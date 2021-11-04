Fed pulls back economic aid in face of rising uncertainties

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell says the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you find the current economy a bit confusing, don’t worry: So does the nation’s top economic official, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At a highly anticipated news conference Wednesday, Powell said the Fed was sticking by its bedrock economic forecast: COVID-19 will eventually fade, which, in turn, will enable supply chain bottlenecks to unsnarl. More people will return to the workforce, the economy will strengthen and inflation pressures will ease.

And yet the nation's leading economic figure acknowledged that it isn't at all clear when or even whether things will play out the way he and other Fed officials hope. And so far, they haven’t. The Fed won't likely gain a clear view of inflation and the job market, Powell suggested, until COVID-19 and its economic consequences — reduced travel, diminished spending, supply and labor shortages — further ease.

“We hope to achieve significantly greater clarity about where this economy’s going and what the characteristics of the post pandemic economy are over the first half of next year,” he said.

It's a view Powell has maintained even as inflation has jumped to a three-decade high, imposing a burden on households that are paying more for food, rent, heating oil and other necessities. In his remarks Wednesday after the Fed ended its latest policy meeting, Powell acknowledged the hardships that higher prices have inflicted on many families.

“People who are living paycheck to paycheck or seeing higher grocery costs, higher gasoline costs ... we understand completely what they’re going through," he said.

In the meantime, the Fed said, it will begin to try to counter those inflation pressures by reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by $15 billion a month, starting this month. Those purchases, launched last summer, have been intended to hold down long-term interest rates to spur borrowing and spending. With the economy recovering, they aren't needed, Powell suggested.

The Fed could alter the pace of its tapering, it said in a statement. It might, for example, accelerate the reductions, if inflation worsened. But if it sticks with that pace, the bond buys would end by June. That would allow the Fed to possibly raise its benchmark short-term rate, which affects a broad range of consumer and business loans and is now pegged at zero, as soon as that month.

Some economists and investors expect the Fed to do just that. Raising rates in June would be much earlier than was expected as recently as this summer, when Fed policymakers forecast that they wouldn't do so until late 2023.

At his news conference, though, Powell downplayed the likelihood of a rate hike anytime soon. He said unemployment is still too high, with 5 million fewer people working than before the pandemic. That observation suggested that Powell will want to keep rates low until unemployment drops as close as possible to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.

Yet in another sign of the economy's numerous uncertainties, he also acknowledged that hiring hasn't been as strong lately as he had hoped. With schools back in session last month, and a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit having expired, Powell and most economists expected that many more people would start taking jobs in September. Instead, hiring that month fizzled.

“I think there’s room for a whole lot of humility here,” the Fed chair said. “We’re learning now, we have to be humble about what we know about this economy.”

“It’s difficult enough to just forecast the economy in normal times,” he continued. “When you’re talking about global supply chains in turmoil, it’s a whole different thing. And you’re talking about a pandemic that’s holding people out of the labor force for reasons that we ... don’t have a lot of experience with. So it’s very, very difficult to forecast and not easy to set policy.”

Powell said the Fed wouldn't hesitate to rates rates if inflation accelerated, or if consumers and businesses began to expect higher prices, which can become a self-fulfilling trend. If companies, for example, expect higher costs, they will raise their own prices in response.

“For now, (the risk) appears to be skewed toward higher inflation," he said. "We need to be in a position to act in case in case it becomes necessary to do so or appropriate to do so.”

Still, Eric Winograd, an economist at asset manager Alliance Bernstein, said Powell's comments seemed to suggest that he sees problematic inflation as “hypothetical rather than a realized event."

“The Fed clearly does not think that inflation is likely to stay at or near current levels, nor does it think that the labor market is back to full employment,” Winograd added. “Until they become convinced either that inflation is durably too high, that inflation expectations have become unanchored or that the economy is at full employment, they do not intend to raise interest rates.”

Powell did say that high prices could last into late next summer. But he stuck by the Fed's view that they'll likely decline after that. He also said that the large wage increases many Americans have received in recent months aren't fueling inflation further. Wages and salaries soared in the July-September period from a year earlier by the most in at least 20 years.

The central bank is shifting from a prolonged effort to boost the economy and encourage hiring to one that is also focused on addressing inflation. The Fed now faces the delicate task of winding down its ultra-low-rate policies, which it hopes will slow inflation, without doing it so rapidly as to weaken the job market or even cause another recession.

The economy has recovered from the pandemic recession, although growth and hiring stumbled in the July-September quarter, partly because a surge in delta cases discouraged many people from traveling, shopping and eating out. Many economists say they're hopeful that with vaccinations increasing and the delta wave fading, job growth rebounded in October from September's weak pace. The October jobs report will be released Friday.

The Fed’s meeting occurred as Powell’s future as Fed chair remains uncertain. President Joe Biden has yet to announce whether he will re-nominate Powell for another four-year term. Powell’s current term expires in early February, but previous presidents have usually announced such decisions in the late summer or early fall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Boasts Earnings & Price Momentum: Should You Buy?

    The Zacks Focus List offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be ‘Proud’ of How ‘Succession’ Used Nirvana’s ‘Rape Me’

    If, like some of us, you’re not completely caught up on the ongoing dramas within HBO’s popular super-rich family drama “Succession,” have no fear because there’s no spoilers here except to say that in season three, skullduggery continues, and Nirvana’s controversial 1993 song “Rape Me” was used in a pivotal scene last weekend. Cobain’s widow, […]

  • House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill

    The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities. With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments, Democrats added key provisions to what has grown to a sprawling 2,135-page package — adding back a new paid family leave program,work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions. Votes are possible Thursday, with the Democrats anxious to finish up the president's signature package after drawn-out talks on Capitol Hill were partly blamed for the party's dismal election results in bellwether states this week.

  • Deere warns employees not to expect more concessions; strike continues

    Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises.

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell says inflation will run hot well into 2022

    Heated inflation is going to last about as long as the world’s supply-chain problems do. Powell’s comments came as the central bank announced it would begin paring back its $120 billion-a-month in bond purchases, decreasing the outlays by $15 billion a month in November and December, and likely at a similar clip after that, until the taper is complete (in June if the initial pace remains steady). “We think we can be patient,” Powell said.

  • Federal Reserve to begin slowing its pace of asset purchases this month

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would start slowing its pace of asset purchases, the first step in paring back its COVID-era easy money policies.

  • Ted Cruz Gets Fact-Checked To His Face On Fox News Over 'Domestic Terrorist' Lie

    The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.

  • ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

    The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

  • Republican Winsome Sears Unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’

    Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night

  • Stimulus Check Update: Residents of This State Should Watch for Deposits This Week

    Despite a petition signed by millions, the federal government seems unlikely to provide a fourth coronavirus stimulus check. This additional government aid will come in the form of the Golden State Stimulus. For those eligible for it, the California Franchise Tax Board recently released a new batch of 1.15 million payments.

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v

  • John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert

    One QAnon influencer made the connection by saying, “Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert Wren Graves

  • Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

    The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.

  • China stockpiles food as energy crisis and Covid outbreak threaten Xi’s grip on power

    China’s absence from Cop26, while the world’s biggest polluter wrestles with the impact of climate change on soaring food prices, is an irony which will not be lost on leaders gathering this week.

  • Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

    Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  • Michelle Wu becomes first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, AP projects

    The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Police called after GOP candidate Allen West admits to 'flicking' off someone's mask

    Allen West, who is running for governor, blamed the matter on "left-wing" bullying.

  • Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles (about 45 kilometers) east of Cairo and nearly twice its size.

  • Supreme Court debates gun rights in dramatic two-hour argument over concealed carry, self-defense

    The nation's highest court on Wednesday spent nearly two hours wrestling with the concealed carry of handguns in public places and discretionary permitting requirements in nearly a dozen states that impose limits in the interest of public safety. The oral arguments on Second Amendment rights -- the court's most consequential in more than a decade -- focused on a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to show "proper cause" -- or a specific special need -- to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. Many of the court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of New York-style regimes that subject a constitutional right to bear arms to the discretion of a government official.