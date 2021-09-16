Fed reviews ethics polices after prolific trading uncovered

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. The Federal Reserve said Thursday, Sept. 16, that it is reviewing its ethics policies governing senior officials' financial holdings, in the wake of disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, in 2020 traded millions of dollars of stock in companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, while Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, traded in stocks and real estate investment trusts, according to financial disclosure forms. Both pledged last week to divest those holdings after they were reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Comments made by Fed regional presidents can move markets and they have a hand in the Fed's interest rate policies. Such high-placed officials often have exclusive access to discussions about upcoming policy shifts that could benefit or be detrimental to some economic sectors, though they are prohibited from trading on that knowledge and are unable to trade in the period leading up to Fed meetings.

Both Kaplan and Rosengren said last week that their trades were permitted under the Fed's ethics rules. But they also said they would sell their holdings the end of this month and place the money in index funds, which track a wide range of securities, or in cash.

Still, the trades occurred last year when the Fed took extraordinary steps to buoy the U.S. economy and stabilize financial markets during the pandemic. The central bank cut its short-term benchmark interest rate to zero in March 2020 and has since purchased trillions of dollars in Treasury securities and mortgage-backed bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates.

One impact of those policies has been to make stocks a more attractive investment relative to bonds, which provide very little return when interest rates are low. The Fed has come under criticism for worsening wealth inequality by pushing up the value of stock portfolios.

The Fed's purchase of mortgage-backed bonds, which are issued by mortgage buyers such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has been criticized by some other regional bank presidents for contributing to the run-up in home prices in the past year. One investment that Rosengren made was in real estate investment trust Annaly Capital Management, which also purchased those same securities.

In a prepared statement Thursday, the Fed said that Chair Jerome Powell late last week requested a "fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials.”

The statement came after letters were sent Wednesday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, to all 12 regional Fed banks, urging that they ban the ownership of stocks by senior officials.

“The controversy over asset trading by high-level Fed personnel highlights why it is necessary to ban ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials who are supposed to serve the public interest,” Warren's letter said. Warren has introduced legislation that would bar stock ownership by members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, and other high-ranking officials.

Under the Fed’s complex structure, the 12 regional banks are chartered as private organizations but are overseen by the Federal Reserve’s board in Washington, known as the Board of Governors. The regional banks have their own codes of conduct, though they are largely identical to the rules that govern the Fed's board.

The Board of Governors follows the same rules on investing and trading as other government agencies, but also follows additional rules “that are stricter than those that apply to Congress and other agencies,” the Fed said Thursday.

Fed officials, for example, cannot invest in banks, many of which are supervised by the Fed. They are also prohibited from making trades during a roughly 10-day period before each Fed meeting, and are not supposed to hold a security for less than 30 days.

Kaplan worked for 23 years at Goldman Sachs before joining Harvard Business School in 2006. He then became president of the Dallas Fed in September 2015. The government's disclosure forms allow officials to provide their holdings in ranges, so the precise values aren't available. But at the end of 2020, Kaplan owned at least $1 million worth of 24 different stocks and funds, including Apple, Chinese ecommerce firm Alibaba, Boeing, Chevron, Facebook, and Johnson & Johnson. He also owned a stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team worth at least $1 million.

Rosengren started working at the Boston Fed as an economist in the research department in 1985, and has been president since 2007. His holdings at the end of last year were much smaller than Kaplan's but include shares of Chevron, Pfizer, Phillips 66, and several real estate investment trusts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boy shows killings of 3 relatives and 2 dogs on social media, and Texas cops close in

    The boy was threatening to target a nearby school next, police said.

  • Led by the nose: Meet the UAE's COVID-19 sniffer dogs

    One year after completing one of the first studies into canine detection of COVID-19, the United Arab Emirates now has 38 sniffer dogs working at its airports that can identify infected persons at a 98.2-percent success rate. Dubai Police trained the cohort, which includes German Shepherds, Labradors, Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies, to recognise the scent of COVID-19 using samples of sweat from people with confirmed infections, collected by holding a swab in an armpit for a few minutes. "A very small amount of that is then put into a jar - it has the scent of the patient - then we put the sample out for the dog to sniff ... When he gives us a sign, we give him a treat," said First Lieutenant Nasser al-Falasi of Dubai Police, supervisor of the programme at the K9 training centre in Dubai's Awir region.

  • U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will announce on Thursday it plans to award 16 slots for flights at Newark International airport in New Jersey to a low-cost carrier to spur competition at the busy northeast U.S. airport, documents seen by Reuters show. The U.S. Justice Department had urged transportation officials to decline to retire the 16 Newark slots and instead make them available in order to spur competition, according to a source familiar with the matter. Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration will announce it is extending temporary waivers of minimum flight requirements at some major U.S. airports through late March 2022 for international operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • AT&T (T) Updates Shareholders on Long-Term Growth Targets

    AT&T (T) is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric business model to attract and retain customers for a lower churn rate.

  • Trump is right about Bush

    Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?

  • Instead of Buying Dogecoin, Invest in These 3 Companies That Are Bullish on Blockchain Technology

    These businesses have exposure to blockchain technology and they're safer options than buying crypto directly.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Numbers Outshine the Brand Image

    Maintaining brand value is a lot of work for large corporations. It takes a coordinated effort to keep a positive brand image through multiple product life cycles. Alternatively, the company ends struggling to innovate and relying on the success from the past. Unfortunately, that is what Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been stuck with, as the stock has been ranging for over 3 years now. As the company's strategies shift, we will examine the current return on equity (ROE).

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Load Up on Marijuana Stocks

    The marijuana sector is a fickle one. Top cannabis producers Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) are down more than 25% in the past three months while the S&P 500 index has been relatively strong, rising more than 5%. When the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in January, there was hope that significant marijuana reform would happen this year.

  • Fed interest rate hike outlook due next week carries risk of hawkish surprise

    Credit Suisse's Jonathan Cohn says Fed's 2024 dot is "likely to materially exceed current market pricing," while Standard Chartered Bank sees risk of a surprise in 2022 median projection.

  • 3 Diverse Dividend Stocks That Are Yielding Up to 6.6%

    Dividend income is a great way to grow your portfolio's value over time. Three stocks that can help you accomplish this are CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). CareTrust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare properties across the U.S. Its focus is on senior care, with more than 70% of its locations being skilled nursing facilities and another 18% falling into the categories of either assisted or independent living.

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d