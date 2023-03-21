Fed, US banks in focus as mood improves on Credit Suisse rescue

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
Scott Murdoch, Selena Li and Tom Westbrook
·4 min read

By Scott Murdoch, Selena Li and Tom Westbrook

(Reuters) - Investors on Tuesday took some heart from the rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS, though concerns lingered about the risk of shockwaves further damaging credit markets and smaller U.S. banks.

Attention is now on this week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with traders wondering whether the central bank's relentless rate hikes - blamed by some for sparking the crisis - might be at an end.

The 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.2 billion) deal for Credit Suisse, once worth more than $90 billion and the biggest name caught in the turmoil, was engineered by Swiss regulators and announced on Sunday.

Asian shares lifted off their lows as the move assuaged the worst fears of systemic contagion in the financial system.

"The current situation in U.S. regional banks and Credit Suisse has raised concerns about contagion risk," said Grace Tam, chief investment advisor Hong Kong at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "This time, major central banks have been reacting very swiftly to backstop liquidity. U.S. officials are also studying ways to temporarily guarantee all bank deposits if the banking crisis expands."

However, she expected near-term investor sentiment will remain volatile.

In a sign of business continuity, Credit Suisse on Tuesday kicked off its three-day annual Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, which draws participation from top executives at regional companies, among others.

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner, who was expected to attend the conference, however, dropped out and the event was closed to media after the weekend rescue.

The demise of Credit Suisse was triggered by the collapse of U.S. mid-sized lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and while European bank shares rebounded from recent losses, investors still fretted about other ticking bombs in the banking system.

Shares in First Republic Bank halved on Monday on worries that last week's $30 billion infusion of capital would not be enough.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with other big banks on new efforts to stabilise First Republic with a possible investment into the lender, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan and First Republic declined to comment on the report. A spokesperson for First Republic pointed to an earlier statement where the bank said it was "well-positioned to manage short-term deposit activity".

Wall Street's S&P 500 banks index recovered 0.6%, and other regional U.S. lenders rose. PacWest Bancorp jumped almost 11% after saying deposit outflows had stabilised and its available cash exceeded total uninsured deposits.

Policymakers from Washington to Europe have repeatedly stressed that the current turmoil is different from the global financial crisis 15 years ago, pointing to banks being better capitalised and funds more easily available.

(GRAPHIC- Over $95 billion in market value wiped out in 2 weeks: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-BANKS/USA/myvmobkeovr/graphic.jpg)

Still, top central banks promised at the weekend to provide dollar liquidity to stabilise the financial system to prevent the banking jitters from snowballing into a bigger crisis.

In a global response not seen since the height of the pandemic, the Fed said it had joined central banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, the euro zone and Switzerland in a co-ordinated action to enhance market liquidity.

Traders have now increased their bets the Fed will pause its hiking cycle on Wednesday to try to ensure financial stability, but on the whole remain split over whether the Fed will raise its benchmark policy rate.

"The banking sector's near-death experience over the last two weeks is likely to make Fed officials more measured in their stance on the pace of hikes," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX research, Steve Englander.

Investor focus in Europe shifted to the massive blow some Credit Suisse bondholders will take, prompting euro zone and UK banking supervisors to try to stop a rout in the market for convertible bank bonds.

The regulators said owners of this type of debt would only suffer losses after shareholders have been wiped out - unlike at Credit Suisse, whose main regulators are in Switzerland.

Lawyers are talking to a number of AT1 bond holders about possible legal action, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday.

(GRAPHIC-Credit Suisse rescue: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-BANKS/myvmobgwyvr/chart.png)

The deal will make UBS Switzerland’s only global bank. It will also make the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender, and prompted sharp criticisms from the countries two biggest political parties.

"What has happened is terrible for the credibility of Switzerland," said Roger Nordmann, leader of the Social Democrats. "It's a warning shot for Switzerland about having banks which are just too big."

(GRAPHIC- Tale of two banks: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CREDITSUISSE-CRISIS/klvygqzoqvg/chart.png)

($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Safe-havens and risk assets both rise as banking woes shift Fed expectations

    Worries over the banking crisis are boosting disparate assets, with traditional safe-havens such as gold, Treasuries and money markets seeing high demand along with more speculative instruments such as tech stocks and bitcoin. The unusual cross-currents come as the financial distress that started earlier this month with the collapse of California's Silicon Valley Bank has spread to Europe, with investors on edge about the health of the financial system even after UBS Group agreed to buy ailing Credit Suisse in a state-backed takeover and major central banks took steps to reassure markets. The troubles in the financial sector have sparked rapid repositioning in asset markets, as investors bet the Federal Reserve and other central banks will have to slow interest rate hikes in order to avoid hurting the economy as the banking woes threaten to slow growth.

  • Army of lobbyists helped water down banking regulations

    It seemed like a good idea at the time: Red-state Democrats facing grim reelection prospects would join forces with Republicans to slash bank regulations — demonstrating a willingness to work with President Donald Trump while bucking many in their party. “We can draw a direct line between the deregulation of the Trump period, driven by the bank lobby, and the chaos of the last few weeks.”

  • Tencent’s $160 Billion Rally Faces Key Earnings Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s successful foray into short videos and a softening regulatory backdrop have fueled a $160 billion rally since October, the next leg of which will hinge on a crucial earnings release this week. Shares of the gaming and social media leader are on track to outperform the Hang Seng Tech Index by the most since the gauge was introduced in mid-2020, gaining 5.5% this quarter even as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. remain in the red. Much of Tencent’s r

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Dollar languishes as bank crisis fears ebb on Credit Suisse rescue

    The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis. Market sentiment remained fragile, however, as investors struggled to determine the scale of the ramifications from a sector hit that began with Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, putting a cap on risk appetite and giving some support to the safe haven dollar. News of UBS' planned takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Sunday - a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities - gave way to a small risk-on rally on Monday, as worries over market-shaking turmoil across global banks waned.

  • Asia Banks Rally as Rebound in AT1 Debt Eases Financial Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Additional Tier 1 bonds issued by banks in Asia Pacific rebounded, with shares also rising, as reassurances by regulators helped restore some confidence in the risky debt after a market rout.Thirty-seven of the 38 AT1 dollar bonds to trade as of 12:49 pm in Hong Kong gained, with Westpac Banking Corp.’s perpetual notes rising by a record, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index added 0.9% after sliding to the lowest since November on Monda

  • China Overnight Funding Rate Soars Ahead of PBOC Easing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs of a cash squeeze are appearing in China as the quarter-end approaches, underscoring how the nation’s economic rebound is driving demand for loans and prompting the central bank to ease policy.The overnight repurchase rate, an indicator of interbank funding costs, climbed to the highest level since February 2021 on Tuesday. Short-term liquidity is becoming more scarce in the interbank market, as lenders set cash aside for quarter-end regulatory checks and disburse more loans

  • US officials study ways to expand FDIC coverage to all deposits -Bloomberg News

    U.S. Treasury Department staff are studying whether federal regulators have enough emergency authority to insure deposits above the current $250,000 cap on accounts without the consent of Congress, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One legal framework that is being looked at for expanding FDIC insurance would use the Treasury Department's authority to take emergency action and lean on the Exchange Stabilization Fund, the report added.

  • Switzerland's secretive Credit Suisse rescue rocks global finance

    While the nation's central bank and financial regulator publicly declared that Credit Suisse was sound, behind closed doors the race was on to rescue the nation's second-biggest bank. The chain of events, led to the erasure of one of Switzerland's flagships, a merger backed by 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) of state funds and a move that would upend global finance: favoring the bank's shareholders to the detriment of bond investors. The Swiss National Bank declined to comment while the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

  • UBS Rescues Credit Suisse With Help From Swiss National Bank. What It Means.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only solution to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • Today’s top headlines: UBS-Credit Suisse deal, Amazon layoffs, Xi-Putin meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down the three biggest stories investors were watching on Monday.

  • How Palo Alto Turned Itself Into A Cybersecurity Powerhouse

    Palo Alto Networks is the IBD Stock of the Day. The cybersecurity firm is gaining market share thanks to cloud products and services.

  • Hillhouse-Backed Cowell Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cowell Health, a Chinese drugstore chain backed by Hillhouse Capital, has selected banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise more than $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are working on the potential share sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A listing could happen as soon as in the second half

  • Russia’s ‘mechanical’ tactics making it impossible for it to capture Bakhmut, Ukrainian military says

    Russian invasion forces are unable to complete their tactical operation to capture Bakhmut, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on March 19.

  • Fox News Producer Accuses Network of Setting Her Up to Take Blame in Dominion Case

    Abby Grossberg also says she witnessed multiple instances of sexist and antisemitic behavior at Fox in lawsuits filed Monday

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.The term, named for the late American economist Hyman Minsky, refers to the end of an economic boom that has encouraged investors to take on so much risk that lending exceeds what borrowers can repay. At that point, any destabilizing event may force investors to sell assets for cas

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • A preview of exclusive interview with Mike Pence

    ABC’s Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl shares a sneak peek into his interview with former Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Oil Edges Lower Before Fed’s Decision as Banking Turmoil Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased after a turbulent session even as a calmer tone returned to financial markets rattled by a global banking crisis, with investors on alert for any signs of fresh trouble that may hurt risk appetite.West Texas Intermediate dropped below $67 a barrel after swinging in a $3-plus range on Monday to end higher. Regulators and central banks stepped in to try and restore confidence, in part by engineering the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG. In the US, meanwhi

  • IMF Wants ‘Swift’ Sri Lanka Debt Talks After $3 Billion Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka to bolster its economy and urged for swift progress in talks on debt structuring between the bankrupt nation and its creditors. The lender’s executive board approved the 48-month program in Washington, and officials said it will include a disbursement of about $333 million in the next two days or so. The bailout will inject much-needed funding for a nation grappling with soaring prices, supply shortag