Powell Says Taper Could Start in November, Finish in Mid-2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Boesler
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support for the economy, told reporters Wednesday that tapering “could come as soon as the next meeting.”

That refers to the policy gathering on Nov. 2-3, though he left the door open to waiting longer if needed and stressed that tapering was not meant to be a direct signal on the timing of rate liftoff.

“The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff,” he said following the completion of the two-day gathering of the Federal Open Market Committee.

His performance was being parsed both by investors and the White House: The central bank chief’s term expires in February and President Joe Biden is expected to decide this fall whether or not to renominate him to another four years in his post.

In addition to signaling a scale back in upcoming bond buying, officials also published updated quarterly projections which showed officials are now evenly split on whether or not it will be appropriate to begin raising the federal funds rate as soon as next year, according to the median estimate of FOMC participants. In June, the median projection indicated no rate increases until 2023.

“We’re seeing a Fed that is getting more hawkish,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television after the statement was published.

U.S. stocks pared gains, while yields on 10-year Treasuries pushed higher.

New Projections

The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for its benchmark policy rate at zero to 0.25%, and continue purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $120 billion per month. The vote was unanimous.

Projections for 2024 were also published for the first time, with the median suggesting a federal funds rate of 1.8% by the end of that year. The median for 2023 rose to 1%, from 0.6% in the June projection.

“Participants generally expect a gradual pace of policy firming that would leave the level of the federal funds rate below estimates of its longer-run level through 2024,” Powell said.

Other Forecast Takeaways (median estimate):

  • FOMC median projection for 2022 inflation rose to 2.2% from 2.1% in June; held the 2023 forecast at 2.2%

  • Unemployment 3.8% 2022, 3.5% 2023; no change from June forecast

  • GDP growth seen at 3.8% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023, both higher than the prior projections

The Fed also said it would double the per-counterparty limit on its overnight reverse-repurchase agreement facility to $160 billion daily.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in August, well below the April 2020 peak of 14.8%. But it’s still above the 3.5% rate that prevailed in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Fed officials have said they expect to keep the funds rate near zero “until labor-market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment.”

Inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred measure, was 4.2% in the 12 months through July, well above the central bank’s 2% target. Many Fed officials have said they expect it to return to around 2% after temporary supply-chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic have been resolved, though several have also cited the rapid price increases as a reason to begin raising rates as early as next year.

(Updates with more Powell comments starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FOMC teases start of taper "soon"

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The actions, which were included in the Fed's latest policy statement and separate economic projections, represent a hawkish tilt by a central bank that sees inflation running this year at 4.2%, more than double its target rate, and is positioning itself to act against it. The current target interest rate was held steady in a range of 0% to 0.25%.

  • Full Federal Reserve policy statement Sept 22, 2021

    The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

  • Fed ‘dot plot’ signals higher U.S. interest rates in 2022, but Powell warns it’s not set in stone

    The Federal Reserve could raise interest as rates as soon as 2022 --- much sooner than previously expected --- but it's likely to be a close call.

  • Fed dot plot signals first rate increase in 2022 instead of 2023

    Joseph Minarik, The Conference Board Chief Policy Economist & Former OMB Chief Economist under Clinton, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Fed tapering and the labor market.

  • Gold ends with a slight gain, extends rise after Federal Reserve hints at taper timing

    Gold futures finish with a slight gain on Wednesday, then climb even further in electronic trading after Federal Reserve officials suggest that the central bank may soon decide to taper its bond purchases and raise interest rates by late next year.

  • TV Ratings: ‘FBI: International’ Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, ‘Our Kind of People’ Makes Quiet Debut

    For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid […]

  • Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon,' rate hike shifts to 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The actions, which were included in the Fed's latest policy statement and separate economic projections, represent a hawkish tilt by a central bank that sees inflation running this year at 4.2%, more than double its target rate, and is positioning itself to act against it. That action may proceed slowly, with interest rates seen rising to 1% in 2023, faster than projected by the Fed in its projections in June, and then to 1.8% in 2024, which would still be considered a loose monetary policy stance.

  • What to expect from the Fed's policy decision today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down what investors can expect from The Fed's taper plans as Fed Chair Jerome Powell wraps up the Fed's FOMC meeting today.

  • The Stock Market Is Rising After Fed Says Tapering May Begin ‘Soon’

    The central bank will moderate the amount in bonds it is buying because inflation and employment have improved this year.

  • FedEx Drops Most in 18 Months as Labor Shortage Drives Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. slid the most in 18 months as a labor shortage that’s driving up costs showed no sign of letting up. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The $800 million of additional

  • Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

    With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. In their analysis, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and co-author Bernard Yaros found that

  • IBM Gets a Nod From Larry Williams; Here's What My Charts Say

    Cramer now asked Larry for his favorite stock to buy once the selling subsides. Larry works from home on St. Croix with a view of the ocean and has his favorite indicators. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has improved unevenly from early March.

  • Rates May Rise Sooner Than Expected, Fed Indicates

    A decision to taper an emergency bond-buying program could come at the central bank's November meeting and begin in December. Chairman Jerome Powell said the reductions would be gradual and end sometime during the middle of 2022.

  • Fed signals possibility of 6 to 7 rate hikes through 2024 as taper talks advance

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday telegraphed it could hike rates six to seven times by the end of 2024, illustrating the central bank’s optimism that the COVID-19 recovery will progress well enough for the Fed to tighten its easy money policies in a few years.

  • Is Evergrande the next Lehman Brothers?

    Some investors are growing fearful that the crisis unfolding at China's Evergrande is akin to the Lehman Brothers debacle during the Great Recession? So is it?

  • Shareholders claim Facebook overpaid an FTC settlement to protect Zuckerberg

    Facebook shareholders have filed a lawsuit alleging that board members overpaid a $5 billion FTC fine to protect Mark Zuckerberg from an individual lawsuit.

  • More companies say goodbye to the office as COVID-19 rages and remote work gains acceptance

    Some companies have shuttered some or all of their offices amid COVID-19 and the shift to remote work. The trend could reshape the office market.

  • Jamie Dimon raises specter of 'huge reaction' if Fed must make sudden policy move next year

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned that the Federal Reserve might have to take a sudden change in policy next year if inflation persists, a move that could rattle investors.

  • Hedge Funds Beat Market After Boosting Short Sales During Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- During the recent stock-market selloff, one category of investors thrived -- hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on equities.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’W

  • A Trader Spent $50 Million on Options Betting on S&P 500 Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- One trader just took on a massive bet that U.S. stocks will rally into the end of 2021.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The flurry of trades with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY