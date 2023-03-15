Fed Traders Price In 100 Basis Points of Rate Cuts From May Peak

Fed Traders Price In 100 Basis Points of Rate Cuts From May Peak
19
Edward Bolingbroke and Michael MacKenzie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Government debt yields plunged globally as mounting financial-stability concerns prompted bond traders to abandon bets on additional central-bank rate hikes and begin pricing in cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors priced in a drop of more than 100 basis points in the US policy rate by year-end and downgraded the odds of additional hikes by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. The latest rout in bank shares globally has unleashed historic demand for government debt and other havens.

In the US, two-year Treasury yields plummeted as much as 54 basis points to 3.71%, the lowest level since mid-September, while German two-year rates fell 48 basis points to 2.41%, a record drop. Longer-maturity yields also tumbled, with the US 10-year falling as much as 31 basis points to 3.38%, approaching its January low, and German 30-year yields falling the most ever.

The expected peak for the Fed policy rate — which exceeded 5.5% less than a week ago — slid to about 4.8%, with a quarter-point hike at next week’s policy meeting deemed a coin toss. The Bank of England is newly seen holding pat next week, and a quarter-point hike by the European Central Bank at its meeting tomorrow is favored, down from a half-point last week.

“The fear is such that it’s overwhelming everything,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. US Treasury yields below the Fed’s current policy rate band of 4.5%-4.75% is “a strong signal the market is capitulating to an easing cycle.”

The Fed’s expected year-end rate has fallen to about 3.75%, more than a percentage point lower than the expected peak.

The thinking is that stress in the global banking system — which exploded into the open in the past week with the failure of three US institutions and continues to sink share prices for large financial companies globally — will test the Fed’s resolve to raise rates further to get inflation under control.

The repricing of Fed wagers occurred as a flight-to-quality bid swept through short-dated Treasuries, spurred by steep declines for European and US stocks. The catalyst was the latest slump in Credit Suisse Group AG shares after a top shareholder ruled out additional assistance to the Swiss bank.

Bank shares were battered globally, with the US KBW Bank Index down 25% since the beginning of last week. An index of banks in the Euro Stoxx 50 is down more than 4% this week.

“I think they should pause,” Bob Michele, chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to next week’s Fed meeting. “I think hiking rates — either the ECB hiking rates this week or the Fed hiking rates next week — has the potential to be the greatest gaffe since the ECB hiked rates in June 2008” during the global financial crisis.

Wednesday’s price action prolonged a period of extraordinary volatility in interest-rate markets. The US two-year note’s yield has moved 20 basis points each day for the past four, with Tuesday’s 27 basis-point rebound the only increase. Monday’s 61-basis-point drop was the biggest since 1982. A CME Group gauge of Treasury volatility increased to the highest level since March 2020, when the onset of the global pandemic sparked a stampede into haven assets.

Exactly a week ago, the two-year Treasury yield reached a multiyear high of 5.08% following congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank was prepared to reaccelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes if warranted. Traders almost completely abandoned any expectation of rate cuts this year.

On Friday, strong US employment data for February prompted at least Barclays to change its forecast for next week’s Fed meeting to call for a half-point rate increase instead of a quarter-point. Since then, Barclays and Goldman Sachs economists have scrapped calls for any rate increase on March 22. Nomura went a step further, calling for a rate cut in March and an end to Fed quantitative tightening.

Frenzied trading and wild price swings in short-term interest-rate futures Wednesday prompted CME Group to temporarily halt trading in some federal funds and Secured Overnight Financing Rate contracts as daily price limit bands were reached.

Mixed US economic data Wednesday morning contributed to the drop in yields, with a gauge of producer prices showing deceleration and a measure of New York manufacturing falling more than expected.

--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick, Greg Ritchie, James Hirai, Libby Cherry and Alice Gledhill.

(Adds market volatility, bank share and short-term rate futures activity, updates yield levels.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Citi upgrades Truist to buy because bear case seems ‘flawed’

    Citi analyst Keith Horowitz on Wednesday upgraded Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) to buy despite headwinds in the market on earnings challenges and potential regulatory action. Horowitz said Truist stock now offers an attractive entry point after a 27% loss in the last five days. “The primary risk to our thesis is depositor behavior given market reactions, which could induce deposit flight, but we view this as relatively unlikely,” he said.

  • BlackRock CEO Fink warns of financial risks, persistent inflation

    BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink warned on Wednesday the U.S. regional banking sector remains at risk after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and that inflation will persist and rates would continue to rise. In an annual letter, Fink described the current financial situation as the "price of easy money" after the Federal Reserve had to hike rates nearly 500 basis points to fight inflation, and that he expects more Fed rate increases. Fink wrote that after the regional banking crisis, the financial industry could see what he termed "liquidity mismatches."

  • Banks under pressure: "not the time to panic"

    2023 has been a wild ride so far. We've seen the biggest bank failure since 2008, the fallout from which left Credit Suisse (CS) in hot water and wrecked havoc on the market. The biggest question on the average investor's mind at a time like this: "Is my money safe?" There are a few things to be mindful of when answering that question, says Dan Geltrude, founder of the accounting firm Geltrude & Company. Start with checking your bank balance, and make sure you're "under the FDIC-insured limits." If your bank is insured by the FDIC, the amount of "coverage you may be entitled to depends on the FDIC ownership category" according to the agency's website. It can all be very overwhelming, but Geltrude says "it is not the time to panic." Running to the bank and pulling out all your money may seem tempting, but Geltrude assures, "we are not at that point. But, again, you want to be mindful of where your money is and what your balances are." Key video moments: 00:00:02 - Is my money safe? 00:00:09 - Have you been managing your balances? 00:00:17 - It's not the time to panic Click here to watch our full conversation with Dan Geltrude, including his top tips for tax season.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall 500 Points As Credit Suisse Triggers European Bank Sell-Off

    Dow Jones futures tumbled as Credit Suisse plunging, leading a European bank sell-off after the Nasdaq reclaimed key levels Tuesday.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Aid ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB

  • Bank Crisis: Bank Rally Slows; Moody's Targets These Banks For Downgrades

    Financial rally turns mixed Tuesday following regulators move to contain the bank crisis. Moody's targets six banks for ratings downgrades.

  • What is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation?

    Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explains The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and what its primary purpose is.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • How Options Traders Played Last Week's Selloff

    Last week, SPX put buying reached its highest level in over three years

  • Larry Fink warns higher rates 'exposed cracks' in financial system amid SVB collapse

    BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is responding to the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank warning the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy has "exposed cracks in the financial system."

  • Why EV dealers might try to coax you into a 6-month lease

    Electric vehicles could radically change how leasing works as dealers try everything to get used EVs onto lots.

  • Oil Falls Below $70 for the First Time Since 2021

    Oil has been accumulating in storage tanks as supply has been strong and demand has remained slack, the IEA reported.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros