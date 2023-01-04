Fed meeting minutes may point to rate-hike endgame, new debate phase

Howard Schneider
·4 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve ended 2022 with a firm promise at its December policy meeting that interest rates would continue rising this year, but at a slower pace and perhaps only by another three-quarters of a percentage point.

That session's readout, due to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, may provide further insight into just how the endgame of the current tightening cycle will play out, and how deeply Fed officials are beginning to weigh risks to economic growth against their top-of-mind concern about inflation.

The overall tone of the minutes is still likely to show inflation has top billing among policymakers. It has been slowing for several months, but as of November the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the personal consumption expenditures price index - was still rising at a 5.5% annual rate, more than twice the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

The minutes "will lean against easing prematurely" and keep the focus on the likelihood that rates will rise further and remain high, Derek Tang, economist at LH Meyer, wrote on Tuesday.

But the details of the document, with its descriptions of different points of view and the rough sizes of groups of policymakers offering them, could show the Fed's internal deliberations entering a new phase where risks to economic growth and employment are given more standing.

The projections of Fed officials released on Dec. 14 showed near unanimity about where interest rates are heading in 2023, with 15 of 19 policymakers expecting the target rate to rise by either three-quarters of a percentage point or a full percentage point in coming months, a narrow range that would see the current cycle end this spring with that rate around 5.25% or 5.5%.

But in 2024 the projections diverge dramatically, with one official seeing the policy rate continuing at 5.625%, one seeing it slashed to 3.125%, and no more than seven officials in agreement on any particular rate in an economy that still may be flirting with or muddling through a recession.

"The FOMC seems united on getting policy above 5% but is quite split on exit strategy; how long to hold and how deeply and rapidly to ease on the other side," Tang wrote, referring to the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

COGNIZANT OF RISKS

The minutes could help pin down how much sentiment there is to ease the pace of upcoming rate increases to a quarter of a percentage point as of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. The Fed used three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point hikes for much of 2022, but trimmed that to a half-percentage-point increase in December and indicated it may slow the pace even further as it looks for a proper stopping point.

New economic data between now and then will shape that decision. Closely watched statistics on U.S. job openings will be released ahead of the minutes on Wednesday, followed on Friday by the monthly jobs report for December - both important benchmarks for Fed officials who hope the U.S. labor market will adjust to slower growth and higher interest rates with a limited loss of employment.

Consumer inflation data for December will be released next week.

Though Fed Chair Jerome Powell in December remained adamant the central bank will do what it takes to control inflation, he also said officials are cognizant of the risks of overdoing it - something Fed staff also have begun to emphasize.

In the minutes for the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed staff put roughly even odds on a recession in 2023, and new research late last month warned that with the world's major central banks raising rates simultaneously the combined impact may be greater than anticipated as policy in one country influences bond yields, currency values and trade patterns in another.

"It is especially challenging to estimate spillovers, and there are concerns that policymakers may underestimate them. In such a case, there is a risk of overtightening that central banks need to be, and we believe are, cognizant of," Fed economists Dario Caldara, Francesco Ferrante, and Albert Queralto wrote.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in German services sector eases, raising hopes for milder recession -PMI

    High inflation and economic uncertainty extended a downturn in the German services sector in December, though a slower pace of decline in activity adds to hopes of a milder-than-expected recession, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.2 from 46.1 in November. Slower input cost and output charge inflation were a further sign that underlying price pressures have passed their peak, said Phil Smith, economic associate director at S&P Global, though they were still among the highest levels on record.

  • German police union calls for action after New Year attacks

    Germany's biggest police union called Tuesday for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violent excesses seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year's celebrations, in which officers, firefighters and medical personnel were attacked with fireworks. Online videos showing people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles drew widespread condemnation from German authorities. The head of the GdP union, Jochen Kopelke, said there should be an “immediate debate” about the causes and consequences of such attacks, adding that they “must not be repeated at the next turn of the year.”

  • Mastermind of vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme faces sentencing

    The architect of the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered will be sentenced on Wednesday for helping wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to elite universities through cheating and bribery. Federal prosecutors in Boston are seeking a six-year prison term for William "Rick" Singer. The former college admissions consultant played a key role as a cooperating witness in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

  • Cruise ship rescues migrants off Florida coast

    Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday, and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel about 29 miles northwest of Cuba. (Jan. 3)

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)?

    Kaleyra, Inc. ( NYSE:KLR ), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price...

  • MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rafael Devers agree to one-year contract to avoid arbitration

    The Red Sox still haven't signed Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension, but they have agreed on a one-year deal with the star third baseman to avoid arbitration.

  • Volkswagen unveiled its latest electric car at CES 2023. Here's our first look at the ID.7 sedan.

    Volkswagen's latest electric car, the ID.7, has an "intelligent" climate system that reacts to the sun and turns on before you get in.

  • Man hits estranged wife with car after she escapes fire he started, Texas officials say

    He reportedly started six separate fires in the home.

  • 1 Sign Amazon's Cloud Business Could Be in Trouble

    A big slowdown in memory chip sales to cloud providers could indicate that demand for cloud computing services is weakening.

  • 2023 Bull Market Guide: Stocks to Buy Now

    A rough 2022 could lead to a great 2023 and investors need to be ready. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss the market's future and where they see investment opportunities this year.

  • Morning Bid: Wakey wakey!

    The first Fed meeting minutes release of the year is due later, along with manufacturing data and job openings numbers - a fairly chunky package of risk events to wake investors up from any post-Christmas or New Year's Day torpor. Federal Reserve rate hikes were one of, if not the major factor that drove markets last year, and Wednesday's package of releases will set the tone for early 2023. The minutes are of the Fed's December meeting, at which the central bank raised rates by 50 basis points and chair Jerome Powell tried to deliver a hawkish message but U.S. Treasury yields finished the day slightly lower.

  • 10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now

    Remote work has become mainstream, despite the latest push for a return to office from some employers. The most flexible form of remote work -- work from anywhere -- has also seen an increase in...

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • 2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?

    As of the week before Christmas, the Orlando region had fewer than 5,000 homes available on the market, approximately half the normal amount.

  • LA Pays $20 Million for Black Couple's Beach Tract Taken in 1924

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles County is buying a prime Southern California beachfront property that had been forcibly taken from a Black couple a century ago and recently given back to its heirs.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerIn a ceremony in July, the county returned the deed of Bruce's Beach, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of

  • Tesla shares slide; Musk promotes China chief

    STORY: Shares of Tesla kicked off the new year with a huge selloff of more than 10% on Tuesday, extending a painful decline in 2022, when it lost 65% of its market value.Tuesday's move lower comes after Tesla missed estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries. Tesla has been slammed by lingering logistics problems and weakening demand amid rising interest rates and recession fears, as well as growing investor worries that CEO Elon Musk has become distracted by his recent ownership of Twitter.The world's most valuable car company, which had a market cap of more than $1 trillion at its peak, is now trading at a valuation of about $390 billion. That still makes it the world's most valuable automaker, even though its production is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota. Global automakers have in the past few months battled a demand downturn in China, the world's largest auto market.Reuters exclusively reported that Tesla's top executive in China Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the company's U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe.That's according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters and it makes Zhu, who helped Tesla's Shanghai factory roar back from lockdowns, the highest-profile executive after Musk.

  • Shopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. spent last year cutting costs. Now, it’s cutting meetings.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsAs employees return from holiday break, the Canadian e-commerce firm said it’s conducting a “calendar purge,” removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity,” while reupping a rule that no meetin

  • LA County to pay $20M for Black family’s seized land

    Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs' decision to sell what was once known as Bruce's Beach was announced by Janice Hahn, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, and state Sen. Steven Bradford, who led local and state governmental efforts to undo the long-ago injustice. "This fight has always been about what is best for the Bruce family, and they feel what is best for them is selling this property back to the County for nearly $20 million and finally rebuilding the generational wealth they were denied for nearly a century," Hahn said in a statement.

  • Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

    Taiwan plans to give cash payouts of nearly $200 to every citizen this year, Premier Su Tseng-chang announced on Wednesday, saying the island's economic growth will be shared by everyone. The export-reliant economy, a global tech powerhouse for products including semiconductor chips, grew 6.45% in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25% in 2010. While economic growth is expected to slow in 2022 and 2023, the government has made plans to plough an extra T$380 billion ($12.4 billion) in tax revenue from last year back into the economy to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices and labour and health insurance.

  • A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down some of the most bullish and bearish expectations from experts as the new year kicks off.