Fed’s Powell Warns Recovery Has a Long Way to Go

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Although Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is a Republican and was appointed by former President Donald Trump, he is proving to be an important ally for Democrats as they push ahead on another massive Covid relief and stimulus package.

Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, Powell told lawmakers that the economy is still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to need support, which the Fed for its part will provide through low interest rates and extensive open market operations.

“[T]he economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain,” Powell said in his prepared remarks. “Although there has been much progress in the labor market since the spring, millions of Americans remain out of work.”

Neutral stance on Biden stimulus: Powell told lawmakers that the Fed does not take a position on fiscal policy, including President Biden’s proposal to pump another $1.9 trillion into the economy. Pressed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy (LA) to declare whether he would be “cool” or “uncool” with the plan passing, Powell refused to change his stance, saying “I think by being either cool or uncool, I would have to be expressing an opinion.”

Worry about deficits later: Kennedy asked Powell how the country “ought to pay all this money back,” referring to the historic deficits the federal government has run as the country fights the pandemic. “I think that we will need to get back on a sustainable fiscal path,” Powell replied. “The way that has worked when it is successful is you just get the economy growing faster than the debt. That’s going to need to happen, but it doesn’t have to happen now.”

Inflation not a concern: The Fed chief said more normal conditions should start returning later in the year, but he expects to continue to provide support for the foreseeable future, even if inflation starts to rise. “The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he said.

Powell noted that inflation has run below 2% annually on average for the last 25 years. “Inflation dynamics do change over time, but they don't change on a dime, so we don't really see how a burst of fiscal support or spending that doesn't last for many years would actually change those inflation dynamics,” he said.

Powell also said that the link that may have existed in the past between deficits and inflation hasn’t been seen lately. He suggested, too, that rising Treasury yields are a good sign, rather than a warning to policymakers to slow down. “In a way, it’s a statement of confidence on the part of the market that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.

Why it matters: By highlighting the need for further federal support for the economy and pushing back against largely Republican concerns about inflation and debt, Powell is providing significant cover for Democrats as they advance their $1.9 trillion plan through Congress.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Fed Chair Powell 'cool' with more fiscal aid? Suddenly he won't say

    With a heated political debate underway over the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion proposed pandemic relief package, it was entirely predictable that U.S. lawmakers would jump at the chance to ask Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to weigh in. But in contrast with his repeated calls last year for additional fiscal support and the dire consequences of skipping it, Powell declined to do so on Tuesday during the first of two days of congressional testimony. "I have consistently not taken a position on this bill," Powell told Republican Senator John Kennedy.

  • Some things never change in Washington. The stimulus bill contains too much pork.

    The $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill contains too much pork. It needs to focus solely on coronavirus relief. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Is Kim Kardashian Dating After Filing for Divorce from Kanye? Her Friends Want to ‘Set Her Up’

    Husband No. 4 could be in the cards.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comRochester police who killed Daniel Prude during mental health crisis won't face chargesAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingJustin Trudeau tells Biden 'U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years'

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Griddy: Why a Texas electricity company is under fire for astronomical bills during winter storm

    Some Texans were charged as high as $17,000 for their electric usage last week

  • Why upcoming GOP primaries may not double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars

    Former President Donald Trump has been "unreachable" to anyone outside his limited inner circle since he left office last month, but that's about to change, Politico reports. In the near future, Trump will begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago to make sure "every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it," three people familiar with the strategy told Politico. Trump's plan to forge ahead has some folks concerned about a brewing war within the Republican Party, especially after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tore into Trump after he voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial, and Trump responded in turn with a scathing statement criticizing his former ally. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for instance, said he's more worried about 2022 "than I've ever been ... I don't want to eat our own." But The Bulwark's Tim Miller doesn't expect any congressional primaries to double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars. Pointing to the upcoming race for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) seat in the Buckeye State, Miller notes that the two major candidates who have already declared, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, were previously aligned with the centrist former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but are now both competing in the "Trump lane." Looking beyond Ohio, Miller writes that he sees "no indication" of a viable GOP candidate emerging in any Senate primary "who blames Trump" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, "admits [President] Biden won the election fairly, and argues we need to turn the page on Trump." The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar agrees, but added that he believes McConnell himself will roll with that reality. Read more at Politico and The Bulwark. Sidebar to this spot-on @TimoDC column: McConnell is privately fine with the “Trump” candidates, and is even making peace with some of the “Trumpier” ones. https://t.co/qSW9Hj3GoF — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeFacebook, Australia reach agreement to end week-long news blockadeResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • White supremacy is a 'transnational threat': UN chief

    Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily."White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat," he told the Geneva forum. Without naming states, Guterres added: "Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries.""Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," Guterres said. "We need global coordinated action to defeat this grave and growing danger."

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Watch Britney Spears offer Ted Cruz, Gina Carano a place to apologize on 'SNL'

    The 'Saturday Night Live' skit has Chloe Fineman as Britney, on her 'Oops, You Did It Again' talk show, offering celebs a chance to apologize for public misdeeds.

  • Here are the 2021 NCHSAA high school basketball playoff brackets

    The two-week playoff sprint begins Tuesday

  • Senators voting to convict Trump haven't 'signed an electoral death warrant': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on how much retribution the senators who voted to convict Trump will face.

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • Kerr: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.

  • Twin sisters started cigar company with only a $500 investment — and now they're shipping nationwide

    Twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne started their own cigar company that celebrates Cuban women.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • An Oath Keepers leader arrested for participating in the Capitol riot said she met with Secret Service and was providing 'security' to legislators and other key figures

    In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson US Secret Service said it did not employ the assistance of any private citizens on January 6.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.