  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fed Is ‘Methodically’ Tightening Policy to Neutral, Brainard Says

Craig Torres and Steve Matthews
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lael Brainard
    American economist

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank will move “expeditiously” to raise interest rates to a level that neither stimulates nor slows the economy this year, and spoke confidently about the central bank’s ability to cool off inflation without damaging the labor market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are doing that by tightening monetary policy methodically, and it is through a series of interest rate increases as well as beginning that balance sheet runoff,” Brainard said Tuesday in a live-streamed interview at a Wall Street Journal jobs summit. She said a decision on the balance sheet “could be as soon as May, which would lead to reductions in that balance sheet starting in June.”

Fed officials increased interest rates by a quarter point in March and signaled they expect to keep hiking all year, while starting to shrink their bloated balance sheet next month. Since then, officials have said this tightening cycle will be faster than in previous economic recoveries -- including by raising rates in larger 50 basis-point steps if necessary -- to curb surging inflation.

“In terms of exactly what the right pace of that set of increases in the policy rate from meeting to meeting, I don’t really want to focus on that,” she said. “But I would just say the combined effect will bring the policy stance to a more neutral posture expeditiously later this year,” she added, referring to the level of rates that neither speed up nor slow down the economy. She noted that Fed communications have tightened financial conditions in longer-term financing markets as well.

Brainard said the waning of fiscal stimulus, slower international growth, and tighter financial conditions should start to slow overall demand and reduce the level of job openings while labor supply continues to pick up. That describes the “soft landing” scenario officials presented in their latest forecasts, which shows little increase in unemployment through their tightening campaign.

The quarterly projections show interest rates rising to 1.9% by the end of 2022 and 2.8% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate, while the neutral rate is seen around 2.4%. Unemployment, which stood at 3.6% last month, is seen at 3.5% at the end of this year and next.

She cautioned that any forecast must encompass high uncertainty.

“I do expect the combined effect of moving the policy rate to a more neutral level and commencing balance sheet reduction to have the effect of bringing inflation down, seeing some moderation in demand while the supply side catches up,” Brainard said. “There is quite a bit of capacity for labor demand to moderate among businesses by actually reducing job openings without necessitating high levels of layoffs.”

U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in March from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since 1981. The war in Ukraine has raised food and energy costs, pushing headline inflation further away from the Fed’s 2% target. U.S. central bankers, by their own admission, were slow to react and are now viewed as moving with determination to catch up.

Brainard said the moderation in prices without food and energy components, which she said reflects the strength of underlying demand, was more than she expected on a month-over-month basis in March.

“It’s notable that core goods, which has been the source of an outsized amount of core inflationary pressure, moderated more than I had anticipated,” she said. “It’s very welcome to see the moderation in this category. And I will be looking to see whether we continue to see moderation in the months ahead.”

Minutes of their March 15-16 meeting showed that “many” officials would have preferred a half-point move but wanted to wait to see how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacted the economic outlook. The minutes showed that many said one or more half-point rate increases “could be appropriate” if inflation pressures remained elevated.

Financial markets are pricing accordingly with futures traders betting on a high probability of a 50 basis-point hike in the Fed’s main policy rate at its May 3-4 meeting.

Brainard is awaiting Senate confirmation of her nomination to be Fed vice chair by President Joe Biden.

(Adds Brainard comment on employment in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Macron Says Putin’s Paranoid, Won’t Stop Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Ene

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Big Banks Weigh on U.S. Stocks While Oil Tops $100: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as a surge in oil above $100 a barrel reignited inflation worries, while big banks dropped ahead of the start of the financial earnings season on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian E

  • Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks

    Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech and tech-adjacent stocks pulling the Nasdaq down 2.2%. "There’s been two kinds of sell-offs in the past month or two," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  • Russia’s Export Windfall Catapults Key Trade Barometer to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia recorded the largest current-account surplus since at least 1994, as revenues from oil and gas exports surged and imports plunged after the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in

  • Netflix Just Dropped The "Stranger Things" Season 4 Trailer, And Things Look Like They've Gone From Bad To Worse

    Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 drops this May, and it looks like things are going to be chaotic.View Entire Post ›

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • Boeing’s Order Backlog Shrinks as Ukraine War Risks Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. clipped its order tally by about 100 planes last month to account for purchases at risk of collapsing due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsThe planema

  • Investors face ‘larger tax bills’ from 2021 portfolio gains, strategist says

    2021 was a banner year for investors.

  • The No. 1 factor that will set stocks apart this earnings season: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were higher early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • No Buyer’s Remorse for Advisors Who Already Allocate to Crypto: Nasdaq

    Financial advisors see 6% as an ideal portfolio allocation for cryptocurrencies and say they would get there sooner if the SEC would approve spot ETFs for digital assets.

  • SPAC activity slows to lowest level since 2020

    As sentiment around speculative pockets of the market turns south, the volume of public offerings through SPACs has sharply abated to the lowest level in two years.

  • 1 Unstoppable Metaverse Stock With 160% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This company is taking a different approach to the metaverse, and its opportunity could be worth trillions of dollars.

  • U.S. Banks’ Pandemic Hot Streak Is Coming to an End

    Analysts expect banks in the S&P 500 to report first-quarter profit of about $28 billion, down 36% from a year ago, as the Ukraine war and inflation unsettle markets.

  • U.S. cannot confirm use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, Blinken says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not in position to confirm reports of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine but was working to determine what actually happened, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. Ukraine said earlier it was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the city of Mariupol. "We're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened," Blinken told reporters, adding that it had been a focus of concern even before Russia moved its troops into Ukraine.

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • 1 Investment That Could Make You a Millionaire in 30 Years

    Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build wealth, and it's even possible to reach millionaire status. While you don't need to be wealthy to become a stock market millionaire, you do need the right investments. Your portfolio can make or break your earnings potential, so choosing the right stocks is key.