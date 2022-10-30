Fed up? Stocks up!

People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever

If world markets on Monday take their cue from Friday's melt up on Wall Street it will round off what has, in many ways, been a truly remarkable month.

Investors face another (likely) bumper U.S. rate hike from the Fed later this week, and profit-taking and re-positioning as the new month begins could also burst the revival bubble. But it's worth noting the resilience markets showed in October.

The implied Fed terminal rate rose around 50 bps to 5% (also Goldman's new forecast), bond yields rose, global inflation remained sticky, 2023 recession risks increased, and the Q3 U.S. earnings season has been patchy at best, or a disaster at worst. Looking at you Big Tech.

Yet world stocks are poised for their best month in almost two years, Wall Street volatility (the VIX index) fell, and according to Ryan Detrick at Carson Group, the Dow is about to seal its best month since January 1976.

(Dow Jones Industrials vs tech wreck: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdkmxjevo/Dow.jpg)

Granted, this followed a particularly dire September, so some sort of bounce was perhaps on the cards. And not all equity markets are smiling - MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is almost certain to close in the red for an unprecedented 10th month in a row.

The divergence between U.S. and Asian markets is also reflected in the historic levels of dollar/Asia exchange rates, the widening gap between the U.S. and Chinese economic outlooks, and general investor confidence in the Fed versus Asian central banks' policy path.

The Bank of Japan may come under pressure to intervene in the FX support the yen again, with the currency resuming its slide after the BOJ stuck to its ultra-loose policy guns on Friday.

The PBOC is also struggling to keep its exchange rate depreciation in check. Monday will confirm the yuan's eighth monthly decline in a row, a record.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

China PMIs (October)

Japan retail sales (September)

South Korea retail sales (September)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • BoC's Macklem: No threat to independence of Canada's central bank - report

    The Bank of Canada (BoC) has hiked interest rates by 350-basis points in just seven months, one of its sharpest tightening campaigns ever, to try to force inflation back down to its 2% target from 6.9% in September. The combination of high interest rates and inflation has squeezed Canadian consumers and small businesses, prompting politicians, unions and even some economists to implore the central bank to slow its pace of tightening. "I do not have any concerns about the bank's independence being under threat," Macklem was quoted saying in an interview with The Canadian Press.

  • Australia Set for Another Close Call on Interest-Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank faces a tough task in deciding whether to persist with smaller interest-rate increases or U-turning back to outsized hikes to try to gain control of hotter-than-expected inflation.Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskEXPLAINER:

  • Economy Week Ahead: Interest Rates and Jobs Market in Focus

    The Federal Reserve is likely to raise its benchmark rate by another 0.75 percentage point. The European Union’s statistics agency releases third-quarter gross domestic product and the October consumer-price index.

  • Where U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ties to the U.S. originate

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins the Live show to outline recently elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's familial and professional ties to the United States, and some of his qualifications for tackling the U.K.'s current economic crisis.

  • Here's Why We Are Swing Trading With The S&P 500

    While the stock market doesn't produce guarantees for trading, we like to get as many things working in our favor as possible. Strong action in the stock market indexes, like the S&P 500, is just one part of the equation. You also want to see stocks setting up with low-risk swing trading entry points.

  • Woman, 23, celebrates becoming country's 'first black and blind barrister'

    Jessica Inaba, 23, from Camden, London, is believed to be the UK's first blind and black person to quality as a barrister.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alcoa Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM

    WARSAW (Reuters) -U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co will build Poland's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision aiming to reduce the country's carbon emissions and phase out coal. With Russia waging war in neighbouring Ukraine, Poland's choice of a partner from the United States underlines the emphasis Warsaw places on relations with Washington at a time when its security is in the spotlight. "We confirm our nuclear energy project will use the reliable, safe technology of @WECNuclear," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

  • Fast-Growing DVN Stock Headlines Big Week Of Energy Earnings; Lithium Giants Albemarle, Livent Also Set To Report

    Amid broad-based weakness in technology stocks, Devon Energy continues to show relative strength ahead of its Q3 earnings report.

  • Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes

    German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe's biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers' purchasing power in Germany has already taken a hit, with consumer price inflation at 11.6% in October. Employers, however, do not see much scope for wage increases due to the rising costs of material and energy.

  • Covid Forces Disney to Cut Theme Park Capacity (Again)

    Disneyland Shanghai is facing those circumstances currently. Disneyland Shanghai is reducing its capacity for its attractions and its staying open despite having a reduced workforce available due to the Chinese government restrictions set in place.

  • Meta Platforms, Bed Bath & Beyond, Twitter: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Facebook parent company Meta Platforms lost more than one-fifth of its market value, or about $76 billion, following the company’s disappointing earnings report. Amazon.com Inc.’s sales forecast for the current quarter missed Wall Street expectations by up to $15 billion. On her first day as permanent chief executive, Sue Gove hosted hundreds of vendors virtually and at the company’s headquarters to lay out a strategy for resuscitating the chain.

  • Strong Dollar Seen Hurting US Outlook and Even Tilting Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- A strong dollar is likely to weigh negatively on the US economic outlook and could alter how high the Federal Reserve ultimately raises interest rates, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskEXPLAINER: How And Why Do

  • AMD lowered the bar for earnings, but there is still intrigue in one result

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. wades into the mire of the chip glut this week to announce quarterly results following the chip maker's recently cut outlook with analysts keeping a sharp eye on the company's data-center sales to gauge whether demand is slowing.

  • Meta’s Problems Can Be Fixed. Don’t Get Your Hopes Up That They Will.

    Meta Platforms has now shed more than $800 billion in market cap. That’s larger than the total value of all but four U.S. listed companies.

  • Alabama high school football playoff bracket, first-round schedule

    The Alabama high school football playoff bracket has been released for the 2022 AHSAA postseason. Here are the first-round games.

  • Amazon Rival Turns to the Kardashians to Keep Up

    Target has been a major winner in this area partnering with Chip and Joanna Gaines for a line of Magnolia merchandise sold at all its stores. Michael Strahan has a well-regarded menswear line at J.C. Penney and the Kardashians have a jeans line that was once part of the plan to turn Sears around. Now, Shopify has turned to the Kardashians (and some other big names) to help it in its battle to win market share from Amazon .

  • Henry Cavill Shares Why Using John Williams’ Iconic Superman Theme for ‘Black Adam’ Cameo Was a Must

    "John Williams’ theme song is obviously incredibly important to the character," the actor says

  • Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...

  • Companies Are Coming Back to the U.S. Honeywell and Other Stocks That Should Benefit.

    China’s Xi Jinping places political gain over economic gain, and the U.S. appears ready to back a zero-China policy. How reshoring of American companies could be boon for stocks in defense, chips, pharma, and more.