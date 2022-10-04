Fed knows how to fight inflation, will seek to do so 'gently' -Daly

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
1
Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby
·2 min read

By Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby

(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them, even as it tries to find the "gentlest" way to do so.

There is "a lot" of room for the Fed to use higher interest rates to reduce demand and ease price pressures, Daly said at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York City, noting that about half of what is causing current high inflation is a product of excess demand.

"If we do our jobs well, and we communicate to the public why we are doing what we are doing, and why the interest rate path we are taking is necessary to get inflation down, and that price stability for us is extremely important, as is doing it as gently as possible so that the economy can be in a balanced state as easily as possible - whatever that looks like, we are going to take the easiest path we can find," Daly said.

Surveys show Americans do not expect inflation to remain high over the long term, she said, and those anchored inflation expectations are evidence that Americans already do trust the central bank. "I think the trust goes up as inflation goes down."

The Fed has raised U.S. interest rates faster this year than it has in decades to fight inflation that's also running more than three times the Fed's 2% target. The steep rise in the Fed's policy rate - at 3.00-3.25% and expected to reach 4.6% next year - has contributed to global market gyrations and declines in most currencies against the dollar, in many countries adding to pressure on those central banks to raise their own borrowing costs.

Daly said the Fed pays attention to the effect of dollar appreciation and rising U.S. interest rates on global growth because slowing growth abroad can feed back into the domestic economy.

"If Europe goes into recession, that's a headwind; if China falters, that's a headwind on our growth, and we have to take that into account so that we don't end up overtightening policy," she said.

Likewise the Fed must factor in that other central banks are also raising their own interest rates to bring down inflation in their own countries, which tightens global financial conditions.

Still, she said, the Fed's mandate is to achieve U.S. price stability and full employment, and that's what the Fed is focused on.

Despite recent volatility in markets over the last several weeks, she said, "we still have a healthy, stable financial system."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • EU considering 'flexibile' gas price cap, energy chief says

    The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including a possible temporary "flexible" limit on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility price, the EU's head of energy policy said on Tuesday. "One way forward would be to consider a flexible pricing limitation in relation to the TTF in a way that continues to secure the supply of gas, notably LNG, to Europe," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a European Parliament committee meeting. Such a measure would be temporary, while the EU works on an alternative price index to the TTF, Simson said.

  • P&G veteran takes over supply-chain chief role at Kontoor

    Consumer-products veteran to lead supply-chain work for Greensboro's Wrangler and Lee parent Kontoor Brands

  • Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring in Retail Business With Slowing Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has paused hiring for corporate positions in its retail business, the latest sign that the world’s largest e-commerce company is adjusting its workforce to slowing online sales. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options

  • Fed’s Daly says ‘churn’ in labor market might be settling

    There are signs that the labor market is starting to cool off a bit, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Tuesday. That might be good news for inflation.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Home Depot (HD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $85.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day.

  • Company News for Oct 3, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: CCL, NKE, MSFT, TWTR

  • Can Starbucks Bring Web3 Into the Mainstream?

    For companies looking to dip a toe into Web3 – or take a cannonball plunge – it can be difficult to know where to start. Underlying technologies such as protocols, wallets and exchanges are still nascent compared with existing financial systems. Web3 adoption has spiked over the past few years, but is still far behind the ubiquity of Web2.

  • Explainer-Why are fuel prices rising again in some U.S. regions?

    After a tumultuous year, U.S. gasoline prices have been steadily falling from peaks reached in June due to high demand and tight global refining supply. Although 60% of U.S. states saw gasoline prices fall week on week, the national average gas price increased by about 7 cents per gallon in the same period, according to data from the American Automotive Association. Last week top White House officials met with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warned the industry not to price-gouge consumers.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • North Korea fires missile over Japan, Meta closes a NY office, Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the latest headlines on North Korea launching a test missile in Pacific, Meta consolidating offices in New York City, and Warren Buffett's successor Greg Abel increasing his stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Stock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds rallied from oversold levels, with traders weighing whether it would be realistic that central banks moderate their aggressive stance to prevent a hard landing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Market

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Fed’s Williams sees steep decline in inflation ahead

    Cooling global demand and steady improvements in supply should result in falling rates of inflation for goods over the next year, New York Fed President John Williams said Monday. “These factors should contribute to inflation declining to about 3% next year,” Williams said in a speech to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Phoenix. Inflation, as measured by the Fed’s favorite personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was running at a 6.2% annual rate in August.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Stocks won't find a bottom without more clarity on the timing of an economic rebound, and the market will be under pressure for up to 12 months, Morningstar says

    Morningstar said the stock market is trading at about a 20% discount to fair value and it appears it has "overcorrected to the downside."

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses

    Burry said the sell-off reminds him of the start of the dot-com crash, and blasted the passive-investing boom for mindlessly raising asset prices.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early

    Stocks are in a tailspin with the S&P 500 down a dizzying 24% year to date. This market volatility presents unique challenges if you are planning for retirement. That said, sustainable dividend-paying stocks like Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) can help your portfolio weather the storm.