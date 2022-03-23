Fed’s Mester Sees Need for Some Half-Point Rate Hikes This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester says she supports front-loading interest-rate increases this year, likely including some half percentage-point hikes, to curb the hottest inflation in four decades.

“I think we’re going to need to do some 50 basis-point moves,” Mester said on a call with reporters Wednesday. “I don’t want to presuppose every meeting from here to July, but I do think we need to be more aggressive earlier rather than later.” Mester, who votes on monetary policy this year, repeated that she favors raising rates to 2.5% by the end of the year.

Investors have increased bets on a half-percentage point hike at the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting after Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank was prepared to take such a step if necessary to get price pressures under control. Other officials, including Mester, have since lined up with Powell in stressing the need to confront inflation, despite uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fed officials raised rates by a quarter point last week for the first increase since 2018 and projected six more such hikes this year to 1.9%, rising to 2.8% by the end of 2023. Several since then have voiced support for moving by a half point if needed, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who dissented against his colleagues in favor of such a move.

In addition to raising rates, officials are also planning to start shrinking their nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which Powell said could commence as soon as May, though the decision had not yet been made. Mester said she didn't think that would be disruptive, even if the Fed raised rates at the same meeting.

“We have told the markets that we would let them know what the balance sheet process would look like,” Mester said. “I think given the situation we’re in and the communications that Chair Powell has already made about the balance-sheet process, I don’t have concerns that that would be destabilizing.”

Mester also said that she isn’t concerned about rate increases pushing the economy into a recession because “there’s excess demand in the economy right now.” That said, her forecast is conditional on the Russia-Ukraine conflict not escalating a lot, and she said that the war will have to be considered when thinking about policy in the second half of the year.

