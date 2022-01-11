Fed Vice Chair Clarida to resign over pandemic stock trades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida announced on Monday that he would be resigning from his position early following months of media reports scrutinizing stock trades he made toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to President Biden, Clarida said, "It has been a distinct honor and immense privilege to serve as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors since September 17, 2018. With my statutory term as Governor due to expire on January 31, 2022, I am writing to inform you that it is my intention to resign from the Board on January 14, 2022."

As The Washington Post noted, it was reported in October that Clarida bought shares in an investment fund that held stocks in February 2020, shortly before the Fed announced that it would provide economic assistance in light of the pandemic.

Last week, Clarida corrected his public disclosure of stock trades after a report from the Post found that he had failed to disclose the full extend of his trades in December. The Post reported that Clarida moved money out of a stock fund as markets responded to the worsening pandemic. Three days later, Clarida moved money back into the fund, shortly before the Fed announced new economic assistance.

Clarida made no mention of the recent media scrutiny on his trading activity in his resignation letter.

"I am proud to have served with my Federal Reserve colleagues as we, in a matter of weeks, put in place historic policy measures that, in conjunction with fiscal policy, steered the economy away from depression and that have supported a robust recovery in economic activity and employment since," he said.

Clarida's resignation comes months after two other Fed officials - Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren - also resigned following scruity of their trades during the pandemic.

Kaplan and Rosengren, presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Boston, respectively, both announced they would be stepping down in late September. Rosengren cited ongoing health issues, and he was also less than a year away from hitting the maximum retirement age of 65.

Both officials had come under heightened scrutiny after financial disclosures obtained by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg revealed trades in late March and April, around the same time the Fed was taking unprecedented action to stabilize markets.

The two Fed officials maintained that they followed the Fed's rules on financial trades. However, the scrutiny prompted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to launch a review of the Fed's standards, and he said in a statement at the time that "no one" at the Federal Open Market Committee was happy with the situation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors

    U.S. stocks fell on Monday despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high. Monday's drop follows a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Fed that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation and then data showing a strong U.S. labor market, unnerved investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period. Technology stocks, which have soared in the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls early in the day but rallied later in the session to leave the Nasdaq Composite up just 0.05%.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mode

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • Why Brookfield Renewable Corporation Stock Plummeted 36.8% in 2021

    Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) plunged 36.8% in 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, the economically equivalent publicly traded partnership, Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), slumped 17%. On the one hand, Brookfield Renewable had an excellent year in 2021.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • Bull Of The Day: NVIDIA (NVDA)

    NVDA is a stock that you can't afford to leave out of your portfolio, and its recent pullback has provided an excellent entry price

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Near-Record Short Bets in Tech Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after Cathie Wood’s largest fund plunged almost 15% in the new year tech rout, traders are betting there’s more pain in store.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateShort

  • Eli Manning joins private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners

    Eli Manning is the latest retired NFL great to join the world of private equity, this morning announcing that he's joined Brand Velocity Partners. Not as a part-time adviser or conference glad-hander, but as an actual partner.Why it matters: BVP, founded in 2019 to buy consumer brand companies, has interest in expanding into sports investing, including the growing business of buying up pro teams. Manning lends the firm extra credibility and contacts in that space and says it will be his primary

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.