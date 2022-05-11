Fed utility weighs coal plant switch options, climate impact

JONATHAN MATTISE
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility plans to shut down a massive coal-fired power plant, but wants to replace it with natural gas. That would put the federal Tennessee Valley Authority out of step with President Joe Biden’s administration goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

Officials with the utility argue the natural gas move would help pave a path toward more renewable sources and away from coal, while continuing to keep rates low and the electric grid reliable. But environmental groups warn the agency could squander the chance to get away from carbon-producing fossil fuels that drive climate change.

The impending decision for the Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee was a focal point at the Tennessee Valley Authority's board meeting Wednesday, where CEO Jeff Lyash argued the agency is attempting a balancing act. TVA has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to 2005 levels.

Scientists, meanwhile, have warned that failing to meet Biden's 2035 target will only lead to more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, as well as droughts, floods and wildfires. Teams of meteorologists across the world have predicted there is nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit a global warming temperature threshold international agreements are trying to prevent within the next five years.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lyash reasoned that electricity use could as much as double by 2050, due in part to a shift to electric-based technology aimed at carbon emissions, including more electric vehicles — a technology the independent federal utility has focused on in recent years.

TVA is spearheading plans for proposed charging sites across its region and has set a goal of 200,000 electric vehicles in its area by 2028. It is laying out a large-scale transition to electric for its own workforce fleet and has teamed up on economic recruitment efforts that led Ford to choose Tennessee for its electric truck facility in a package deal also bringing a partner company’s battery plant.

Lyash has said TVA will not be able to meet the 100% reduction goal without technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors, instead aiming for 80%. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“That’s what we know we can execute and deliver, without raising prices and impacting reliability," Lyash said during the meeting at Young Harris College in Georgia. "It doesn’t change our aspiration of achieving net zero and of going farther faster. But we have to be transparent and honest: Going farther faster will take research, development and the deployment of technologies that we don’t have at a commercially competitive price."

Environmental advocates have said a switch to gas at the Cumberland plant — one of five coal plants left in TVA's power system, which ranges from nuclear to hydroelectric generation — would leave it producing climate-warming greenhouse gases for decades.

“In order to fight climate change and better serve its 10 million customers, TVA must scrap its gas plans and should instead use this opportunity to become a national leader in the clean energy transition by investing in renewable energy options – like solar power, wind power, and battery storage – that are affordable, effective, and available right now," said Eric Hilt of the Southern Environmental Law Center, who added that prices of those renewable sources are dropping.

TVA officials have said their preferred option would be natural gas-based at Cumberland. Another of the alternatives in their proposal centers on solar power with storage. In-person open houses to discuss the options are scheduled for May 17 and 18, as the agency contemplates a final decision in the coming months.

The utility already has plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar power to its system by 2035. They have teamed up on projects with several prominent industrial customers who want their operations tied to renewables.

Lyash said supply chain issues have helped create setbacks of late. Issues with solar panel availability have led to delays of up to a year for some TVA projects, Lyash said.

TVA powers provides electricity to local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Arkansas counties list wrong first name for Senate hopeful

    Arkansas Senate candidate Jake Bequette filed a lawsuit Tuesday after two counties incorrectly listed his first name as “Jack" on their ballots for this month's Republican primary election, with early voting already underway. Attorneys for Bequette, who's challenging two-term GOP Sen. John Boozman, asked a judge to order state and local election officials to correct the typo on the ballots in Craighead County. An attorney for Bequette said he planned to add Phillips County, which also listed the wrong first name for Bequette, to the lawsuit.

  • Man accused of holding woman against her will and torturing her

    A Westmoreland County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and torturing her.

  • California teenagers turn experiences of racism into action

    A group of eighth graders in Berkeley have encouraged schools to teach Asian American history as hate crimes increased during the pandemic.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Face masks will not have to be worn in airports and on flights in Europe from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. * A shortage of dye for medical scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a German hospital warned of a supply squeeze. * NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesperson for the alliance said.

  • China’s dilemma: Face 1.6 million deaths by dropping zero-COVID strategy, or continue with ‘unsustainable’ policy?

    A new study found that an Omicron wave could cause up to 1.6 million deaths in China if the country’s strict zero-COVID policy was not in place.

  • Taiwan activist says did forced labour in China but not tortured

    A Taiwanese activist jailed in China said on Tuesday that he was subjected to forced labour and endured stale food while serving a five-year sentence, but that he was not tortured. Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017. Speaking to reporters at Taiwan's parliament, Li said he was forced to make clothing including shoes and gloves during his time in jail, working 11-12 hours a day with few days off, and he was not allowed to speak to most other prisoners.

  • Ukraine announces first war crime trial since the invasion began

    Ukraine announces first war crime trial since the invasion began

  • Consequences of war in Ukraine to last 'next 100 years' -Germany's Scholz

    STORY: “All the bombs which were dropped will be there for a long time to come,” Scholz told reporters at a joint news conference with President Alberto Fernandez at Berlin’s chancellery.Scholz said people who live in Germany know that “World War Two bombs are being discovered up to this day and every once in a while, there is a bomb alert in a German city. So Ukraine will have to prepare now for having to live with the consequences of this war for the next one hundred years.”

  • Arizona chipmakers continue record revenue haul amid semiconductor shortage

    Microchip and Onsemi, two semiconductor companies based in the Valley, reported new sales records thanks to insatiable demand for chips. The two companies, which both serve automakers, expect the shortage to continue.

  • Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

    Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50% decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33% increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.

  • China Faces 'Tsunami' of Covid Infection That Could Swamp the System

    A new study suggests 1.55 million people could die if China abandons zero-Covid, with the intensive-care system needing 15.6 times existing capacity.

  • 2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

    2 people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

  • Georgia Cops Bust Huge Chop Shop

    Recognize any of these cars?

  • Bitcoin Struggles Around $30K Amid Broad Crypto Market Fear

    Bitcoin is trading at the bottom of a year-long price range near $30,000 as the Terra ecosystem continues to cause turmoil in the broader crypto markets. CoinDesk's Damanick Dantes discusses his bitcoin analysis and outlook, sharing insights into BTC's fear and greed index, options and futures market and market dominance.

  • Biden hits 'ultra-MAGA' GOP as inflation woes rise

    President Joe Biden warns voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans. The president is trying to cast ex-President Donald Trump and followers as political foils. (May 10)

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • I drove Ford’s F-150 Lightning. The revolutionary electric truck’s biggest superpower is how normal it feels.

    I drove Ford's new electric F-150, and even though the Lightning is packed with cool capabilities, it still feels like a regular truck.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) investors are sitting on a loss of 40% if they invested five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both...

  • Coronavirus: China's drones fail to deploy during Shanghai lockdown as aerial delivery fleet grounded by tight airspace and flight rules

    Aerial delivery drones were conspicuously missing during Shanghai's month-long Covid-19 lockdown, even though 25 million residents in one of China's biggest population centres struggled for daily deliveries of fresh food and essential medical supplies. Once trumpeted as the "moon shot" in the world's largest e-commerce and delivery market - with the potential to fly a package or a meal box to a customer's doorstep - drones were mostly grounded by regulations and confined to discreet trials in lo

  • Here's why gas prices are hitting record highs even as crude oil has fallen

    Given that 59% of gas prices come from the cost of crude, a 22% decline in oil should've translated to a 13% dip at the pump — but that didn't happen.