A Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points Is a Done Deal for Traders

Kristine Aquino and Alice Gledhill
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point at least once in its next three meetings to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Money markets are pricing 175 basis points by its September decision, implying two half-point and one 75 basis points hike, according to interest rate swaps tied to FOMC policy outcome dates. That’s upgraded from only fully pricing half-point hikes previously. The last 75 basis-point hike by the Fed was made in November 1994.

The shift in tightening bets after Friday’s inflation numbers has sparked a global equity selloff and pushed the US S&P 500 closer to a bear market. A closely-watched part of the US yield curve inverted Monday, reflecting concern that aggressive rate hikes will push the economy into a recession.

All eyes will be on this week’s Fed statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference, where policy makers’ characterization of inflation and long-term forecasts for the fed funds target -- the so-called dot plot -- will be critical.

“The high inflation print has put a dent to the peak inflation (and peak Fed hawkishness narrative),” Mohit Kumar, an interest rate strategist at Jefferies International Ltd, wrote in a note to clients on Monday. “From a Fed perspective, the question is whether they will need to respond even more forcefully with a 75bp at the June meeting.”

US Treasuries and European bonds fell Monday.

The yield on the two-year US note, which is most sensitive to rate hikes, jumped as much as 18 basis points to 3.25%, its highest since December 2007. That saw the curve between two and 10-years invert for the first time since April.

(Updates with comment from strategist, additional context, starting in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Bond Rout Deepens as Bets on Half-Point ECB Hikes Build

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in European government bond markets gathered pace Monday as traders priced in a more aggressive pace of tightening from the European Central Bank, with traders now wagering on two half-point hikes by October.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After Reop

  • German Finance Minister Says Inflation Is ‘A Real Threat’

    (Bloomberg) -- Price increases were to be expected during the economic recovery from the pandemic, but Russia’s war against Ukraine further stoked inflation mainly through higher energy prices, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a media interview.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Ove

  • ‘Prices will not come back down’: Americans dip into their savings to cope with record-high inflation

    Among those polled, older adults were more likely to say they have left their savings intact. In fact, the personal savings rate for April 2022 hit 4.4% — the lowest level since September 2008 — down from 6% at the beginning of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a department of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Laura Veldkamp, a finance and economic professor at Columbia University, suggested people try renegotiating salaries with their employers.

  • Yen Tumbles to Lowest Since 1998, Sparking Kuroda Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to a 24-year low and Japanese bonds tumbled Monday, prompting a warning from the Bank of Japan as its easy monetary policy increasingly feels the strain of rising interest rates globally.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbl

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff and prompting a competitor to announce a potential bid for its assets. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tum

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • Chris Evans Went To Disneyland To Celebrate The Release Of "Lightyear," And The Photos Are Hilariously Awkward

    "I don’t know what to do with my hands."View Entire Post ›

  • Apple suppliers are fighting over 160,000 Vietnamese workers as more Chinese competitors set up shop in the Southeast Asian country

    Foxconn's chairman said that competitors are setting up campuses near its factory in Vietnam and luring its employees away with high salaries.

  • Celsius Pauses Withdrawals in Huge Setback for Crypto Yield

    In a memo, Celsius wrote that withdrawals are being paused 'due to extreme market conditions' to put the company in a better position to honor withdrawals later.

  • ‘We’re now in a period of stagflation’ that could devolve into recession, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    “I think you’ve got to be very modest about what we know about this inflation process,” he said. “And I fear that it’s still going to get worse."

  • European Stocks Slump to 3-Month Low on Inflation, Growth Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities slid to the lowest level since early March as investors worried that surging inflation will fuel more aggressive monetary tightening, increasing risks of a recession. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month

  • Target, Caterpillar, and 3 More Stocks Getting Higher Dividends

    Target's impending dividend increase likely gives investors some solace after a tough run for the stock.

  • Mortgage prepayments have fallen 62% from a year ago. This is what that says about the housing market.

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Mortgage prepayment activity fell 19.1% just from March to April and 61.8% from a year ago, according to research from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. It’s driven in large part by mortgage rates rising and by how much refinancing activity has fallen as those rates have spiked, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months in Asia trading Monday as the impact of Friday’s shock US inflation data continued to reverberate through global risk assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US I

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • UK Economy Shrinks Unexpectedly

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy shrank in April at the sharpest pace in more than a year as the government wound down Covid testing, highlighting risks that a broader contraction is under way.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US

  • Euro zone to avoid recession, growth to accelerate in Q3 - ECB survey

    The euro zone will avoid a recession this year and growth will accelerate noticeably after bottoming out in the second quarter, a key European Central Bank survey showed on Monday. The economy is now expected to grow by 0.1% in the second quarter, accelerating to 0.4% in both the third and fourth quarters, the ECB's Survey of Monetary Analysts showed. The survey, a key input in ECB policy deliberations, also predicted that the ECB would raise its deposit rate by a combined 75 basis points this year and a combined 150 basis points by the end of next year, with the rate peaking at 1.25% in mid-2024.

  • Two Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The promise of new cryptocurrencies is rarely met with tangible results. Cryptocurrencies are naturally riskier due to the lack of government oversight, 24/7 leveraged trading, and simply being a new asset class that is trying to find its appropriate value. It isn't always glamorous or exciting, but every crypto investor should hold a significant amount of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in their portfolio.