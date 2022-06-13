Fed tries to thread the needle in forecasting a 'softish' landing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden meets with Fed's Powell
Lindsay Dunsmuir
·5 min read

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials, beset by ongoing high inflation and amid a weakening growth picture, will lay out on Wednesday how they think their increasingly difficult goal of cooling the economy without sending it into a tailspin may play out in the months ahead.

That thorny predicament will be on display as Fed policymakers, in tandem with delivering their second half-percentage-point interest rate hike in a row, reveal their latest projections through 2024 and beyond for economic growth, unemployment and inflation. As critically, they will signal the speed and scale of rate rises policymakers believe are needed to quash inflation at a 40-year-high.

What is certain is their forecasts are likely to bear little resemblance to those issued in March, which showed inflation going down without unemployment going up or policy being particularly restrictive.

The meeting comes two weeks after Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden met amid rising anxiety at the White House that a plentiful jobs picture is being drowned out by soaring costs for everything from rent and food to gasoline and airline tickets.

Powell has previously said the central bank, which in March lifted interest rates for the first time in three years, will keep raising them until price increases come down in a "clear and convincing" way. Policymakers already signaled they plan to match this week's expected increase with another half-point hike at their following meeting in July, bringing borrowing costs to between 1.75% and 2.0% - right where just three months back they thought they would be at year-end.

A hotter-than-expected inflation reading last Friday has even thrown some doubt on those expectations with economists at Barclays calling for a three-quarter-point move either this week or in July.

"It's going to be a tricky meeting messaging-wise," said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "It's not a rosy outlook. They don't have any easy choices to make."

NEW FORECASTS, NEW QUESTIONS

U.S. consumer price growth accelerated in May to 1.0% as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of services rose further, while core prices climbed 0.6% after advancing by the same margin in April, the Labor Department reported on Friday, underscoring the need for the Fed to keep its foot on the brakes. In the 12 months through May, headline inflation increased 8.6%.

The new set of policymaker projections is set to reflect a faster pace of hikes, slower growth, higher inflation and a higher unemployment rate. The key will be how much for each.

All policymakers are now agreed the Fed needs to get its policy rate up to neutral - the level that neither stimulates nor constrains economic growth - by the end of this year. That rate is seen roughly between 2.4% and 3%.

The median dot for the end of 2022 could easily rise enough to signal at least another half-point increase in September given Friday's worse-than-expected inflation reading. How far the Fed will have to raise rates overall will also move up, with most economists seeing them topping out between 3% and 3.5%.

For the unemployment rate over the next two years, the key is whether policymakers raise it by just a notch or two or show a material rise in layoffs, which would be at odds with their contention that inflation can be tamed without excessive joblessness.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller recently said if the Fed could bring down inflation near its 2% goal while keeping the unemployment rate, currently at 3.6%, from rising above 4.25%, it would be a "masterful" performance.

"I don't think it will change a lot but if it does ... that's a sign they're worried about the possibility of a serious slowdown or recession," said Roberto Perli, also a former Fed economist and head of global policy at Piper Sandler.

HOW MUCH PAIN THE FED'S WILLING TO SWALLOW

Some of the factors keeping inflation so elevated, in particular supply shocks outside the Fed's control due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that have caused a jump in food and oil prices, show no sign of abating. Overall the central bank still faces tremendous uncertainty on the outlook from that and other supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nor are officials getting much help yet on the demand side with the healthy finances of U.S. banks, companies and households a possible obstacle to curbing inflation as they raise rates in an economy able so far to pay the price.

The longer the Fed struggles to stifle demand and the longer inflation persists, the more likely the rate of price increases becomes embedded and the Fed needs to ramp up its action.

Newly sworn-in Fed governors Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook, who take their place among the 18-strong policymaking body for the first time, are unlikely to diverge from their colleagues' resolve to lower inflation.

"While Cook and Jefferson are expected to be dovish additions to the Fed, that won't matter much while inflation is 8%, and we doubt they will push back on the Fed's tightening plans any time soon," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

If the committee consensus does not align with Powell's view of what is needed, he has shown by his recent inter-meeting guidance that he is prepared to lead from the front to make sure inflation is decisively dented.

David Wilcox, a former Fed research director now director of U.S. economic research at Bloomberg Economics and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, expects Powell to maintain a razor-sharp focus on the inflation side of the Fed's mandate like Paul Volcker, the towering Fed chief who tamed inflation in the 1980s.

"Powell has every intention of going down in history, if necessary, as Paul Volcker version 2.0," said Wilcox.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in Edinburgh, Scotland; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's 'Big Lie' election fraud claims will be focus of Monday's Jan. 6 hearing

    The second hearing of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday will focus on former President Donald Trump's insistence that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an unfounded allegation known as the "Big Lie." The House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack will hear testimony from five witnesses on two panels, among them Trump's own campaign manager and officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia who resigned as Trump's allies questioned election results in their states. It is the second of an expected six this month in which the panel will discuss initial findings of its year-long investigation into the events of Jan. 6, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers met to certify Trump's defeat in the November 2020 election by Democrat Joe Biden.

  • DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

    Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday. DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price. "The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Seizes Center of Key Luhansk Region City

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center in what is Kyiv’s last foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly address called fighting over the city “very fierce.”Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low a

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe Australian

  • A $17 Billion Loss Puts Indian IPO Among Top Asia Wealth Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- An eye-popping $17 billion wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s initial public offerings this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Wee

  • US Bond Market Flashes Recession Warning as Yield Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely-watched part of the US yield curve inverted Monday as investors dumped short-term debt on concerns that aggressive rate hikes will lead to an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks A

  • Binance CEO Zhao Says Now Is a Great Time to Hire and Acquire

    (Bloomberg) -- Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and chief executive officer of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, thinks the crypto winter is a great time to increase investment in talent and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus L

  • Cryptocurrency market value slumps under $1 trillion

    The value of the cryptocurrency market on Monday fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap, reaching as low as $926 billion. The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was down more than 10% on the day, falling to an 18-month low of $23,750. "As inflation proves to be an even trickier opponent to beat than expected, Bitcoin and Ether are continuing to get a severe bruising in the ring," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

  • Tony Awards 2022 — The Complete List of Winners

    The 2022 Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+

  • Steve Bannon melted down on his podcast over the possibility of a Trump indictment, threatening to impeach 'everybody in the DOJ' if it happens

    Bannon raged at the possibility of Trump being indicted for the Capitol riot, even threatening Attorney General Merrick Garland with impeachment.

  • ‘Disaster!’: Trump’s Latest Endorsement Sparks Backlash in Trumpworld

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via GettyFormer President Donald Trump has once again created tensions within Trumpworld over a recent campaign endorsement.This time, Trump’s backing of Alabama Senate hopeful Katie Britt has enraged allies, following the ex-president pulling his endorsement from Britt’s GOP primary challenger Rep. Mo Brooks.“Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior,” Trump wrote in a late Friday evening statement. “Katie is an Incredible Fighter for

  • Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do

  • Trump Trapped By 'Ego' In 2020; GOP Should Leave Him There, Slams New York Post

    The newspaper controlled by longtime Trump backer Rupert Murdoch called Jan. 6 "national shame" and ripped the "King Lear of Mar-a-Lago" for his inability to move forward.

  • Capitol attack pardon revelations could spell doom for Trump and allies

    Disclosure that many House Republicans sought presidential pardon may show they believed election fraud claim was false

  • The Foreign Ministry of Russia Threatens Poland with Nuclear Strike

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 15:43 p.m. The Head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Viacheslav Volodin, threatens that if the suggestion by the former Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons is fulfilled, then the possible nuclear conflict will destroy the European continent.

  • In 'miracle' city Shenzhen, fears for China's economic future

    David Fong made his way from a poor village in central China to the southern boomtown of Shenzhen as a young man in 1997. "I hope we make it through the year," said Fong, surrounded by talking bears, machine parts and his company's catalogues in his top-floor office overlooking gleaming towers in an area of Shenzhen once filled with sprawling factories. Fong's story of rags to riches, now threatened by a wider slowdown worsened by the coronavirus, mirrors that of his adopted city.

  • Trump Reportedly Misusing Presidential Seal To Boost Business At 4th Golf Course

    This would not be the first time Trump mixed his office with his private businesses.

  • Mary Trump Says Former President 'Accused' Ivanka Of Perjury After Jan. 6 Hearing

    Their future relationship will depend on if they still stand to benefit from one another, Trump's niece said. It's "completely transactional."

  • ‘We’re now in a period of stagflation’ that could devolve into recession, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    “I think you’ve got to be very modest about what we know about this inflation process,” he said. “And I fear that it’s still going to get worse."

  • Larry Summers sees likely U.S. recession in next 2 years, says GOP support of Jan. 6 Capitol riot worsens inflation

    He said a recession will "more likely than not" occur within the next two years, if not this year.