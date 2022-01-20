Fed unveils paper outlining central bank digital currency pros, cons

This story is breaking, and will be updated.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday issued its long-awaited paper exploring the benefits and negatives of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the debate over cryptocurrency regulation hits its stride.

The Fed laid out a list of pros and cons associated with adopting a CBDC, but did not come to any formal conclusion on doing so.

However, it said a digital currency could help support faster and cheaper payments, expand consumer access to the financial system, and help preserve the dollar's role international status as a reserve currency, among other benefits.

