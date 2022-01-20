Fed unveils paper outlining central bank digital currency pros, cons

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·1 min read

This story is breaking, and will be updated.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday issued its long-awaited paper exploring the benefits and negatives of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the debate over cryptocurrency regulation hits its stride.

The Fed laid out a list of pros and cons associated with adopting a CBDC, but did not come to any formal conclusion on doing so. 

However, it said a digital currency could help support faster and cheaper payments, expand consumer access to the financial system, and help preserve the dollar's role international status as a reserve currency, among other benefits. 

