Fed likely to stay the course despite U.S. economy's growing momentum

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC
Howard Schneider
·4 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy has had a steady run of good news in recent months, with job gains accelerating as businesses reopen and forecasters projecting that 2021 will see the strongest GDP growth in decades.

But the Federal Reserve has shown no sign that there has been enough progress yet to ease the support for the economy that it put in place at the onset of the pandemic, including a promise to keep its key overnight interest rate near zero for years to come and to keep buying $120 billion in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities each month.

(GRAPHIC: Substantial further progress for the Fed? - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/FEDPROGRESS/nmovazmdypa/chart.png)

The U.S. unemployment rate edged down to 6% in March, but that still left it about 2.5 percentage points higher than its level right before the pandemic; there are still about 8.5 million fewer jobs; the unemployment rate for Blacks, the labor force participation rate for women, and other factors the Fed is now watching all remain elevated. Finally, there is no sign yet that inflation is either headed for a persistent spike or durably set at the Fed's flexible 2% target.

(GRAPHIC: Oxford Economics Recovery Index - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/OXFORDINDEX/yzdvxqzmkpx/chart.png)

The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will end its latest two-day meeting on Wednesday. Its policy statement, due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there had been "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.

Economic data since Fed policymakers last met in March "has been generally strong," JP Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in an advance analysis of this week's meeting. But with tens of thousands of new coronavirus infections each day in the United States and millions still out of work because of the pandemic, "we look for no changes in the statement's forward guidance regarding either overnight interest rates or asset purchases," Feroli said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will hold a news briefing about half an hour after the release of the statement, "will continue to be patient in his assessment of when substantial further progress on employment and inflation will be achieved," Feroli said.

There's little argument that economic conditions are getting better almost across the board. The nearly 1 million jobs added in March were concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was devastated at the start of the pandemic and is seen as the one most likely to rehire large numbers of the least-skilled and lower-paid workers who are at the greatest risk of a long-term economic shock.

(GRAPHIC: Labor market index - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/LABORINDEX/nmopaoxozpa/chart.png)

Many economists expect strong job gains in coming months, with economists from Jefferies, at the high end among forecasters, penciling in 2 million new jobs being added this month. The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its April nonfarm payrolls report on May 7.

Ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations have raised hopes that the virus will be effectively curbed in the United States sometime this summer, and a recent jump in daily infections now appears to be reversing course. About 54% of American adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

At some point all the developments on the economic and health fronts will add up to enough progress for the Fed to begin planning its exit from the crisis, and flagging those plans in its statements and in policymakers' public remarks.

The first step will be to signal its plans to slowly reduce, or taper, the pace of the monthly bond purchases. Analysts say the Fed could open that conversation as soon as June, and point to actual bond purchase reductions beginning later in the year.

"By the time of the June meeting, well over half of all Americans should be partially vaccinated, and the level of employment could be a few million greater than it is now, allowing the FOMC to discuss some tangibly improving outcomes," Feroli wrote. "For now, however, we think the message from the Committee will be little changed from the one delivered six weeks ago."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Enraged relatives say neglect caused deadly Baghdad hospital fire

    Outdated medical equipment was being used. The fire alarm system in the hospital was broken. These are the accusations being levelled by witnesses, medical staff, emergency response teams and those who lost loved ones in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad on Saturday that killed more than 80 people.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Treasury Yields Surge

    Home prices continue to accelerate

  • U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she does not commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that to the extent Maxwell is being deprived of sleep, she should seek relief from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees her criminal case. "I'm heartbroken," Maxwell's lawyer David Markus said in an email.

  • Intel's Mexico unit sees 'light at end of tunnel' in chip shortages by year end

    A global semiconductor chip shortage, which has hurt Mexico's auto industry, could improve but still not be fully resolved by the end of the year, said the head of Intel Corp's Mexico unit, Santiago Cardona. Intel in late March said it will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity with plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.

  • Inside Intel: A Look at the Mega Chip Maker

    There's a very good chance that you've utilized an Intel chip today. Here's how the chip maker became so ubiquitous.

  • U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots in another tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog

    Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog Five reasons why June 21 won’t be the return to normal we thought Comment: Europe is frighteningly close to another Covid blunder Army of Covid marshals recruited for roles that could last until 2023 Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Cancer services are "no longer safe" as there are too few medics to cope with a backlog of patients waiting for scans and X-rays since the pandemic, medics have warned. The Royal College of Radiologists said a third more consultants – almost 2,000 doctors – were needed to cope with demand, even before the crisis hit. Its census of more than 1,000 specialists found that nearly half are now planning to cut their hours, and a fifth are considering leaving the NHS. The number of patients facing long waits for tests such as MRI scans, ultrasounds and gastroscopies has risen 10-fold in the past year, with 327,663 patients waiting at least six weeks, up from 29,832 a year ago. One medic told the census: “We cannot deliver adequate services for our patients” while another said “we can no longer provide cancer and acute care safely.” Follow the latest updates below.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail that churches are disassociating with him because the tabloid reported he had a secret romance with Jane Krakowski

    Both Lindell and Krakowski denied a Daily Mail report that he had a "secret nine-month romance" with the "30 Rock" star.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • A couple on TikTok found a hidden shower behind a wall while renovating their first home

    The couple bought the house with a $150,000 budget, and TikTok commenters think the bonus shower could increase the value of the home.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • 7 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before April ends

    Check out the silly "17 Again," the thrilling "Snowpiercer," and the classic "Can't Hardly Wait" before they leave Netflix.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin brushes off the idea of switching parties: 'I've never considered it from that standpoint'

    "I'm sorry if you don't like it," the conservative Democrat of West Virginia told Vox. "It's who I am."