jan. 31 report said.

  • American Airlines loses fight over Delta airport slots

    American Airlines, which gave up rights to two airport slots to Delta Air Lines' in 2013, on Thursday lost a court appeal to have the European Union cancel them for lack of use. American gave up the takeoff and landing rights at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports to get antitrust approval for its merger with US Airway. The European Commission picked Delta to take up the slots.

  • First Republic Shares Plunge on Sale Possibility, Credit Rating Downgrade

    Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) plunged Thursday on a report the struggling regional bank is exploring strategic options, including a sale, and as S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings cut their ratings on its bonds to junk.

  • Dallas Cowboys fans and players flooded Twitter to approve of the resigning of Donovan Wilson

    Social Media: Reactions were all on one accord with the news Donovan Wilson re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys

  • First Republic Reverses 36% Plunge as US Pushes Bank Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank reversed a 36% plunge as some of the nation’s largest lenders were nearing a US government-orchestrated deal to deposit about $30 billion in an effort to stabilize the bank.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for

  • Microsoft to roll out AI-powered 365 Copilot

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the rollout of Microsoft’s AI-powered ‘365 Copilot.’

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube