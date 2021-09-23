Fed Reverse Repo Usage Hits Record High After Tweak to Limits

Alexandra Harris
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The amount of money that investors are parking at a major central bank facility climbed to yet another all-time high as policy makers expanded the limit for counterparties and signaled asset purchase tapering is imminent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Seventy-seven participants on Wednesday placed a total of $1.352 trillion at the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility, in which counterparties like money-market funds can place cash with the central bank. That surpassed the previous record volume of $1.28 trillion from Wednesday, New York Fed data show.

Demand for the so-called RRP has climbed further after the Fed this week boosted the amount that each counterparty can potentially place at the facility to $160 billion from $80 billion. Overall volume had been rising all week as a flood of cash continues to overwhelm the U.S. dollar funding markets due to central-bank asset purchases and the drawdown of the Treasury’s cash account, which is pushing reserves into the system.

“With more bill paydowns, no alternatives, and a higher limit, there is just nowhere else for the cash to go,” said TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg.

The larger limit will continue to support the funding markets even as the Fed begins tapering its asset-purchase program because the supply-demand imbalances in short-end securities are likely to persist.

Assuming a mid-2022 end to asset purchases means the central bank will still be adding more than $400 billion of liquidity into the financial system, according to JPMorgan Securities strategists.

The debt ceiling situation is also fueling pressure, but even if that is resolved quickly, pressure from bill supply imbalances could continue.

“The cash glut in the liquidity markets is not going away anytime soon, and downward pressures on money market rates should persist over the next 6-12 months,” JPMorgan strategists Teresa Ho and Alex Roever wrote in a note Thursday before the RRP results. “Suddenly, $1.5 trillon of RRP usage doesn’t appear unreachable.”

(Adds chart and strategist comment in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Rally Erases Monday Slide With Bulls Betting on Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- With the Federal Reserve out of the way and the China Evergrande Group debacle seemingly contained for now, stock investors are piling back into risk assets.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Futu

  • Blue Prism Investor Coast Now Open to Takeover of Software Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Coast Capital has changed tack and is prepared to back a possible private equity takeover of U.K. automation software maker Blue Prism Group Plc. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine t

  • China Property Assets Soar as Evergrande Spillover Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group unit’s statement of a negotiated coupon payment is easing fears about risk contagion of the developer’s debt crisis, and analysts say this is presenting opportunities for Chinese property assets.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividi

  • Facebook Drops After Warning Apple Ad-Tracking Will Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. fell as much as 4.3% to the lowest point since July after warning Apple Inc.’s new data collection restrictions will hurt its third-quarter results.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the

  • Tony Kornheiser says a Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal trade 'benefits both teams'

    Tony Kornheiser believes both the WIzards and Sixers would benefit by swapping stars.

  • Gold settles at lowest in more than 6 weeks

    Gold futures fall on Thursday, with prices marking their lowest finish in over six weeks, as investors gravitated toward stocks and away from assets perceived as havens.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    The Internet of Things, positioning technology, and a host of other exciting growth industries are driving these three companies' growth prospects.