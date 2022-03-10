Fed spending bill: Money for Prince George water, Petersburg pharma and Amtrak train station

Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
·2 min read

A federal spending bill that cleared the House of Representatives Wednesday includes more than $19 million in funding for 10 projects in and around central Virginia. Topping that list are infrastructure improvements for Prince George County and money to upgrade the water system that will serve the new pharmaceutical cluster in Petersburg.

The $1.5 trillion appropriations package will fund the federal government through September and also includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. The Senate still has to act on it, however, before it goes to the White House for approval. Analysts are predicting that will happen before the weekend.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, had proposed within that spending bill a laundry list of needs for the area, primarily around water-service improvements for rural areas. In a statement, McEachin said he was "elated" that all 10 requests made the final cut in the House version.

"Funding for these projects will support underserved areas, foster economic development, and make a meaningful difference for residents across our district," McEachin said in the statement.

Four of the 10 projects funded directly affect the Tri-City area:

  • $3.2 million to extend water service to the state Route 10 corridor in predominantly rural eastern Prince George;

  • $2.43 million to upgrade the Poor Creek sewer service area in Petersburg where three pharmaceutical companies are establishing new manufacturing centers;

  • $1 million to revitalize the Amtrak train station in Ettrick; and

  • $750,000 to cover the costs of improvements to Hopewell's Cattail Creek Crossing Project, including Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bus shelters at each intersection.

Other projects on the list are water-service improvements in Surry County, broadband extension in Charles City County, an historical preservation for the Great Dismal Swamp, gun-violence prevention programs and teacher training at Virginia Commonwealth University, and educational spending in Henrico County.

More news from The Progress-Index: Hopewell grapples with the idea of swapping its marina for a riverfront community space

More from The Progress-Index: Major money milestone: The Cameron Foundation in Petersburg passes $100 million grant mark

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: How the Tri-City area benefits from $1.5 trillion spending package

