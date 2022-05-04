Fed makes biggest rate hike since 2000 to combat inflation

Don Lee
·3 min read
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell says the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell wants to get inflation under control, but without driving the economy into recession. (Associated Press)

For the first time in 22 years, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday pushed up interest rates by a full half-percentage point — a significant escalation of its efforts to get control of troublingly high inflation.

The Fed action will raise costs for new borrowers and increase interest payments that many households, already stressed by higher prices for food and gas, are making on existing home equity lines, credit cards and some other loans.

And that’s likely just the beginning. Financial markets expect another half-point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in mid-June, and possibly another one in August.

It's part of a likely yearlong campaign to cool the economy after what now looks like too much monetary stimulation during the COVID pandemic.

The goal, more easily stated than achieved, is to slow growth without triggering a recession.

In addition to raising rates, the central bank’s main lever, the Fed plans to put its bond-purchase stimulus program in reverse, further tightening financial conditions by adding upward pressure on long-term yields and mortgage rates.

Fed officials, facing widespread charges that they waited too long to raise rates, have been signaling for weeks that they want to move more aggressively in response to surging consumer prices, which jumped 8.5% in March from a year earlier.

That’s the highest since 1981, and record numbers of consumers now say inflation is their family’s top financial problem.

Mortgage rates already are up sharply in anticipation of Fed actions, and financing costs for autos and other loans also have crept higher. For retirees and other savers, the Fed rate hikes mean they will see higher returns on certificates of deposits and savings accounts, which have been minuscule for years.

Today the average yield on a one-year CD is just 0.22%, according to Bankrate.com, and that’s up from 0.14% at the start of the year.

“Yeah, I am kind of devastated when I can’t even get 1%,” said Sherry Pietras, 64, a retired aerospace engineer in Huntington Beach.

For some economists, the concern is that the Fed, in its ramped-up campaign to get inflation back to its 2% target, will apply the economic brakes too hard. Others worry that the Fed will back off too soon at signs of trouble, and end up not doing enough to arrest high inflation.

"A mild recession may be the price that has to be paid to put inflation back in the box," said Greg McBride, Bankrate.com's chief financial analyst.

The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984, and the job market has been resilient. But with the war in Ukraine and continuing supply-chain problems, not to mention lingering effects from the pandemic, the economy is showing signs of weakening.

Investors are nervous, evidenced by the sell-off in stock markets, and some measures of consumer sentiment today are as bad as they were during the Great Recession, despite relatively healthy household balance sheets and an unemployment rate that’s near a half-century low.

The S&P 500 stock index, which fell 8.8% in the month of April, was little changed Wednesday as market participants awaited the official Fed policy statement Wednesday and a news conference later in the afternoon with Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell.

Earlier in the year Powell and his colleagues had suggested they were likely to raise rates more gradually, a quarter-point at a time.

Now, the Fed appears determined to normalize monetary policy as fast as possible. Even with Wednesday's announcement, the Fed's main rate would still be below 1%. Most Fed officials think a normal, or neutral rate, is about 2.5%.

The last time the Fed raised rates by a half percentage point was in May 2000, near the height of the so-called dot-com stock bubble, which burst that year and led to a relatively short recession in 2001.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of boy's murder held in jail on $3 million bond

    A Texas man accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy is now being held in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

  • Rising food and fuel costs sting low-income households

    Those on low incomes spent a higher proportion of their expenditure on food, drink, tobacco, and gas and electricity bills than high earners, according to new data from the ONS.

  • Stocks waver as Fed rate looms, oil soars on EU embargo

    Global stock markets wavered on Wednesday as investors braced for an expected half-point interest rate hike from the inflation-fighting US Federal Reserve.

  • How Fed's bigger, faster rate hikes will affect your credit card, mortgage, savings rates

    The Federal Reserve began an aggressive campaign to curb inflation by raising rates just six weeks ago. Now, it's putting those increases on steroids,

  • Ferrari fits new Purosangue SUV with trademark V12 roar

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari said it first ever sport utility vehicle, the Purosangue, will be powered by its gas-guzzling 12-cylinder trademark engine, in a break from the Italian carmaker's recent focus on less polluting models. "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. Vigna, a former tech industry chief who will present his first comprehensive business plan for Ferrari on June 16, would not be drawn on the price or production figures for the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), which will be launched within months.

  • Fed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to raise interest rates by half of a percentage point and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet as U.S. central bankers intensify efforts to bring down high inflation. Fed policymakers have widely telegraphed a double-barreled decision that would lift the Fed's short-term target policy rate to a range between 0.75% and 1%, and set in motion a plan to trim its portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by as much $95 billion a month. The policy statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) following the end of the Fed's latest two-day meeting.

  • Federal Reserve Begins Two-Fisted Tightening; Dow Jones Wavers

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate and OK'd balance-sheet runoff. But there was no hawkish surprise. The Dow Jones was volatile.

  • Kansas Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson explains NCAA title game moment lauded for sportsmanship

    “Trust me, there was a lot going on,” Jalen Wilson said of holding the ball with UNC’s Armando Bacot hobbled by an injury

  • With water running out, California faces grim summer of dangerous heat, extreme drought

    La Niña was expected to dissipate, but it may linger through the summer. That's bad news for drought and wildfire-prone California.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Inflation Will Fall Soon, Economists Say

    The economy could be past peak inflation rates as some supply chain constraints have eased and demand has declined, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. "Throughout the pandemic, strong disposable #income and limited services spending fueled consumer #spending on goods and high goods volumes created #bottlenecks and extreme #inflation," he wrote on Twitter on May 2. Both core consumer price index (CPI) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which excludes food and energy inflation, peaked in March and February and should "move appreciably lower by the end of 2022," Rieder wrote.

  • The Obamas Have A Message For You Regarding Roe v. Wade

    It's a warning about relegating "the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are 4 Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?