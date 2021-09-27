Fed resignations don't blunt calls for broader ethics changes

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Howard Schneider
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer and public interest groups on Monday kept up the pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to impose stricter ethics rules on Fed officials, after two Fed bank presidents resigned because of controversial investing activity last year.

As Powell looks to be appointed to a second four-year term, "The Federal Reserve from Powell on down is desperate to end this scrutiny without looking into whether there should be legal repercussions," for Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, said Jeff Hauser, head of the progressive Revolving Door Project.

Hauser said Powell "should have made referrals" for investigations of Kaplan and Rosengren by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

"These figures shouldn't be able to resign and move into consulting and hedge funds or private equity in six months hence."

On Monday, Kaplan and Rosengren [L1N2QT0ZZ] announced their imminent resignations after disclosure of their active trading activity during 2020, when the Fed was moving aggressively to bolster the economy with steps that ultimately drove asset markets to record highs.

Fed critics have said the U.S. central bank needs stricter ethics standards, noting that both men have said their investing activity was approved by ethics officers and comported with rules against using the Fed's troves of market-moving information for personal gain.

The resignations are "grossly insufficient," said Dennis Kelleher, head of the Better Markets think tank on financial regulation. He called for Powell to make a "full disclosure of everyone at the Fed who traded during the pandemic while in possession of nonpublic information."

Fed officials are subject to the same ethics rules as members of Congress and other top government officials. They also are prohibited from trading during days around Federal Open Market Committee meetings, when the most sensitive information is distributed, and are not allowed to own financial sector stocks or mutual funds.

They also are subject to a broad command to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. Their active investing during 2020, when tens of millions were unemployed, touched a sensitive nerve with the public, and they resigned less than three weeks after a Sept. 7 Wall Street Journal report on their investment activity.

Powell has opened a broad review of Fed ethics rules and at a press conference last week promised change. Asked if he had confidence in Kaplan and Rosengren he replied with a curt "no one is happy."

Kaplan said he resigned because his activity "risks becoming a distraction" to the Fed. Rosengren cited a worsening of a longstanding health issue that he hoped to better control with a lifestyle change. He was accepted onto the kidney transplant list in June, 2020.

White House officials had no comment on the Fed resignations. President Joe Biden is still mulling whether to appoint Powell to a second four year term when his current one expires in February.

Whether the issue affects Powell's chances may become clearer on Tuesday, when he appears before the Senate banking committee, which would have to confirm his nomination. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat on the committee who has frequently criticized Powell's financial oversight, also has called for tougher Fed ethics rules.

Investors have considered Powell's reappointment likely. Some of Biden's most progressive supporters say the Fed chief has set successful monetary policy for the pandemic, and Republicans have also endorsed him.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congress braces for high-stakes week over shutdown, default and infrastructure

    The House plans a vote Thursday on the infrastructure bill, while the Senate seeks to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling.

  • No Tricks, All Treats—These Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Halloween

    TBH, they deserve it!

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Texas Gov. Won't Budge On Abortion Exceptions As Chris Wallace Grills Him On 15,000 Rapes

    Gov. Greg Abbott's crackdown bans abortions after six weeks even in cases of rape, and he refuses to commit to changing the law for assault survivors.

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid C