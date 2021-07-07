Fed officials discuss timing of reducing bond purchases

FILE - In this June 22, 2021 file photo, Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials began debating at their June meeting when and how they would reduce the monthly bond purchases that they have used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials began discussing at their meeting last month the mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases that are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check.

The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly positive outlook on the economy among Fed policymakers but also some concern that higher inflation could prove more persistent than the central bank has previously indicated.

A few policymakers “mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce” bond purchases would “be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data,” the minutes said.

The Fed is buying $120 billion a month in Treasury securities and mortgage-backed bonds to keep longer-term interest rates low and encourage more borrowing and spending. It has said that it will keep making the purchases until the economy makes “substantial further progress” toward its goals of full employment and an inflation rate slightly above 2%.

But there is a clear split on the Fed's policymaking committee, with some officials cautioning that recent economic reports provide “a less clear signal about the underlying economic momentum.”

“Several of these (officials) emphasized that the (Fed) should be patient” about making any changes to its bond purchase plans, the minutes said.

After the June 15-16 meeting, the Fed issued a statement and a set of economic projections that signaled that it would potentially dial back its low-interest rate policies earlier than it had previously projected. The policymakers forecast that they would hike the Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate twice by the end of 2023. In March, they had indicated no rate hikes would occur before 2024.

Most economists still expect a reduction, or tapering, of those purchases to begin by late this year or early next year, with an announcement of the change potentially occurring in late August at the Fed's annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Some differences over the timing of the tapering have emerged among the Fed's regional bank presidents, with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan saying last week that he favored pulling back on the purchases “sooner rather than later.”

Yet San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, in an interview with The Associated Press, said last week that it would be “appropriate” to consider tapering later this year or early next year. But she cautioned that the economy is “far from full employment,” one of the Fed's two goals, along with price stability.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

    More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a month of bond purchases at the June 15-16 meeting and since then most Fed policymakers have offered broadly bullish views of an economy that by many measures is sprinting out of a recession triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. A number have signaled they see the recent run of job gains and above-target inflation as representing "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's maximum employment and price stability goals, a benchmark that would allow them to start tapering their asset purchases.

  • S&P 500 index funds held a record $5.4 trillion at the end of 2020

    Data: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chart: Axios VisualsNot all investors are trying to beat the market. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, a record $5.4 trillion was parked in funds that passively track the S&P 500 at the end of 2020.Why it matters: There’s plenty of data that shows most individual investors, and even professional money managers, can’t beat the S&P 500 by actively managing their stock portfolios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Fed Minutes of June FOMC Under Scrutiny for Taper-Timing Hints

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The record of the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month, which surprised investors with a hawkish pivot, will be scrutinized on Wednesday for any hints on when the central bank will pare back its support for the economy.The Fed delivered a double-whammy at the June gathering after its quarterly economic forecasts showed officials expect two rate hikes in 2023 and Chair Jerome Powell anno

  • Close Netanyahu ally, Likud lawmaker indicted for corruption

    A close political ally of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Tuesday on a raft of corruption offenses allegedly committed while serving as a Likud party lawmaker in parliament. The attorney general approved the indictment of David Bitan, formerly coalition chair in Netanyahu's government, charging him with accepting bribes, breach of trust and tax offenses in seven different cases. Bitan allegedly accepted over $200,000 in bribes while serving in public office.

  • Rising prices in the U.S. might trigger big problems in the developing world

    As the global economy began shutting down in March 2020, investors stampeded out of stock and bond markets in countries such as Kenya, Brazil, India and Thailand. The panicky exodus seemed to be a prelude to a wave of government debt defaults that would punish Wall Street and poorer nations alike. But the financial disasters that many economists predicted for heavily indebted countries in the developing world never materialized. Instead, the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates to

  • Biden 'reserves the right' to act if Russia doesn't stop ransomware attacks, White House says

    President Joe Biden "reserves the right" to retaliate if Russian President Vladimir Putin opts against cracking down on hackers operating within the country's borders after the online incursion of software company Kaseya.

  • Haitian first lady in critical condition after husband's assassination, will be flown to Miami: diplomat

    Haitian first lady Martine Moïse will be taken to a hospital in Miami for treatment, Haiti's ambassador to the United States told reporters Wednesday.

  • Psaki says the White House doesn't 'take health and medical advice' from Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman compared vaccination efforts to Nazi 'brown shirts'

    Greene has previously received condemnation for comparing vaccine badges to the gold stars Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

  • Canada begins easing U.S. border restrictions

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.Driving the news: Trudeau told a news conference this would begin Monday with the lifting of a 14-day quarantine requirement that had been in place since March last year for Canadian residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese residents will also no longer be required to stay

  • Lumber is Down a Whopping 40%, and Still At Historic Highs – An Expert Weighs In

    Lumber has been having quite the moment as of late. The ordinarily quiet commodity market has been the center of attention since a booming housing market and supply strain disruptions lead to an...

  • Rep. Mo Brooks on Incendiary Jan. 6th Speech: Trump Made Me Do It

    The Senate candidate told the MAGA faithful before the insurrection to "start taking down names and kicking ass"

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Asked These Incredibly Suspicious Questions About Ghislaine Maxwell

    Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffery Epstein. Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has […]

  • Africa’s last kingdom is using modern methods to silence dissent

    With the internet shut down and under the cover of darkness, government forces went after protestors in Africa’s last absolute kingdom of Eswatini.

  • Ivanka Trump might flip on her dad because she has more to lose, Mary Trump says: 'Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy'

    Mary Trump, the former president's niece, made the comments in an episode of The Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast.

  • GOP Governor's Fawning 'Trump's America' Message Features A Glaring Flaw

    Twitter users mock South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's weird holiday photo selection.

  • India's Modi drops 12 Cabinet ministers in massive reshuffle

    In a massive Cabinet revamp, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped 12 senior Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and inducted a younger team aimed at refurbishing his government’s image after widespread criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic came under close examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Law and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned hours ahead of the reshuffle. Prasad was involved in a bitter row with Twitter over India’s new internet regulations, which digital activists say could curtail online speech and privacy.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • IRS audits fell in 2020 — with one big exception

    Internal Revenue Service audit numbers dropped again in 2020, continuing a downward trend that’s been occurring for years --- except for one group of taxpayers.

  • It May Be Unsexy, But This One Asset Class Is Critical to Any Financial Plan

    You can’t afford to forget about cash when planning for your wealth. Here are some guidelines to help manage this often-overlooked asset class.

  • Egypt Bids Adieu to Suez Canal Saga With Payoff and a Party

    (Bloomberg) -- For a nation that provides safe passage for so many ships through its waters, Egypt offered up rather special treatment for the Ever Given.The 400-meter-long container ship began its voyage out of the canal on Wednesday after a ceremony attended by dignitaries, diplomats and company officials from around the world. The last time the Suez Canal Authority, which hosted the event, produced this much fanfare was in 2015, when an $8 billion expansion project was completed within a year