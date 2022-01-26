Fed to Signal March Interest-Rate Liftoff: Decision-Day Guide

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve policy makers are poised to signal plans for their first interest rate hike since 2018 and discuss shrinking their bloated balance sheet as they seek to restrain the hottest inflation in nearly 40 years.

The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold its benchmark rate near zero after a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, while sticking to its plan to taper asset purchases and end them in March.

The committee will release a statement at 2 p.m. in Washington and Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later. There are no published forecasts at this meeting.

With the U.S. unemployment rate dropping below 4% last month, the FOMC is likely to say that the economy is at or near full employment and it may be appropriate to take a first step toward higher interest rates soon, possibly at the next meeting on March 15-16.

Policy makers penciled in three 2022 rate hikes in their December “dot plot” and a number of Fed officials have endorsed a March move.

“They completely abhor surprising markets,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon and a former head of the Fed’s division of monetary affairs. “The January meeting is mostly about talking -- about giving market participants a framework to understand they will act on both sets of their policy tools, conventional and unconventional. They will signal policy action on rates and will let you know they will have a runoff strategy soon.”

“Bloomberg Economics expects rates to remain steady and the current pace of taper to be maintained at the January meeting. The main goal of the meeting is for the FOMC to telegraph a March rate hike and balance-sheet runoff this year, and we expect it will do so cautiously -- emphasizing the uncertainty and downside risks to growth, given that we are still in the middle of the omicron wave.”

-- Tom Orlik, chief economist

Tapering Plan

The FOMC is scheduled to end asset purchases in March -- a view reiterated by Powell in recent congressional testimony -- though a few economists say the committee may discuss ending bond buying earlier.

“A surprise would be they cut short quantitative easing in February instead of March,” said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “But with hindsight it would be only half a surprise, and in fact it could even make sense, since there’s an overwhelming consensus” the stimulus isn’t needed any longer.

FOMC Statement

The statement is likely to say that the U.S. labor market has continued to make progress toward the Fed’s employment goals, and combined with above-trend inflation, a removal of accommodation is likely soon. The precise wording will give some indication of the level of the commitment to March, with a mention of “next meeting” suggesting the rate decision is all but made.

“There should be a very explicit lean in the statement that a rate hike is coming soon,” said Julia Coronado, founder of the research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives.

Despite calls for the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points in March, most economists surveyed by Bloomberg didn’t see that as likely. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, in a Bloomberg Television interview on Jan. 13, also argued against such a move, though he didn’t rule it out in the future if necessary.

While the omicron variant has resulted in some softness in recent economic data, with more workers out sick, the FOMC may choose to look past that and reiterate that economic and labor-market conditions continue to be strong.

In a nod to the future winding down of the balance sheet later this year, the statement could be tweaked to remove the guidance of the Fed using the “full range of tools” reflecting that asset purchases will soon be off the table, according to Deutsche Bank AG economists.

Monetary Policy Framework

At January meetings in recent years, the FOMC approves a statement on longer-run goals and strategy, which it modified in August 2020 to emphasize its full-employment goal by calling for broad-based and inclusive gains. Though some have criticized the strategy, it’s likely the framework will be reaffirmed with no changes, as it was in January 2021.

Press conference

Powell is likely to be pressed on the Fed’s plans for normalizing policy, though with Covid-19 still hurting the labor market among other risks, he could choose to be cautious in his remarks. He’s likely to be asked about plans to shrink the Fed’s $8.87 trillion balance sheet, which the FOMC is expected to continue discussing at this meeting.

Powell has already said the process will likely start later this year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the runoff of maturing securities to begin by September.

“I do not look for a lot of specificity from Chair Powell,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group. “Omicron is still out there, and they want to be able to retain some flexibility” on the balance sheet plans.

The chair is likely to face repeated questions on the rate of inflation, now at 7% and the highest since 1982. While Fed officials have blamed most of the surge on supply disruptions associated with Covid, including from the recent omicron variant, they were wrong in their initial expectations that the price surge wouldn’t persist.

Powell was not expected to be alarmed by the stock market’s recent decline but could choose to emphasize the Fed always monitors global economic risks and its policies are flexible and data dependent.

“I don’t think they will box themselves into a corner,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Flexibility in the tightening cycle will be important as “you layer on international risks in Russia, the realization that raising rates will not assist in quelling supply-side price pressures, the fact that demand is already abating thanks to dwindling savings and fiscal support, and a faltering stock market.”

