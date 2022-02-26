Fed’s Powell Looks to Balance Inflation, Ukraine Risks: Eco Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alister Bull and Vince Golle
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must strike a delicate balance before Congress in the coming week as he aims to reassure Americans the central bank will confront high inflation at the same time war in Ukraine clouds the economic outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Powell will likely endorse recent signals from his colleagues that the Fed remains on track to raise interest rates in March. Still, Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has injected a dose of uncertainty as the conflict contributes to additional price pressures that risk cooling demand.

While acknowledging the precarious situation, Fed policy makers speaking since the conflict began have played down the grounds for delaying rate liftoff at their March 15-16 meeting -- including at least least one who favors a half-point hike if the economic data keep coming in too hot. Investors agree, with a quarter-point move fully priced in for next month.

Data on Friday showed the Fed’s preferred gauge of price pressures jumped 6.1% in January from a year ago, three times the central bank’s 2% target and the most since 1982. Officials get another important piece of evidence on March 4 with the February jobs report.

U.S. employers probably added another 400,000 jobs, while average hourly earnings growth accelerated to 5.8% from a year earlier, based on median projections in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Surveys on manufacturing and services activity are among other key data on the agenda.

Powell, who’s nomination for a second four-year term has been stalled by Republican opposition to President Joe Biden’s selection of Sarah Bloom Raskin for vice chair of supervision, testifies Wednesday before House lawmakers and a day later to senators.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“We expect Powell to sound vigilant on inflation, but ultimately favor the gradualist approach to rate hikes due to elevated market uncertainty from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He will not provide an explicit endorsement of a 50-basis-point hike for the March meeting, in our view.”

--Anna Wong, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger. For full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, global policy makers and investors will be watching developments in Ukraine and their potential to derail an economic recovery already challenged by the omicron wave. The Bank of Canada is expected to start a rate-hiking cycle on Wednesday, and central bankers in Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hungary and in Ukraine itself also meet.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what’s coming up in the global economy.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

The euro area’s inflation reading for February, due Wednesday, is set to show yet another record number: economists predict the rate hit 5.4%. Price pressures are set to continue with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine having sent oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, threatening an economy that’s also suffering from supply shortages and lingering pandemic curbs.

That jumbles the situation for the European Central Bank, which is expected to chart its policy course at a March 10 meeting. Officials including President Christine Lagarde, Vice President Luis de Guindos, Chief Economist Philip Lane, and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel may offer some clues when they speak at the start of the week, before the ECB’s quiet period sets in on Thursday, when the account of the February meeting is published.

While rate setters have indicated that the conflict in Ukraine may delay policy normalization, money markets only pared tightening wagers by a whisker, maintaining pricing for a quarter-point hike by October and a 40-basis-point increase by year-end.

That’s all driven by inflation concerns, with one market gauge of euro-area HICP having risen to the highest since the the global financial crisis in 2008.

“Given our expectations for strong labor market and inflation data in coming months, we still see the ECB exit timetable broadly on track for second-half normalization,” wrote Goldman Sachs analysts led by Jari Stehn. But due to the elevated uncertainty, they see risks that their forecast for two 25-basis-point rate hikes this year may be delayed.

The Bank of England’s next policy meeting isn’t until March 17, when investors expect another 25-basis-point increase. Four BOE policy makers are scheduled to speak Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kenya and Turkey report inflation readings and PMI data across the region are also due.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Asia

Production and retail figures from Japan at the start of the week should offer clues to how serious the omicron variant hit will be for the world’s third-largest economy this quarter. Capital spending data out Wednesday, meanwhile, will be used to revise last quarter’s GDP and will show how buoyant companies were before omicron hit.

Geopolitical concerns will likely add to the cautious stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia when it meets Tuesday, ahead of fourth quarter GDP figures that are also expected to show building momentum in the economy before the variant wave.

South Korea reports February trade Tuesday for February, with preliminary data suggesting continued resilience in global commerce. Prices are expected to keep rising above 3% as flagged by the Bank of Korea at its February meeting.

China’s PMI reports for February will be closely scrutinized as a pulse check on the factory to the world, with regional reports shedding further light on the health of manufacturing as supply chain headaches linger.

Malaysia sets interest rates on Thursday and Sri Lanka does so on Friday.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Latin America

Mexico posts a flurry of month-end data including unemployment, outstanding loans and international reserves before the central bank delivers its quarterly inflation report. Policy makers’ new forecasts and scenarios, reflecting the mid-February jump in headline and core inflation further above the 3% target, are keenly anticipated.

Brazil will report job creation and trade figures before Friday’s posting of fourth-quarter output data that’s expected to show Latin America’s biggest economy narrowly avoiding a third straight quarterly contraction. Analysts forecast just 0.3% growth in 2022 after a comparatively modest expansion of 4.5% in 2021.

While Colombia’s economy is widely seen outperforming regional peers in 2022, that strength has yet to buoy the labor market, prompting forecasts for a 38th straight double-digit unemployment reading in January.

The highlight of Chile’s week is the economic activity indicator for January, given expectations that 2022 growth will decelerate dramatically after a forecast 12% expansion in 2021. Manufacturing and industrial production have already come off the boil, retail sales have posted 10 consecutive double-digit readings, and unemployment has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

Peru’s February consumer price data may show a move back up after January’s sharp decline, mirroring the re-acceleration seen in Mexico and Brazil.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed warns of wage pressures as data shows inflation still rising

    The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation rose again in January and a new report from the central bank warned that price pressures could persist unless a shortage of available workers begins to ease. The new inflation data, alongside the developing sense at the central bank that inflation may prove harder than anticipated to dislodge, will likely firm the central bank's intent to raise interest rates through the year, beginning with an initial hike in March from the current near zero level. But Fed officials say that's unlikely to shift their immediate plans to begin tightening monetary policy in response to inflation that is not only high but continues moving higher.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made transphobic comments in conversation with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

    A March 2021 study found that transgender people are four times more likely to experience violence than cisgender people.

  • US ‘prepared to respond’ to Russian cyberattacks, says Biden

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters he had not personally seen “Russian cyber action directed at the United States over Ukraine,” but cautioned it's “very early in the conflict.”

  • EU finance chiefs grapple with economic fallout from attack

    After the political outrage against Russia comes the economic reckoning. Finance ministers of the 19 countries that use the euro gathered Friday in Paris to weigh the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting European Union sanctions. The EU, and allies like the U.S., are trying to starve Russia of international capital and key industrial technologies.

  • Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    The power plant, the site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, has been taken over by Russian troops.

  • The Fed’s preferred price gauge jumps again and shows inflation rising at fastest pace since 1982

    The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation calculator rose by 0.6% in January and showed the biggest yearly increase since 1982, underscoring why the central bank is poised to raise interest rates for the first time in four years.

  • Poland, Sweden refuse to play Russia as Abramovich hands over Chelsea control

    Poland and Sweden insisted Saturday they will not play Russia in World Cup play-offs as Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich handed over control of the European champions in the latest shockwaves in sport following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

    The last time President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress, he said the country was “ready for takeoff” after a period of plague and strife. Biden is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night at a moment when he’ has struggled to deliver on many of his original promises and as he is being forced to confront new crises. The gap between the two major speeches — the first one was last April — is the story of a presidency that has repeatedly needed to recalibrate its ambitions.

  • Alibaba Stock Is in the Dumps. Here Are 2 Requirements for a Turnaround.

    Alibaba just notched its slowest quarterly sales growth since the company went public almost a decade ago. Not good.

  • Tesla stock extends $100+ bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

    Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Friday, to extend the previous session's more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it's finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.

  • Knoxville liquor store's long-standing Russian boycott stands in face of recent violence

    As global powers struggle with the invasion of Ukraine, one Knoxville liquor store continues its own censure of Russia through an eight year boycott.

  • Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks are drawing buyers after a recent tumble, but some investors believe buying the dip this time may be a far riskier bet than in the past as markets face geopolitical strife and a hawkish Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P 500 has surged more than 6% from Thursday's lows to close higher on the week, after investors swooped in following sharp declines on the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The S&P is down 8% year-to-date and confirmed it was in a correction by falling more than 10% from its record high earlier this week - its biggest decline since stocks lost nearly a third of their value in the COVID-19 selloff of March 2020 before doubling from their lows.

  • Don't go back on quicker taper plans, ECB policymakers say

    European Central Bank policymakers remain open to accelerating their exit from bond buys even as the war in Ukraine raises uncertainty, and their biggest debate may be whether to put a firm end-date on the stimulus scheme, sources told Reuters. With inflation pressures building faster than expected, the ECB had been all but certain to signal the end of bond purchases at its March 10 meeting. Six sources close to the discussion say that a faster exit is still necessary as inflation could be around double the ECB's 2% target this year, with even medium term inflation at risk of overshooting.

  • Former federal prisons chaplain pleads guilty to sexually abusing inmate

    A former chaplain with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of sexual assault and lying to federal agents, the Justice Department announced.James Theodore Highhouse pleaded guilty to a total of five felonies relating to his work at the FCI-Dublin female prison in the Northern District of California. Highhouse worked for the BOP from May 2018 to February 2019 as a corrections worker and...

  • Buffett Takes ‘Mildly’ Attractive Path With Record Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., lacking the blockbuster deals that have galvanized the billionaire investor’s renown, embraced a “mildly attractive” way to deploy its vast cash pile last year via a record-breaking level of buybacks -- and showed little sign of changing course.Most Read from BloombergPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateChina Distances Itself From Russia, Calls for Halt to

  • Tech Stocks Get a Bear-Market Scare. 5 Things to Know Now.

    As Russian forces were pouring over the border into Ukraine, the tech sector briefly tumbled into a bear market on Thursday. Later that day, the stock market staged an impressive turnaround. In 2020, the sharp, short bear market turned out to be a spectacular buying opportunity, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks flooded the market with cash and interest rates dropped effectively to zero.

  • National security expert on sanctioning Russia: 'I question its effectiveness'

    President Biden’s announcement of a second round of “strong” and “profound” U.S. economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday drew challenges from reporters during his address to the nation.

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

    CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa spoke with Senator Ted Cruz in Florida on Thursday.

  • Why Wall Street 'is much more worried' about Powell than Putin

    Crying ‘havoc,’ Vladimir Putin has let slip the dogs of war — both in Eastern Europe and global financial markets.