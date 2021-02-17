Fed officials expressed concerns in over slowing economy

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country. They noted that the economy's outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country, noting that the outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.

The minutes of the Fed's January discussions show officials believed that the ongoing public health crisis is still posing “considerable risks” to the economy.

The minutes, released Wednesday, reflect widespread Fed support for the central bank's policy of emphasizing ultra-low interest rates to boost the economy and help millions of Americans regain lost jobs.

“Members agreed that the Federal Reserve was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time," according to the minutes, which covered the Fed's discussions at its Jan. 26-27 meeting.

The minutes note some improvement in the economy's medium-term outlook as distribution of vaccines ramped up and Congress passed a $900 billion relief measure that provided more direct payments to individuals and expanded unemployment benefits.

At its January meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero to 0.25% and pledged to keep pursuing its low-interest rate policies until an economic recovery is well underway.

The Fed does not meet again until March 16-17. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, however, will appear before Congress next week to deliver the central bank’s semi-annual monetary report to the Congress, an appearance financial markets will be following closely for any clues of the Fed’s future moves on interest rates.

The Fed has signaled that it does not plan to begin raising interest rates until after 2023. In addition to low rates, the Fed is buying $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month and analysts expect those purchases to continue for some time to come.

Analysts said the minutes indicate no change from the Fed's emphasis on keeping rates low until the economy has recovered.

Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics, said he believes the Fed will not start to reduce its monthly bond purchases until next year and that the first Fed rate hike will not come until 2024.

Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said that the main takeaway from the minutes is that “accommodative monetary policy will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

The minutes show that Fed staff updated Fed officials on their assessment of the stability of the U.S. financial system. The staff noted that some financial-market assets had elevated valuations.

“The staff assessed vulnerabilities associated with household and business borrowing as notable, reflecting increased leverage and decreased incomes and revenues in 2020,” the minutes said.

But the staff presentation said that banks have continued to maintain significant levels of high-quality assets and stable sources of funding should loan losses begin to mount.

In remarks last week to the Economic Club of New York, Powell emphasized the Fed’s commitment to reduce unemployment to multi-decade lows.

Powell said while the early recovery last year, helped by nearly $4 trillion in government support, had been surprising, the country was “still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared.”

The government on Wednesday reported the biggest monthly gain in wholesale prices in more than a decade. That news followed a report last week that consumer prices rose in January at their fastest pace in four months.

Powell has cautioned that inflation, which has been a no-show for the past decade, could accelerate for a time in coming months as the country opens up. But he and many private economists believe this will be only a temporary rise and not a sign that inflation is getting out of control.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 15, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Lara Logan: Biden executive orders have 'rescinded' federal funding for border operations

    Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.

  • Majority of Republican voters support forming new third party, poll finds

    More than half of the Republican respondents said they wanted Mr Trump to continue leading the party

  • Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

    Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he apparently wants to rid Texas of energy altogether. As for the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state's ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas' energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday. Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas' renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration's focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would mean this would happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas' power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the federal government subsidizes them. "Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry said. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically."` More than 4 million households and energy customers in Texas first lost power on Sunday, and 2.5 million remain out as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain near freezing. Several people have died because of the weather, with some people presumably suffering carbon monoxide poisoning as they turned on ovens or sat in cars to keep warm. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh dies at 70Poll finds Americans are growing more optimistic that 'the worst is over' in the pandemic

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Canada to introduce ‘strongest in history’ gun laws which give cities option to totally ban firearms

    Proposed law would make it possible for government to create buy-back programme for around 1,500 assault weapon models

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest