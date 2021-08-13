Fed to unveil bond-buying taper plan next month; jobless rate to fall slowly: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington
Indradip Ghosh and Shrutee Sarkar
·4 min read

By Indradip Ghosh and Shrutee Sarkar

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will announce a plan to taper its asset purchases in September, according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters who also said the U.S. jobless rate would remain above its pre-pandemic level for at least a year.

Since the release last week of a strong U.S. jobs report, which showed an unexpectedly sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 5.4% in July, a flurry of Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank might start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) sooner rather than later.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 28 of 43, said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS per month - at its September meeting.

But while that timing has become more likely in the minds of many Fed watchers over the past month, it is by no means a done deal for all of them.

"I know some Fed officials are pushing for it to happen at the September meeting, but that is very unlikely," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities.

"November is possible if the next two employment reports are strong enough, but the odds favor December as the time of the formal announcement."

More than one-third of respondents in the poll said the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will wait until November or December. None of the respondents said it would be announced at the Fed's central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this month, compared with the more than one-quarter who said in a June poll that it would.

Nearly 60% of respondents, 26 of 43, said they expected the Fed to start the reductions of its asset purchases in the first quarter of next year. Nearly all the rest said it would happen in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The poll concluded the Fed will start with monthly reductions of $10 billion in its purchases of Treasuries and $5 billion in those of MBS. Some responses were as high as $20 billion for both Treasuries and MBS.

More than 80% of respondents, 24 of 29, said they expect the Fed to stop purchasing assets by the end of next year.

JOBLESS RATE TO LAG

U.S. inflation data for July, which was released this week, suggested to many that price pressures may have already peaked in the world's biggest economy.

Still, the core personal consumption expenditure price index was predicted to average 3.1%, 2.5% and 2.1% in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively, above the central bank's target of 2%.

But the unemployment rate is likely to remain above its pre-pandemic level of 3.5% for at least a year, according to 32 of 37 economists who replied to a separate question.

"We suspect recovering half of the job losses is sufficient for many on the FOMC to begin tapering, particularly in light of the Committee's view about upside risks to the inflation outlook," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays.

Still, the Fed was expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at near zero at least until 2023.

"Relative to the performance of its economy, the U.S. central bank is the most dovish in the world and is likely to start its hiking cycle a year or so later than normal. Moreover, if growth falters the Fed will simply delay even longer," said Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America Securities.

Buoyed by around a trillion dollars of fiscal stimulus, ultra-easy monetary policy and a rapid COVID-19 vaccination drive, the U.S. economy surpassed its pre-pandemic level with an annualized 6.5% expansion in gross domestic product last quarter - the fastest recovery in the nation's history.

But economic growth is expected to average 6.2% in 2021, a significant downgrade from the 6.6% predicted a month ago, according to the poll, as the rapidly spreading Delta variant has pushed the number of new coronavirus cases to more than a six-month high.

The poll showed GDP growth slowing to 4.2% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023 despite the Senate's passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday and the start of a debate on a separate $3.5 trillion spending blueprint. The infrastructure bill, which has not yet been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would be the biggest U.S. investment on roads, airports and waterways in decades.

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh and Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Sujith Pai and Tushar Goenka; Editing by Ross Finley and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Yum CEO on labor shortage: People leave companies for 2 reasons

    David Novak, founder and CEO of David Novak Leadership and co-founder and former CEO of Yum! Brands, sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss leadership and how to retain employees amid a labor shortage. .

  • Adidas ends Reebok era with $2.5 billion sale to Authentic Brands

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group(ABG) for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) as the German sporting goods company concentrates on its core brand after a deal that did not deliver. Adidas bought Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006 to help compete with arch-rival Nike, but its sluggish performance prompted repeated calls from investors to sell the U.S. and Canada focused brand. In the meantime, Adidas managed to eat into Nike's dominance in the United States with its own brand, helped by partnership with celebrities like Kanye West, Beyonce and Pharrell Williams.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, hovering near all-time highs

    Stock futures opened mixed Thursday evening, holding near record levels as investors digested the latest, mixed set of economic data and earnings results.

  • Infrastructure bill passage 'will run into much more difficult sledding': Kevin Brady

    Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Tex) says the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill faces hurdles in the House of Representatives.

  • The Fed should raise rates to 5% to quench overheating economy, Taylor rule says

    STANFORD, Calif. (Project Syndicate)—Over the past few months, there has been a growing chorus of economic observers voicing concerns about the increase of inflation in the United States. Much of the commentary (including my own) has focused on the Federal Reserve’s apparent continuation of easy monetary policy in the face of rising prices. To understand why it is exceptional, one need look no further than the Fed’s own July 9, 2021, Monetary Policy Report, which includes long-studied policy rules that would prescribe a policy rate higher than the current actual rate.

  • July data reveals 'significant cooling in transitory inflation'

    In a July press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked to define this summer's biggest buzzword in markets: transitory.

  • Which 2020 Census statistics are up and and which are down?

    Here’s a look at key trends from Thursday’s Census report that show which statistics rose and fell over the last decade.

  • This striking US Census map shows how much rural America has shrunk in the last decade

    Massive swaths of Middle America have seen a decrease in population growth since 2010, according to data from the 2020 Census.

  • US’s white population declines for first time ever, 2020 census finds

    White population falls below 60%, underscoring what’s at stake as lawmakers begin drawing political maps People walk in Santa Monica, California. The Census Bureau results showed that US metro areas accounted for almost all the country’s population growth. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA America’s white population declined for the first time while US metro areas were responsible for almost all of the country’s population growth, according to groundbreaking new data released on Thursday by the U

  • Under-18 population in U.S. declined by 1 million over last decade, census data shows

    The Census Bureau counted 1.1 million fewer people under the age of 18 in last year's census than it did in 2010's tally, according to new data released Thursday.Why it matters: The decrease in the U.S.' under-age-18 population reflects a general decrease in fertility and the fact that the country, overall, is growing older.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. is also becoming more diverse, more urbanized and growing slower overall than in past deca

  • Dow Jones Slips But Nasdaq Climbs; Apple Joins Elite List; Why Palantir Stock Is Soaring

    Stocks were narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed.

  • Fed officials grapple over timeline for tapering asset purchases

    The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace and the labor market is rebounding, signaling it is nearly time for the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its support, several U.S. central bank officials said on Wednesday. Policymakers are in the process of discussing how and when they should begin to trim the massive asset purchases launched by the Fed last year to stabilize financial markets and support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, and there are a range of views. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the standard for reducing the bond-buying program may have already been met by the current spike in inflation, recent labor market improvements and the expectation for continued strong demand.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Why waiting until next year isn't a good strategy for frustrated homebuyers

    The housing market isn't likely to be any more hospitable in 2022, experts say.

  • Swimply CEO on how the company helps users rent private pools by the hour

    Bunim Laskin, Swimply CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss helping users rent their private pools by the hour.&nbsp;

  • My mother passed her condo onto me through a quitclaim process before she died. Do I owe any taxes on it?

    'I was told by my income tax preparer that she should have paid some kind of a tax. But she never filed income taxes for years as she was not required to because of her low income.'

  • Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug Turned Away By Veterans Affairs

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has decided not to include the new Alzheimer's drug developed by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY), Stat News reported citing a notice issued by the federal agency. The department has cited the lack of evidence of "a robust and meaningful clinical benefit" alongside safety concerns. Sales reps will not be allowed to promote the drug to VA doctors, either, another agency document shows. However, the VA unveiled that it would make excep

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;